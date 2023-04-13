Pictures show supporters and action from the Leinster SFC meeting of Wicklow and Carlow
The Garden County recorded a fine win over the neighbours to set up a clash with Kildare
Brendan LawrenceWicklow People
The Wicklow Senior footballers proved too strong for visiting Carlow last weekend in Echelon Park Aughrim in their opening joust of the Leinster SFC.
Following their win, Oisin McConville’s men move on to a clash with Kildare.
It’s been a very positive year for the Garden County footballers with promotion from Division 4 the highlight so far.
Our photographer Joe Byrne was at Echelon Park Aughrim and captured some photos of supporters and of the action on the field.