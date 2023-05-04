Open invite to meet and greet with Wicklow’s Senior hurlers in Echelon Park Aughrim

All children who attend will have a chance to win a set of jerseys for their club

Drop into Echelon Park Aughrim this evening from 7pm to meet the Wicklow Senior hurlers. All children present will be entered into a draw for a set of jerseys for their club.

With the excitement around the Wicklow Senior hurlers and their journey through the Nicky Rackard Cup competition growing steadily with each passing victory, the Garden County men will be in Echelon Park Aughrim this evening (Thursday) at 7pm where supporters of all ages are invited to drop in and meet and greet Casey O’Brien’s charges.

Games against Roscommon and Donegal await, while wins have been recorded over Louth, Fermanagh and Armagh, and barring disaster at home to the Rossies, a Nicky Rackard final place will hopefully be secured ahead of the game away to Donegal.

All children who attend this evening’s event will be entered into a draw to win a set of jerseys for their club.

“We encourage everyone to come along on the night and show your support for the team,” a spokesperson for Wicklow GAA said.