Outstanding Karen O’Brien leads Carnew Emmets to U14 ‘A’ Shield victory over Avondale

Centre-forward bags 3-8 in competitive decider

The Carnew Emmets camogie team who won the Wicklow Under-14 'A' Shield final by defeating Avonale in Ballinakill on Monday evening.

Avondale 2-4

A devastatingly effective performance from Carnew Emmets centre-forward Karen O’Brien helped drive her side to victory in the Under-14 ‘A’ camogie shield final against a very impressive Avondale in Ballinakill on Monday evening.

Talented O’Brien finished with 3-8 of her side’s total of 4-11, 2-5 in the first half and 1-3 in the second and was outstanding from start to finish in both scoring and battling in the trenches when required.

But it was certainly no one-woman show, either. From Abbey Doran Finnerty in goal to teak-tough Olivia Austin at full-back, and players of the calibre of Éirinn Deegan, Emily Wafer, Sophie Kavanagh, Colleen Gregan, Sophie Twamley, Maebh Molloy and Clodagh Bolger just to name a few, this Carnew team are a serious force, and with their Under-16 comrades clinching the ‘A’ crown on Sunday, the future can only be bright.

Carnew Emmets mentor Maurice Wafer with his daughters, Emily and Niamh.

There was little or nothing between these two teams at half-time, Carnew heading for the huddle leading by 2-6 to 2-3 with big showings for Avondale from the outstanding Tara Byrne in goals, Taylor Byrne, Amy Byrne, the talented Leah Barrett and Helen Winterbotham, the devilishly fast Anna Cullen and the very impressive Leah Barrett and Leah Keogh.

Karen O’Brien powered Carnew Emmets out to a 1-2 to 0-0 lead after seven minutes, the goal early on after good work by Colleen Gregan and Maebh Molloy and two excellent points. Such was the early Carnew pressure that Tara Byrne had also pulled off two fine saves and would go on to rescue her side on numerous other occasions over the hour.

But Avondale soon settled themselves into what would become a ferocious battle in that opening half, with Leah Keogh finishing home to the back of the Carnew net after Abbey Doran Finnerty had pulled off a fine save from Caoilfhionn McLindon before points from Amber Kennedy and the flying Anna Cullen had them deservedly all square at 1-2 apiece with 12 gone.

The midfield area was a war zone at times, with every single player between the 45s putting their bodies on the line to win breaking ball.

Tara Byrne saved from a Maebh Molloy shot at the end of the first quarter while two Karen O’Brien points, the second after a stunning run up the field, gave the travelling Carnew supporters plenty to cheer about.

Avondale came hunting again, Amber Kennedy winning a 45 which Leah Keogh took but the Carnew defence stood firm in the face of savage Avondale pressure.

Emily Wafer at centre-back was proving to be a massive roadblock for the ’Dales and it was her outstanding work that set Karen O’Brien up for her second major of the evening to make it 2-4 to 1-2 after 22 minutes.

Carnew Emmets Under-16 camogie team captain Karen O'Brien.

More excellent work from Emily Wafer and her half-back colleague Sophie Kavanagh allowed O’Brien the chance to pint after 24 but a rapid 1-1 from a quality Avondale side, the point from Alanna McCoy and the goal from Leah Keogh after super work from Doireann Byrne left just two between the sides at the break and the destination of the shield very much up in the air.

The class Maebh Molloy took up the scoring baton early in the second half, bagging a quick 1-1 to knock Avondale out of their stride, the goal coming only after Tara Byrne had saved superbly from a missile from Colleen Gregan.

Carnew Emmets were starting to dominate possession now and were being helped to no end by the storming runs of Gregan, O’Brien, Emily Wafer, Niamh Wafer, Faye O’Brien and Sophie Twamley.

Avondale were in serious trouble after 20 of the second half when Karen O’Brien registered her hat-trick to make it 4-8 to 2-3, but even when the ’Dales did manage to attack they met stout resistance in the form of Olivia Austin, Carly Brownrigg and Éirinn Deegan.

Avondale would have the last say on the scoreboard, Leah Keogh firing over.

Their performance and courage deserved better than what was shown on the scoreboard when Eugene Doherty’s final whistle sounded.

Carnew Emmets were the ones celebrating at the death, and rightly so. With players of the quality of Leo Das, Carly Brownrigg, Faye O’Brien, Dearbhaill Broggy, Clodagh Bolger and those who came in from the bench within their ranks, not to mention Karen O’Brien and the rest, they were a superb outfit and fully deserving of their win.

Carnew Emmets: Abbey Doran Finnerty; Leo Das, Olivia Austin, Éirinn Deegan; Carly Brownrigg, Emily Wafer, Sophie Kavanagh; Colleen Gregan, Sophie Twamley; Faye O’Brien, Karen O’Brien, Niamh Wafer; Dearbhail Broggy, Maebh Molloy, Clodagh Bolger. Subs: Subs: Rochelle Ryan, Áine Brennan, Muireann Doyle, Grace Molloy, Aibhlinn Kinsella, Madison Myler, Aoibhe Doran.

Avondale: Tara Byrne; Allana O’Sullivan, Taylor Byrne, Inna Kelly; Doireann Byrne, Amy Byrne, Lucy Byrne; Helen Winterbotham, Ella Breen; Alanna McCoy, Leah Barrett, Anna Cullen; Caoilfhionn McLindon, Leah Keogh, Molly Byrne. Subs: Layla Byrne, Layla Cashman, Amber Kennedy, Ciara Ní Cheallaigh, Ava O’Connor, Róisin Madden, Roisin Kearns, Sarah Rice, Katie Roche, Nikita Doyle, Mia Curley.

Referee: Eugene Doherty