Moran and O’Brien link up to bag mighty major for Annacurra

Substitutes prove vital for Joe Murphy's side against Baltinglass

Baltinglass 1-5

Annacurra continued on their winning ways in the SFL Division 2 campaign when they overcame Baltinglass at home on Saturday evening last, April 8, in a game that was played on a firm, dry sod and weather conditions were good for football.

Annacurra had a wide in their opening attack when Frank Clune pulled his point attempt and the visitors got off the mark first on the scoreboard when centre-forward Stephan Heaslip ran on to the long kick out from William Rogers to shoot a point after two minutes.

Annacurra responded when centre-back Alan Byrne got forward to shoot the equaliser after five minutes.

The game was being played at a fast pace in these opening minutes with play moving up and down from either end in passing movements. Annacurra established a grip in the middle third with Alan Byrne, Evan Doyle, Stephan Murphy and Dylan Doyle controlling matters in the opening 20 minutes.

Ful-forward Frank Clune was playing a roving game, moving in and out as play dictated but he was very much the go-to man when it came to getting a score.

Between the seventh and fourteenth minutes he notched three points on the trot, one from a free, a second from a mark and a sweet point from play off his left foot. Annacurra led by 0-4 to 0-1 at the end of the first quarter and were beginning to look comfortable.

Baltinglass were getting forward in numbers but were getting no change from the home side’s defence where Alan Byrne was a steady influence in the middle. Kevin Healy extended the Derrysiders’ lead with a point before Bob Fitzgerald prevented Jack Fleming from converting a goal chance for the visitors. Fleming fielded an Alan Barrett free on the edge of the small square, but Fitzgerald was alert to the danger and brought off a smart save.

Annacurra responded quickly with a point from Sean Weld, who overlapped from his half-back position to score. Alan Barrett pointed a free for Baltinglass to leave a gap of four points between the sides at 0-6 to 0-2.

The visitors lifted their game as the half-time break approached and Jack Fleming struck again. This time he gained possession out field and made tracks for goal. He was brought down for a penalty and placed the spot kick to the right of Bob Fitzgerald to reduce the gap at half-time to one point at 0-6 to 1-2.

The scoreline may have flattered the visitors somewhat but scores are all that count.

The tempo of the game dropped off very much in the second half with both sides holding possession of the ball in turn but neither threatening the scoreboard too much.

Adam Keogh, James Fleming, Conor Keogh and Stephan Heaslip were helping to give Baltinglass parity in possession around the middle third.

Frank Clune was operating outfield for the home side and was no longer the scoring threat he had been in the opening half. Seventeen minutes had elapsed without a score before Lee Furlong brought the sides level with a pointed free.

Annacurra responded immediately and the old war horse Alan Byrne got forward to re-establish the lead with a point from play.

It was very much anyone’s game at this stage and any score was important in such a low-scoring game.

However, the outcome of the game was decided in the 24th minute.

Michael O’Brien, having been introduced as a substitute minutes earlier, gained possession close to the Baltinglass end line. He made ground along the line and punched across goal into the path of the in-running John Moran (also in as a sub).

Moran finished from close in and it was game over.

It was 1-7 to 1-3 now and while Baltinglass did finish with two points from Lee Furlong (mark) and Alan Barrett, the home side were deserving winners on a score of 1-7 to 1-5.

Annacurra: Bob Fitzgerald; Glen Austin, Adrian Shannon, James Keenan; Sean Weld (0-1), Alan Byrne (0-2), Padraig Doyle; Evan Doyle, Stephan Murphy; Adam Healy, Dylan Doyle, Ronan Brennan; Kevin Healy (0-1), Frank Clune (0-3, 1f), Michael Healy. Subs: Conor Byrne, John Moran (1-0), Michael O’Brien, James Doyle, Brian Shannon.

Baltinglass: William Rogers; Mick Dowling, James Steed, Conor O’Neill; David Gettings, James Fleming, Hughie O’Toole; Conor Keogh, Sean Parke; Adam Keogh, Stephan Heaslip (0-1), Tommy Cullen, Lee Furlong (0-2), Jack Fleming (1-0, pen), Alan Barrett (0-2, 1f). Sub: Stephan Quinn.

Referee: Pat Dunne (Hollywood)