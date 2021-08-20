‘Mop’ on fire for Carnew

Carnew's Cormac Doyle and Bray's Enda Molloy about to pounce on a breaking ball during the Intermediate hurling championship game in Aughrim.

Two goals from lively corner-forward Cormac ‘Mop’ Doyle scored at the midway point in each half proved to be the difference between Carnew Emmets and Bray Emmets in this Intermediate Hurling Championship encounter played at a rain sodden Aughrim on Saturday evening last, August 14.

Heavy rain during an earlier game left the pitch conditions greasy and difficult for the players early on but they adapted. However, when more rain arrived during the game, it had a noticeable effect. Michael Collins, Jody Byrne (2) and Drew Brennan had four points on the board for the Carnew men in the opening quarter.

The half-back line of Conor Wafer, Timmy Collins and Conor Byrne had settled well leaving the Bray side dependant on two frees from distance scored by Tom Cash and midfielder James Anders and a good score from Jamie Ryan to leave the Carnew side just a point to the good at 0-4 to 0-3 at water break time.

Cormac Doyle struck a decisive blow for the Wexford border side on the restart.

The corner-forward gained possession to the left of the Bray goalmouth, waltzed past a couple of defenders before tucking the ball away to the right of goalkeeper Peter O’Reilly.

There was now a four-point gap, and this was to remain to half-time. The sides matched each other score for score with Murt Molloy and Nick Skelton landing two points from play.

Sandwiched between those scores, Michael Collins landed two frees from opposite wings to leave Carnew at 1-8 by half-time.

The Bray response came from Tom Cash with three pointed frees and another Jamie Ryan score bringing their tally to 0-7. Bray had an encouraging start to the second half when Eoin Mason landed a point in the opening minute.

Michael Collins responded with a point from a Carnew free but two further points from Tom Cash placed balls reduced the lead to two points and a Bray Emmets revival looked to be on the way.

However, Cormac Doyle put an end to that when he goaled again coming up the water break. An attempted shot for a score from substitute John Young appeared to be drifting wide but Cormac got a touch on the ball in the air knocking in the decisive goal.

When Michael Collins (free) and Drew Brennan added points, the final result began to look inevitable.

It was now raining hard and the vast experience within the Carnew ranks knew how to see out the game comfortably.

Bray’s only scores in the final ten minutes came from two Tom Cash frees. Carnew added points from a Drew Brennan free, a Michael Collins free and Cormac Doyle finished off a good day for him with a point from play.

The final score stood at 2-14 to 0-12 which was a comfortable win in the end for Carnew Emmets.

Once again, we had an Intermediate championship hurling game played without sideline officials. Once again, the referee - Con O Céidigh in this instance - handled the situation well but it is inviting hassle in the long run.

Carnew Emmets: Martin Murphy; Paul Murphy, Mark Collins, Cormac Redmond; Conor Wafer, Timmy Collins, Conor Byrne; Willie Collins, Nick Skelton (0-1); Jody Byrne (0-2), Michael Collins (0-6) (5f), John Kavanagh; Cormac Doyle (2-1), Drew Brennan (0-3), Murt Molloy (0-1). Subs; Michael Rock, James Gregan, John Young, Padraig Roberts and Stephan Barnes

Bray Emmets: Peter O’Reilly; Enda Molloy, Ronan O’Brien, Shane Anders; Dan Kennedy, Jim Doyle, Michael Walsh; Craig Brock Sinnott, James Anders (0-1); Andy Conway, Tom Cash (0-8) (7f), Ciaran McKay; Mickie Timmons, Eoin Mason (0-1), Jamie Ryan (0-2).

Referee: Con O Céidigh.