New Wicklow football boss Colin Kelly is looking forward to job

IN ANOTHER world, this would not be the first time that Colin Kelly is speaking about becoming the new Wicklow football manager.

The ex-Louth manager revealed he had sounded out the possibility of planting his foundations in the Garden as far back as 2017, shortly after he had left the Wee County after four seasons in charge.

This did not come to pass, and instead, he took the reins of Westmeath, while John Evans occupied the Wicklow managerial hotseat until 2019.

Fast forward four years, and Kelly is back, only this time, he is the one being ratified for the big gig, succeeding Davy Burke following his departure back in August after two years at the helm.

He admitted to the Wicklow People: “There is something about Wicklow that I have always found challenging as a player and a manager to get over the line against them. They have always struck me as a team that went about their business in a good fashion and every time you played against a Wicklow team, it wasn’t easy, albeit as a player or as a coach/manager, so I was always intrigued about their effort levels and they always seemed to be difficult opponents and you know I have been on both sides, as I said, as a manager and a player against Wicklow teams.

“It is not a nice place to have to go play football, in Aughrim, and there is an awful lot of good people involved in Wicklow football, so it just strikes a note with me that it is a county that would be nice to work in and something you could put something in place to achieve and win.”

Wicklow will be Kelly’s first senior inter-county managerial job since he left Westmeath in 2018, while he did spend time coaching with Wexford in 2019. He has remained in and around coaching in his native-Louth, while he had been working with the Louth academy since July 2020.

His reasons for leaving Westmeath after just one year was due to his struggles to balance his family commitments with those that are incumbent on an inter-county coach. Three years on, he believes he is in a better place to stack one up with another.

Kelly said: “I have a boy and a girl of 12 and 15 and the little guy plays both Gaelic and soccer, and the soccer he plays in Dublin, and my daughter is heavily involved in music and plays Gaelic, so when we were driving one somewhere, the other had to be minded at home, so it was a struggle, time-wise, but now, they are at an age where it doesn’t take as much watching and such.”

As a player, Kelly played with Newtown Blues and, from 2002, Dreadnots, while he also became a famed footballer for Louth, making his debut at 17 years of age in 1989, when he played for the county’s minors and under-21s in the same season.

From a coaching perspective, he spent two stints in charge of the Louth under-21s, as well as O’Raghallaighs – with whom he won an intermediate county title in 2011 – Dreadnots and Colmcilles, in Meath.

His association with Louth came full circle when, in 2014, he became manager of the senior footballers.

His most prolific period in charge of the Wee County came in 2016 and 2017, when he guided the Wee County to back-to-back promotions from Division Four and Division Three in the national football league.

Much like Louth, Wicklow is a county that places a lot of weight in their progression in the national league. Getting out of Division Four in 2020 was a pre-requisite for Davy Burke at the time, while Kelly’s most significant achievements for Louth were those back-to-back promotions.

Indeed, Kelly is of the view that the only way for a county such as Wicklow to become competitive in championship football is to work their way through the divisions and gain the experience that comes with organically playing against the higher grade counties.

He continued: “When I got involved [with Louth] back at that time, we had lost some of our greatest players ever in guys like Patrick Keenan and Shane Lennon and fellas of that ilk and we took over a young inexperienced team and we worked with them.

“We got lucky along the way but we worked hard and for me, the key is it is very hard to be successful in championship football, and turn over teams that are plying their trade at a level above you on an ongoing basis, if you are operating at a lower level all the time.

“If you come under that pressure in a championship match, it is difficult but by getting up through the grades and playing at a higher level for the majority of your football, which, at this moment in time and prior to next week, whatever the proposals will come out, it meant you were playing the majority of your football in the national league, so for me, if you didn’t play up in higher divisions, it wouldn’t leave you that when you are against the stronger teams, so to speak, there wouldn’t be that experience there.

“Championship is where it’s at, and that’s still the case, but for teams like Louth and Wicklow and teams that are operating around division three and division four, you have to put a big emphasis on getting out of those divisions.”

The Wicklow footballers are in something of a paradoxical state at the moment. On the one hand, the 2021 campaign, specifically their authentically important win over then-Ulster champions Cavan to stay in Division Three, was a good one, despite an earlier-than-hoped exit from the Leinster championship.

On the other hand, the manager who got them there, Davy Burke, has gone and this is a new era. Then there is the uncertainty over exactly how the season will be mapped out, with the future of the football championship up for a vote at Special Congress on October 23.

Nonetheless, the team and group of players is in a good place as is, while there are a promising group of young players coming through the under-age teams. It all makes for a potentially exciting time for inter-county football, and one on which Kelly is keen to build.

“There are two sides of it: they have had a decent under-20 system, they have a good coaching ethics under the likes of Hugh [Kenny] in coaching and games area and guys like Kevin [O’Brien] have done a good job with the under-20s, but ultimately, it is a challenge to remain in division three.

“Ultimately, my main goal is to improve all aspects of what they are doing and build on the blocks that Davy Burke has put in place. The one area I would like to do is get the win ratio up and start to win more games and if all things work, if I can do my job as a coach and the people I am bringing around me do a good job on building the foundations that are already in place by the job that tremendous people have done up to date, and if we can get that win ratio up, let’s see where it gets us.

“Ultimately, what I would like to see is an attractive brand of football, albeit people can’t be naïve in this day and age and not think that there has to be a certain element of huge defensive structure in the team but that can be put in place by going about it in the right fashion and using all aspects of our skillset, but hopefully, a progressive team that is full of energy full of running and positive in a lot of stuff they do.”

Colin Kelly will be present in Aughrim this weekend to run the rule over prospective panel members, while he will also be working to finalise his management team over the next week or so. He is not likely to make wholesale changes to the last season’s squad, rather looking to supplement it with additions.

As long as there is a player capable of contributing to the team and helping it improve further, Kelly says he will have an open-mind.

“For me, if someone is playing football in Wicklow, he is of interest to me.

“It is up to me now to put structures in place for fellas to go and progress and improve as much as they can, but over the next while, we will be looking at mechanisms, how we can start looking at guys in different formats and different ways and take it from there really.

“There is a strong panel in place. I don’t intend to go in and disrupt that or do anything about it. It is about enhancing it, if possible, and having a look to see if there are other guys out there who will put their hands up and add to the squad competition.”