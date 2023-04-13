Pictures show supporters and action from the Leinster SFC meeting of Wicklow and Carlow

The Garden County recorded a fine win over the neighbours to set up a clash with Kildare

Carlow's Josh Moore wins this ball despite the best efforts of Wicklow's Zach Cullen.

Wicklow's Gearóid Murphy comes under pressure from Carlow's Seanie Bambrick and Ciaran Moran.

Wicklow's Karl Furlong and Carlow's Conor Doyle battle for possession at Echelon Park Aughrim.

Wicklow's Paddy O'Keane drives forward during the Leinster SFC clash against Carlow in Echelon Park Aughrim.

Carlow's Colm Hulton tries to get away from Wicklow's Mark Kenny.

No confusion over where the loyalties of Ned Whelan and Harry Boland lie ahead of the meeting of Wicklow and Carlow in Echelon Park Aughrim.

Margaret and Michael Stapleton at Echelon Park Aughrim for the meeting of Wicklow and Carlow in the Leinster SFC.

Jim Murphy enjoying the Leinster SFC clash between Wicklow and Carlow.

Amanda Woodruff has her face painted by Poppy Rose Cullen Dunne at the Leinster SFC meeting of Wicklow and Carlow at Echelon Park Aughrim last weekend.

The Wicklow Senior footballers proved too strong for visiting Carlow last weekend in Echelon Park Aughrim in their opening joust of the Leinster SFC.

Following their win, Oisin McConville’s men move on to a clash with Kildare.

It’s been a very positive year for the Garden County footballers with promotion from Division 4 the highlight so far.

Our photographer Joe Byrne was at Echelon Park Aughrim and captured some photos of supporters and of the action on the field.