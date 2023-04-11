Quaile and Rogers see off Doran and Kinsella in Leinster Junior ‘C’ handball final in Coolboy

Supporters treated to entertaining all-Wicklow decider

Aaron Kinsella and Pádraig Doran who were defeated by John Rogers and William Quaile in the Leinster Junior 'C' handball final in Coolboy.

The eagerly awaited all-Wicklow Leinster Junior ‘C’ doubles handball final that saw Willie Quaile and John Rogers take on Aaron Kinsella and Pádraig Doran was held in Coolboy Handball Club on Thursday night last in front of a packed gallery.

For a few people in attendance, it was their first time seen the game of handball and they were not disappointed with the show the lads put on, especially with it being a local derby between four club men.

With it being Aaron and Pádraig’s first attempt to play in the Leinster championships, the nerves were on show in the first game with Willie and John shooting in to a 14-2 lead.

Eventually, Pádraig and Aaron got into their stride and started getting a few aces back on Willie and John, but it was Quaile and Rogers who finished out game one.

Game two started brightly for Doran and Kinsella where they seemed to of got rid of their nerves and settled better, and it was the Carnew Senior hurlers that took the game to their opponents, and it was neck and neck all the way but it was experience that won the second game and gave Willie Quaile and John Rogers the Leinster title, with Quaile bagging a tasty double after he had won the provincial singles title a few weeks ago

The surprise of the championship had to be Wicklow and Carnew Emmets Senior hurler Pádraig Doran and his partner Aaron, also an excellent hurler and footballer with Carnew Emmets and Shillelagh-Coolboy, taking part in their first Leinster championship, deciding to use handball as an off-season sport to keep fit for the new GAA season.

From talking to Aaron and Pádraig after the game, they would recommend any GAA player in off-season to take up the game of handball to keep the fitness levels up and the hand-eye coordination up to speed for the hurling.