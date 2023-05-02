Molloy leads the charge as Wicklow topple Louth in U16 Shield final

Garden County on fire in Fenagh

Wicklow's Ella Versanova Dowling gets her shot away despite the efforts of Louth's Maedbh Thornton.

Leinster Camogie Chairperson Linda Kenny presents Wicklow's joint captains Ailbhe Wood and Aishling O'Toole with the Leinster Under-16 'C' Shield.

Louth captain Roisin Caraher with match referee Brian Deering and Wicklow joint captains Aishling O'Toole and Ailbhe Wood.

The Wicklow Under-16 camogie team with their coaches after the final in Fenagh on Sunday.

Wicklow took home the Leinster Under-16 Championship Shield with a comprehensive win against a developing Louth squad in Carlow GAA’s Netwatch Training Centre in Fenagh on Sunday afternoon.

Wicklow put in an all-round complete performance from goalkeepers to corner forwards plus the five substitutes who played, the maximum number allowed.

Aishling and Eimear O'Toole from Kiltegan.

Wicklow opened the scoring smartly in the early minutes of the game with points from Aoife Molloy, Rebecca Murphy, Melanie Lawlor, Sarah Doyle and Eimear O’Toole before Rebecca Murphy struck again for her first goal.

Louth fought for every ball and the play moved up and down the field. This was by no means a one-sided game on the pitch even if the score indicates otherwise.

The half-time score was Wicklow 2-6, Louth 0-0.

Wicklow's joint captains Ailbhe Wood and Aishling O'Toole.

The Wicklow girls increased in confidence as the game progressed - shooting was excellent in spite of a strong wind and a few heavy but short-lived rain showers.

Rebecca Murphy was top scorer with 2-2 while Carnew’s Aoife Molloy bagged 1-4.

Joint captains Ailbhe Wood and Aishling O’Toole accepted the Shield from Leinster Chairperson Linda Kenny.

Congratulations to full-forward Aoife Molloy who was named player of the match.

A great day for these girls, their families and clubs who gave them great support on the day.

The Shield final was on a Programme of four finals run very efficiently and which provided a great day out camogie followers.

Eimear O' Toole, Wicklow and Grace King, Louth.

The Under-16 All-Ireland Championship gets underway in two weeks time and we wish the squad and management the very best.

Wicklow: Iona McKenna (Aughrim); Tara Grace (Donard-The Glen), Carrie Short (Avoca), Orla Fitzsimons (Bray Emmets); Ailbhe Wood (Arklow Rocks), Kimberley Kennedy (Bray Emmets), Emma Healy (Annacurra); Eimear O’Toole (0-3) (Kiltegan), Sarah Doyle (0-1) (Annacurra); Ella Versanova Downing (Éire Óg Greystones), Aishling O’Toole (Kiltegan), Melanie Lawlor (0-2) (Bray Emmets); Rebecca Murphy (2-2) (Glenealy), Aoife Molloy (1-4) (Carnew Emmets), Ciara Lambe (1-0) (Bray Emmets). Subs: Claire Fleming (Avoca), Ella Boland (Kiltegan), Louisa May O’Shaughnessy (Avondale), Áine Moran (Annacurra) and Sophie Penston (Annacurra). Remaining panel members who all played in the earlier rounds: Aoife Keating (Kilcoole), Emily Fleming (Aughrim), Kate Slattery (Bray Emmets), Katie Curran (Bray Emmets), Orla Divilly (Éire Óg Greystones), Tara Doran (Carnew Emmets).