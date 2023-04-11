Nothing easy as Wicklow hurlers set sail on Rackard Cup voyage

Victory over Louth on Sunday is an absolute must

The Wicklow hurlers will take part in their first ever Nicky Rackard Cup campaign in 2023.

Anyone who may have had Casey O’Brien’s troops as hot favourites for an instant return to the Christy Ring Cup may have been forced into a rethink after the ending to the league campaign.

While only Donegal featured in the same division, that semi-final defeat in Echelon Park hurt all involved and was somewhat of a shock.

Donegal subsequently pushed Meath all the way in the league final and they will have gained plenty of confidence from both these performances.

Wicklow will hope that when they make the long trip to the Northwest in the final round all the necessary will have been done in earlier rounds.

They could well be the final pairing on the June Bank Holiday weekend, but time will tell.

Three away trips up north will make it a tricky task for the hurlers and a winning start on Saturday is an absolute must.

Roscommon have Donegal at home in Hyde Park in round three and this is another game that will have a massive bearing on the final standings.

Don’t rule out the possibility of head-to-head or score difference ultimately deciding the final placings.

Not totally ruling out Armagh and Fermanagh, but both Roscommon and Donegal have had the luck of the draw with both having home advantage three times.

It’s Louth up first on Sunday for a Wicklow team that has enjoyed an upturn in fortunes in 2023. Louth had a reasonable start to their own league campaign and even inflicted a surprising early loss on Roscommon.

Their only other win came against Fermanagh, and they finished with a heavy loss to Mayo.

Backboned by players from Knockbridge, Naomh Moninne and St Fechins they, like Wicklow, do not have a massive number of clubs to pick from.

They are back in the Rackard Cup after defeating Longford last May in the Lory Meagher final so have proven championship pedigree.

Armagh native Paul McCormack is in his fourth year as manager and with Darren Geoghegan a top-class free-taker, Feidhelm Joyce, Sean Kerrisk, Mark Gahan and Ryan Walsh listed as their most influential players they more often than not drop Jamie McDonnell back in a sweeping role.

Wicklow defeated Louth in the Kehoe Shield final in 2022 in the last meeting between the two.

Amazingly, only a handful of Wicklow players who featured in that final could play Sunday. This will be our first meeting with Louth outside league/Kehoe Cup since 1995. Wicklow had an easy win in Drogheda that day before going on to win the All-Ireland B title against Kildare.

Team on duty was Mick Neary (Kilcoole); Lar Byrne (Kiltegan), John Henderson (Bray), Tom Byrne (Kiltegan); Colin Byrne (St Pats), Casey O’Brien (St Pats), Robert Doyle (Carnew); Christy O’Toole and Nigel Byrne (both Kiltegan); Shane O’Loughlin (Aughrim), Paddy Devlin (Hollywood), Timmy Collins (Carnew); John Keogh (Kiltegan), Sean Byrne (Kiltegan), Don Hyland (Carnew). Subs used on the day: Brian Gleeson and Stephen Kennedy (both St Pats) and David Moran (Avondale). Also, part of the panel: Ned Cremin (Kiltegan), Ciaran O’Shea (Aughrim), Gerry Murray (Kilcoole), Vinny Mulroe (Carnew), Alan Lawlor and David Bury (both St Pats).

The second outing will most likely be in Enniskillen and it’s quite a while since Wicklow faced Fermanagh in hurling.

You would have to go all the way back to 1996 for the last meeting. It was a big win in Arklow in the ‘B’ hurling championship semi-final repeating the win of 1995 at the same stage.

Sandwiched in between those two championship games is a hurling league tie in Enniskillen which has a place in Wicklow hurling folklore for the wrong reasons.

Wicklow, pushing hard for promotion to Division 2 at the time, suffered a shock loss to an Ollie McShea inspired Fermanagh side.

Thus far in 2023 Fermanagh have suffered relegation from 3A but were really unlucky in doing so. They ended with a scoring difference of -2 and were involved in tight games all through, even defeating Mayo and drawing with Roscommon. Defeats to Armagh and Louth away from home and both by the minimum sealed their fate. Joe Baldwin is in his fourth year as manager and has overseen a Lory Meagher success in 2021 and knows his squad inside out. Ryan Bogue is one of the longest serving intercounty players around, Luca McCusker a talented score getter, Daniel Teague another high scoring forward and Sean Corrigan another who will take watching. A potential banana skin.

Another away trip in the third game. Many a Wicklow hurling team has travelled to the Orchard County to do battle over the years. Keady used to be the venue of choice but of late it’s the cosier surroundings of the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds that they call home.

It’s 2014 since we did battle with them in a championship game. On that occasion Wicklow had a 3-19 to 3-13 Ring Cup win at the same venue. Casey O’Brien was manager back then and both Andy O’Brien and Mikie Lee scored handsomely in a game that also featured Padraig Doran, Christy Moorehouse and Danny Staunton off the current squad.

Karl McKeegan from the famed Cushendall club in Antrim has taken the Armagh reins this year.

A loss to Roscommon in the league final a few weeks back will have been a disappointment, but they will be eager for their first Rackard cup success since 2012.

Fiontán Donnelly is deadly from placed balls and was overall top scorer in the league proper, Danny Magee and Tomás Galvin have also been scoring well. Third game up it could be a season definer no matter the results in earlier rounds.

Roscommon turned their season around after the early season departure of manager Francis O’Halloran.

They would eventually win Division 3A after a nightmare start that seen them fail to win any of their first three games. Turloughmore’s Seamus Qualter has a great managerial record and his return has overseen a dramatic rise in the ‘Rossie’s’ fortunes. They improved dramatically and that resulted in a league final win over Armagh recently.

The other four teams from the Rackard Cup competed in this division so will be well acquainted with each other.

Roscommon will expect to be up there challenging for honours at the end and are certainly a team in form.

Paddy Fallon and Mickey Joe Egan are their scorers in chief and Eamon Flanagan, Eoin Fitzgerald and Eamon Mulry strong around the middle.

They lost out to a Tyrone team inspired by the late Damien Casey in the 2022 final and will be eager to put the record straight and build on their league triumph. Wicklow’s last hurling championship win was against the westerners in June 2021 by 2-18 to 1-11 in Echelon Park.

Last up is Donegal. This game could be massive. After a fine Wicklow win up there in early March, Donegal got sweet revenge in the semi-final a few weeks back. Manager Mickey McCann was extremely critical of his players after the first league meeting, but they showed him a fine response in the semi-final.

Brian McIntyre and Ciaran Bradley looked good around the middle and Liam McKinney punished every Wicklow foul with a white flag. Ruairi Campbell caused havoc with his pace and Ritchie Ryan was a handful on the edge of the square. You can be sure Casey has a plan in place to have his men primed to repeat their 4-12 to 2-15 Letterkenny win of 2019 in the Christy Ring Cup.

An intriguing few weeks ahead. There is no doubt that the things are in a better place on the hurling front in 2023. Casey has galvanised the squad and for whatever reason it’s a more mature and stronger squad than was available in 2022. Leighton Glynn, Graham Keogh and Billy Cuddihy make up the management team and it seems to be a healthy blend.

Wicklow won’t get anything easy in their first Rackard attempt, but they will enjoy the challenge. A wide-open competition that will make every ball, every score and every result critical right to the last day.

Fixtures

Home to Louth this Sunday.

Away to Fermanagh, venue TBD, April 22.

Away to Armagh at the Athletic Grounds, April 29.

Home to Roscommon at Echelon Park Aughrim, May 13.

Away to Donegal in Letterkenny, May 20.