Race for top six Wicklow Minor ‘A’ football championship places hots up

AGB and An Tóchar have qualified for the top flight

AGB and An Tóchar are flying high in the Pettitts Minor football championship.

The race for the coveted six places in the Pettitts Minor ‘A’ football championship is hotting up in both groups ahead of the last round of games.

With the top three in each group progressing through to the ‘A’ championship and the bottom three forming the ‘B’ competition, there was plenty riding on Monday evening’s games for some clubs.

All we know for certain is that unbeaten AGB go through from Group 1 and likewise in the case of An Tóchar in Group 2.

Also in Group 2, Tomnafinnogue, second in line to progress, were involved in a cracker of a match on Monday night with An Tóchar with the Roundwood boys shading it at the final whistle on a scoreline of 2-13 to 2-10.

At Avondale, Annacurra eked out an equally narrow three-point win over Michael Hogans.

It looks to be Tomnafinnoge, and Annacurra who will take the two spots but all will be revealed in the final round of matches.

In the third game in this group on Monday night, St Nicholas romped to a 5-10 to 2-11 victory over St Kevin’s.

In Group 1, the hot favourites AGB are unbeaten after four matches and have coasted into the next phase.

On Monday night, the Arklow boys emphasised their power and superiority once again with a 3-12 to 0-8 victory over Éire Óg Greystones.

Bray Emmets enhanced their prospects with a comfortable win at home to Rathnew, winning decisively on a scoreline of 3-12 to 0-4.

St Patrick’s could only field 13 players for their game with Blessington, which they lost by 5-10 to 1-10.

Thirteen is an unlucky number, and in the second half it was down to 12 as they had a player sent off.

Nevertheless, the scoreline does not do justice to the efforts of the Saints as Blessington scored their five winning goals in the last ten minutes.

St Pat’s, with no points, are definitely out of the race for a place in next phase.

AGB are through, but everything else is still up in the air with Blessington on six points; Bray and Éire Óg on four points each and Rathnew further back on two points.