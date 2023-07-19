No surprises but plenty of intrigue in opening round of the Senior hurling championship

No real surprises on the opening weekend of the Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship with victories going the way of the big hitters, but there seems to be a real sense that the kingpins from Bray are in a more vulnerable position than they have been for some time.

Of course, Paul Carley’s men may well prove me utterly wrong over the next number of weeks and obliterate all that comes before them, but they and everyone else will be only too well aware that had Kiltegan not picked up those red cards in their cracking battle in Echelon Park Aughrim, the defending champions would probably be licking their wounds this week rather than being in a positive place where they can learn from their shortcomings without feeling under pressure from a defeat.

Kiltegan have been coming in recent years and there was no reason why this performance should be viewed as a shock. The energy and hunger they displayed for most of that game screams of a panel and a club who feel that this may well be their year to reclaim their place at the top of the hurling mountain from where they have been absent for a long, long time.

The problem is, like in most counties, the top dogs are rarely as vulnerable the next day, take Glenealy’s performance in the final against Bray last year and then contrast that to Bray’s showing in the replay. You rarely get second chances.

Granted, had Kiltegan defeated Bray it would have meant for very little in a tangible sense, but it would have surely inflicted a psychological wound that David Galway’s men would have preyed upon had the teams met again at some later stage of this championship journey.

That Bray Emmets played as within themselves, or perhaps were forced to play so within themselves, and still scored 18 points and eased to victory against the 13 men of Kiltegan should tell all challengers that Paul Carley’s men are still the powerhouse. Big shifts from Pádraig Doyle, Luke Maloney, John Henderson, Marc Lennon and Christy Moorehouse helped them get over the line here, but golly gosh they were on the ropes in a big way early on as Seanie Germaine, Mark Murphy, Eoghan Byrne, Kieran Conway and James Boland took the fight to them in a seismic way.

Bray Emmets couldn’t have asked for a better game in the wake of that bruising battle last weekend.

They take on Avondale/Barndarrig this Friday evening. I’d expect the defending champions to have too much for the challengers and Bray will want to make a statement.

Kiltegan take on a wounded Éire Óg Greystones on Saturday evening. If they hurl with the intensity they brought on Sunday, it’s hard to see Stephen Hoary’s men getting the better of them.

The biggest game of the weekend is the meeting of the old foes, Carnew Emmets and Glenealy, in what promises to be a belter of a game.

Eamonn Scallan’s men came through a joust with Éire Óg on Friday evening, putting a strange almost constipated first half behind them and opening up the shoulders in the second with substitute Dan Redmond catching the eye.

Glenealy did what they had to do against the neighbours on a wet and windy Sunday afternoon and looked to have plenty more in the tank.

Lots of experience in Michael Anthony O’Neill’s side with the likes of Gary Byrne directing affairs from centre-back and Danny Staunton bringing his wizardy to the attack. Throw in the class of Matthew Traynor, the toughness of Tommy Doyle, Robert Byrne and Ronan Manley and scoring threat of Gavin Weir, Alan Driver and Gary Hughes and you have a very tricky challenge ahead of you if you’re a Carnew hurler.

On the other side of things, this Carnew Emmets team needs to deliver a big game. They scored 4-18 against Éire Óg but it’s unlikely they’ll reach that dizzying height in this weekend’s affair going on their recent history in that regard.

They need their attack to stand up. Their defence has held things together for several years now and they need the sharpshooters to deliver, with goals very much on the bucketlist so as to give themselves a confidence booster ahead of the business end of things.

Eoin Kavanagh cut loose in the second half against Éire Óg. He has plenty of potential. Dan Redmond came off the bench and grabbed 1-1, the goal a beauty. Wayne Kinsella looks in good form and Jack Doyle and Enda Donohoe are moving well.

Lots of hurling in John Doyle Jnr, Pádraig Doran and Damien Aylward as well not to mention Conall McCrea, Martin O’Brien and John Young.

But they need to put on a show for themselves more than anyone else.

Against the old enemy, that is far easier said than done.

Predictions: Wins for Bray Emmets, Kiltegan and Glenealy.