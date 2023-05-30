Natural leader Casey O’Brien can deliver success for Wicklow hurlers this time around

The affable St. Patrick’s man who has shown his strength once again in assembling a squad capable of success

Saturday next Casey O’Brien will lead out his men on to the hallowed turf of Croke Park hoping it will be third time lucky for him.

After two previous disappointments in Christy Ring Cup finals as a manager he will be confident he can finally lead Wicklow to a national title.

It’s his second stint as Wicklow hurling manager for the affable St. Patrick’s man who has shown his strength once again in assembling a squad capable of success.

Don’t be fooled by his quiet demeanour away from the action because there are few more competitive men in management when the action starts.

He commands respect, can motivate and thinks 24/7 about the game and he has armed himself with a very astute backroom team on his return to intercounty management.

You can be sure he has learned plenty since those Ring final losses of 2011 and 2012 to London and Kerry respectively. To show his versatile nature that was so evident as a player he returned to St. Patrick’s to win a couple of Miley Cups as manager in 2018 and 2019.

It was hurling where he made more appearances for Wicklow but did join an elite list to play both codes at every level. O’Brien made his Senior hurling debut for Wicklow against Roscommon in 1989 minutes after captaining St Pats to the Minor hurling title.

They had just beaten Carnew to complete the Minor double after defeating great rivals Rathnew in the Minor football final.

For good measure he knocked over three points on his debut in Arklow that day.

He had also played Minor football and hurling and Under-21 hurling that year for Wicklow so you can see his desire to do well for his county was always burning.

Leighton Glynn, Billy Cuddihy and Graham Keogh from his management team and John Henderson, Christy Moorehouse and Andy O’Brien from the playing squad will all be eager to make sure they leave Croke Park on the right end of the scoreline this time as all were involved as players in the previous final losses.

Donegal and Wicklow wouldn’t have a traditional rivalry, but it has certainly blossomed of late. Saturday will mark the fifth meeting in just over 15 months.

Both have two wins in that time with Donegal prevailing twice in Aughrim, including the league semi-final last March while Wicklow have won on both their visits to Letterkenny.

The strange thing about both Wicklow visits to Letterkenny in 2023 was the fact that not much was riding on the game either time.

Casey didn’t have to show his full hand and got a chance to run the rule over some of his squad. They met just once in the Christy Ring Cup which also finished in a Wicklow win by 4-12 to 1-15 in a game also played in Letterkenny back in 2019.

There has been only one meeting on neutral turf which was a relegation play-off with Wicklow winning 2-19 to 1-9 in 2019. Pairc Esler in Newry hosted this game.

The earliest meeting of modern times and perhaps the first is a league game played in Aughrim in late April 1997.

Wicklow had an easy 3-22 to 0-4 win that day. Lining out were Ned Cremin (Kiltegan, who was also team trainer); Lar Byrne (Kiltegan), Tom Byrne (Kiltegan), Gerry Byrne (ARP); David Moran (Avondale), Casey O’Brien (0-2), MA O’Neill (Glenealy, 0-1); Christy O’Toole (Kiltegan) and Robert Doyle (Carnew); Shane O’Loughlin (Aughrim, 1-1), John O’Toole (Kiltegan), Jonathan O’Neill (Glenealy, 0-2); Eddie King (St Pats, 1-4), Don Hyland (Carnew, 1-9), Stephen Coady (Glenealy, 0-1). Subs used: Sean Byrne (Kiltegan) and Ciaran O’Shea (Aughrim).

Casey and his management remit from the county board when appointed would have been to get Wicklow back to where they should be.

Saturday will hopefully be another positive step on that journey. They have a good record against Donegal, and it would cap a decent year to return to the Christy Ring Cup for 2024.

2011 v. Kerry

Lost 2-08 to 2-21

WICKLOW: Wayne O’Gorman (Glenealy); Jim Connors (St Patricks), Graham Keogh (Carnew), Billy Cuddihy (Éire Óg); Stephen Kelly (Éire Óg), Liam Kennedy (Carnew), Geoffrey Bermingham (Kiltegan); Eamon Kearns (Avondale), Ronan Keddy (Kilcoole); Andy O’Brien (St Pats, 0-2), Enan Glynn (Glenealy), Leighton Glynn (Glenealy); Tommy Doyle (Glenealy), Jonathan O’Neill (Glenealy, 1-4), Don Hyland (Carnew, 0-1). Subs: James Quirke (St Pats, 1-1) for T Doyle, Eoin O’Neill (Kiltegan) for J Connors, Willie Collins (Carnew) for Bermingham, Joe Murphy (Carnew) for E Glynn, Eugene Dunne (Avondale) for S Kelly.

2012 v. London

Lost 1-17 to 4-18

WICKLOW: Joe Murphy (Carnew); Jim Connors, Graham Keogh, Billy Cuddihy; John Henderson (Bray), Stephen Kelly, Geoffrey Bermingham; Eamon Kearns (0-2), Ronan Keddy; Tommy Doyle, Wayne O’Gorman (0-1), Eugene Dunne; Enan Glynn (1-1), Jonathan O’Neill (0-11), Andy O’Brien (0-2). Subs: Eoin O’Neill for Connors; Christy Moorehouse (Bray) for Doyle; Liam Kennedy for Dunne.