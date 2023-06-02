O’Brien names his Wicklow hurling team ahead of Nickey Rackard Cup final against Donegal

Very strong bench to call on if required in Croke Park

Casey O’Brien has named his Wicklow hurling team ahead of tomorrow’s Nickey Rackard Cup final against Donegal in Croke Park as the Garden County men look to make an immediate return to Christy Ring Cup hurling in 2024.

This will be the fourth meeting of the two sides this year with Wicklow edging it 2-1 although with Donegal snatching victory in the most important of the three, the NHL Division 2B semi-final in Echelon Park Aughrim.

Barring late changes, as expected, Bray’s Conor McNally starts in goal while the steady full-back line of Ben Kearney, Andrew Kavanagh and Martin O’Brien gets the nod of approval to restrict the Donegal inside line on the wide, open pitch at Croke Park.

Team captain John Henderson will start at centre-back while the capable Pádraig Doran from Carnew Emmets and Glenealy’s Sam O’Dowd will flank the Bray Emmets wizard.

Jack Doyle’s excellent displays of late sees the Carnew Emmets man nail down a midfield berth alongside the stylish Diarmuid Masterson from Bray Emmets with Luke Maloney reported to be fit and likely to play some role in proceedings as the contest progresses.

It’s an all-Bray half-forward line named but very unlikely to remain in those positions. Mikey Boland and Christy Moorehouse will most likely join St. Patrick’s sharpshooter Andy O’Brien inside while Bray’s Davy Maloney and Eoin McCormack and Kilcoole’s Luke Evans will spend some of the game out around the half-forward line.

Christy Moorehouse is likely to be on free-taking duty given that Gavin Weir has dropped to the bench, but what a bench it is. Littered with talent including the likes of Glenealy’s Weir, Danny Staunton, Cian Staunton and Matthew Traynor, Bray’s Pádraig Doyle, Luke Maloney, Cian Lohan and Mikey Lee, Kiltegan’s Eoghan Byrne, Bryan Kearney and Mark Murphy, Carnew’s John Doyle, Tommy Collins and Conall McCrea, Aughrim’s Dylan Byrne and Avondale’s Torna Mulconry, Casey O’Brien has no shortage of effective soldiers to call upon at any stage in this vitally important contest.

A good Wicklow crowd would be a massive boost for these players when they take to the field in Croke Park in what is a huge moment in the present and the future of hurling in the Garden County.

Conor McNally (Bray Emmets); Ben Kearney (Bray Emmets), Andrew Kavanagh (St. Brigid’s), Martin O’Brien (Annacurra); Pádraig Doran (Carnew Emmets), John Henderson (Bray Emmets), Sam O’Dowd (Glenealy); Diarmuid Masterson (Bray Emmets), Jack Doyle (Carnew Emmets); Mikey Boland (Bray Emmets), Christy Moorehouse (Bray Emmets), Eoin McCormack (Bray Emmets); Davy Maloney (Bray Emmets), Andy O’Brien (St Patrick’s), Luke Evans (Kilcoole). Subs: Cian Staunton (Glenealy), Eoghan Byrne (Tinahely), Matthew Traynor (Glenealy), Seanie Germaine (Kiltegan), Gavin Weir (Glenealy), Pádraig Doyle (Bray Emmets), Luke Maloney (Bray Emmets), Danny Staunton (Glenealy), Tommy Collins (Carnew Emmets), Mikey Lee (Bray Emmets), Bryan Kearney (Kiltegan), Dylan Byrne (Aughrim), Mark Murphy (Stratford-Grangecon), John Doyle (Carnew Emmets), Conall McCrea (Carnew Emmets), Torna Mulconry (Avondale), Cian Lohan (Bray Emmets).