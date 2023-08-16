Oisín McConville and Casey O’Brien to remain in charge of Wicklow football and hurling teams

Oisin McConville and Casey O’Brien will remain in charge of the Wicklow Senior footballers and hurlers in 2024.

At Monday evening’s county board meeting, it was confirmed that both men would remain in situ, having impressed in 2023.

McConville’s debut season in charge saw him guide the Garden to promotion out of Division Four of the national league, while they beat Carlow in the Leinster championship before losing to Kildare in the quarter-finals.

Wicklow Senior hurling manager Casey O'Brien.

Meanwhile, they exited the Tailteann Cup at the group stage, losing to Carlow and Longford before ending the year on a high with a win over Limerick.

The Armagh man’s backroom team will be confirmed at the next county board meeting on September 18.

As for Casey O’Brien, he picked up where he left off in what was his second stint at the helm of the Wicklow hurlers.

After leading them to the Division 2B league semi-finals in which they lost to Donegal, they avenged that defeat with a historic win over the Ulster side in the Nickey Rackard Cup final in Croke Park.

The St. Pat’s stalwart’s backroom team for 2024 will be made up of Billy Cuddihy, Graham Keogh, and Leighton Glynn as coaches/selectors, and John Barrie in strength and conditioning.

The management teams for Wicklow’s U-20 football and hurling teams were also confirmed, with Paudge Doody and Emmet O’Sullivan both staying on with the respective squads.

Doody will be assisted by Paul Earls, Mark Staines, and Rory Finn as his selectors and coaches, while S&C will work in tandem with the Senior panel. O’Sullivan will be joined by selectors Stefan O’Brien, Brian Keogh, and Peter Walsh, while S&C will work in tandem with the Seniors.

It is expected that the Minor football and hurling management teams will be confirmed at September’s county board meeting.