Quinn shines bright as Blessington blossom in win over An Tóchar in Senior football championship

Blessington are two for two in the Boom & Platform Hire Senior football championship following a hard-fought win over luckless An Tóchar on Saturday evening in Aughrim.

Mikey O’Connor’s goal, complimented by the free-scoring exploits of Kevin Quinn and impressive showings from Conall Gallagher in defence and the towering presence of Adam Boland in midfield helped their side maintain their 100 per cent record.

The gap may have been eight at half-time but, in reality, An Tóchar were far more in the game than that scoreline suggests.

Particularly in the second quarter, they worked their way into shooting positions with regularity but for the decision-making, accuracy, and Blessington’s consistent propensity of putting bodies in the way to count against them.

Craig Maguire of Blessington is tracked by Stephen Connor of An Tóchar.

They finished the half with four wides, just one more than Blessington, but whereas Brian Cardiff’s side looked dangerous whenever they went forward and looked physically superior under kick-outs thanks to the outstanding efforts of Adam Boland and Eoin Keogh in particular, An Tóchar did not make use of the positions in which they worked themselves.

Examples of this difference were evident right from the word go. Sixty seconds had not yet lapsed on the clock when Blessington had their first two scores through Craig Maguire and a particularly pleasant right-footed strike from Kevin Quinn.

Darragh Fee got Roundwood off the mark on three minutes, but Blessington’s power was on show again when Quinn cut inside and curled a beauty of a left-footed strike over the black spot from almost 45 metres out from goal.

The gap was four points on 17 minutes after Anto McLoughlin’s free – won by the influential Kevin Quinn – and a Mikey O’Connor following good combination play between McLoughlin and Quinn made it 0-5 to 0-1.

Blessington were guilty of taking their collective feet off the gas for portions of the rest of the half. Dilly-dallying with position in their own third and inviting feverish pressure from Roundwood, However, An Tóchar only had a Niall Sheehan score to show for this period of superiority.

They were then made to pay with a quick 1-1 Blessington flurry on 28 minutes. First, O’Connor split the posts with a free and, from the resulting kick-out, the ball was robbed, allowing for O’Connor to shoot into the back of the net himself. An Adam Boland point later and Blessington went into the break leading 1-7 to 0-2.

An Tóchar were significantly more potent in the second-half, outscoring Blessington by eight points to five, but they just could not muster the final cutting edge required to close the gap enough. It wasn’t helped by Rob Gilligan’s excellent stop on Darragh Fee in the final ten minutes.

Blessington shot the first two scores of the half to lead by nine on 36 minutes but would not score again for the following 15 minutes as a renewed and more physically capable An Tóchar sought to close the gap.

They ran up the next three scores without reply through Niall Sheehan, Conor Davis, and Jordan Brady (two frees) before Blessington managed to get their next point through Jordan McGarr, whose solo run took him past both Conor Davis and substitute Aaron Smith before fisting the ball over the bar. Kevin Quinn got his fourth point from play moments later after Adam Boland had turned possession over from an An Tóchar kick-out.

Not even this could awaken Blessington from their complacent slumber. For much of the final ten minutes, they invited An Tóchar on, challenging their opposition to break them down and complete a comeback that seemed so unlikely at half-time.

They very nearly got the goal that their second half showing deserved on 53 minutes. Slick and incisive play between Gerard Byrne and Oisin Cullen led to the former slipping the marauding Darragh Fee in for a one-on-one on goal.

All he had to do was finish, but out came Rob Gilligan to make an outstanding save right when his team needed it the most. Liam Cullen’s side would still manage to rattle off three straight scores to give themselves a whiff of a chance at 1-11 to 0-10, but it was Kevin Quinn who had the final say with a free to seal the win.

Blessington: Rob Gilligan; Steven Bohan, Conall Gallagher, Aaron Curran; Kevin Hanlon, Paul McLoughlin, Luke O’Brien; Adam Boland (0-1), Craig Maguire (0-1); Jordan McGarr (0-1), Kevin Quinn (0-5, 1f), Eoin Keogh; Dan Silke, Anto McLoughlin (0-1f), Mikey O’Connor (1-3, 2f). Subs: Brian Bohan for L. O’Brien (45), Dan Cooney for A. McLoughlin (50), Martin Shannon for D. Silke (59).

An Tóchar: Peter Byrne; Stephen Connor, Lorcan Smith, James Cardiff; Eoin Murphy, Matt Nolan, Gavin Fogarty; Oisin Cullen, Conor Davis (0-1); Ciaran Murphy, Darragh Fee (0-1), Jordan Brady (0-5, 3f); Niall Sheehan (0-2), Gerard Byrne, JP Nolan (0-1). Subs: Aaron Smith for E. Murphy (HT), Tom Kenna for N. Sheehan (59).

Referee: Garreth Whelan (Kiltegan).