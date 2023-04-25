Missed goal chance proves costly as Kildare prove too strong for Wicklow in Leinster quarter-final

Lilywhites move on to face the Dubs while Garden County head for the Tailteann Cup

Wicklow captain Podge O'Toole, match referee Martin McNally and Kildare captain David Hyland ahead of the Leinster SFC meeting between the sides in Netwatch Cullen Park.

The Wicklow team who lost out to Kildare in the Leinster SFC on Sunday in Netwatch Cullen Park.

Wicklow 0-10

Paddy Woodgate’s sweetly taken goal after 24 minutes of the second half put this entirely forgettable Leinster Senior football championship quarter-final between Kildare and Wicklow firmly to bed at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday afternoon.

The major pushed Kildare six points clear of Oisin McConville’s charges who will look back on a missed goal chance of their own 15 minutes into the second period as an opportunity that might have given them a way into this game during which they were very much second best to Glen Ryan’s outfit.

From Woodgate’s goal there was only one team in it, with Kildare picking off point after point while Wicklow tried but failed to inflict any serious damage on the Lilywhite defence, a Mark Jackson free proving the only other score for the Garden County men during a 15-minute period until the very welcome final whistle.

Way before Martin McNally’s shrill toots, the crowd had started to disperse. Both sides were very well supported but the atmosphere that should have accompanied them never materialised, the biggest roar of the day for Woodgate’s goal, the game never rising above that of a practice match.

Had Jack Kirwan’s floated pass across the Kildare square been within reach of the prowling Podge O’Toole 15 minutes into that second half we may well have had a different outcome, but Wicklow were only in that position because Kildare had failed to fire for the third quarter, scoring only a point in the opening 16 minutes of the half and registering three wides.

Kildare’s bench had a telling impact as well, although some of the changes drew gasps of amazement from the local media. Paul Cribbin bagged three points for himself after replacing the impressive Ben McCormack after 47, and there were decent showings from Paddy McDermott, Daniel Flynn and Neil Flynn as well.

Wicklow started with two changes to the listed 15, Jack Kirwan coming in for Bray’s Arran Murphy and Fintan O’Shea replacing Karl Furlong, with the Éire Óg man being deployed as man-marker for Kildare’s Jack Robinson.

Paddy O’Keane started at full-back, picking up the burly Darragh Kirwan, while Blessington’s Paul McLoughlin was out at centre-back.

First blood went the way of the Lilywhites with Alex Beirne drawing a round of applause with the opening score in the opening minute after the lively Jack Sargent turned provider.

Wicklow had a wide from Paul McLoughlin early on but a foul on Mark Kenny gave Eoin D’Arcy his first chance from a free. However, he was forced to get his gumshields from the backroom staff by referee Martin McNally before being allowed take the kick, which he converted with ease.

The pace of this game for the most part would best be described as pedestrian, but it was abundantly clear early on that Glenn Ryan’s side were able to come by and take their chances with noticeably more ease.

A mistake at the back by Kildare saw Kevin Quinn feed Mark Kenny and the Ballymanus man obliged with a fine score, giving Wicklow the lead for the first and only time with six minutes gone.

Points from the lively Robinson and roaming corner-back Darragh Malone pushed Kildare back in front before patient play from Oisin McConville’s side ended in a free which Eoin D’Arcy swept over to leave it 0-3 to 0-3 after 13.

A quality effort from Alex Beirne and a far too easy white flag from Jack Robinson was answered by a beauty from Dean Healy after one of his trademark surges into the Kildare defence but the Lilywhites grabbed their first from distance shortly afterwards as they opted for another route to the posts to bypass Wicklow’s congested defence.

Ben McCormack followed that one with a peach from distance but a Mark Jackson free from the floor left just two between the sides in the lovely Carlow sunshine.

Dean Healy popped off an effort after 31 off the outside of his right boot but it fizzed wide. Had that effort gone over Wicklow would have trailed by a single score. However, from there the Lilywhites pushed on with points Darragh Kirwan, Paddy Woodgate (free) and centre-back Kevin Flynn to leave it 0-10 to 0-5 at the break and a mountain to climb for the Garden County side.

Remarkably, the Garden County side were still within reach after 23 of that second half, with Kildare leading by 0-12 to 0-9, the Wicklow points from JP Hurley, Kevin Quinn (free), Jack Kirwan and Quinn from play.

However, Woodgate’s major sucked the life out of the Wicklow challenge, and Kildare powered on with fine scores from Woodgate (free), the capable Darragh Kirwan, Cribbin, Neil Flynn and Cribbin again to send Kildare through to face Dublin and Wicklow on to the Tailteann Cup where they will hope to make a decent impression.

Wicklow: Mark Jackson (0-2, 2f) (Baltinglass); Eoin Murtagh (Dunlavin), Paul McLoughlin (Blessington), Malachy Stone (Barndarrig); Fintan O’Shea (Éire Óg Greystones), Karl Furlong (Baltinglass), Paddy O’Keane (St. Patrick’s), Zach Cullen (Barndarrig); Dean Healy (0-1) (St. Patrick’s), Podge O’Toole (Kiltegan, capt.); Cillian McDonald (Tinahely), JP Hurley (0-1) (AGB), Jack Kirwan (0-1) (Baltinglass); Mark Kenny (0-1) (Ballymanus), Kevin Quinn (0-2, 1f) (Blessington), Eoin D’Arcy (0-2, 2f) (Tinahely). Subs: Karl Furlong (Baltinglass for F O’Shea (43), Darragh Fitzgerald (AGB) for M Kenny (49), Gearoid Murphy (Annacurra) for E D’Arcy (58), Joe Prendergast (Éire Óg Greystones) for C McDonald (65), Jacques McCall (Barndarrig) for Z Cullen (70)

Kildare: Mark Donnellan; Eoin Doyle, Shea Ryan, Darragh Malone (0-1); David Hyland, Kevin Flynn (0-1), Jack Sargent; Kevin O’Callaghan, Aaron Masterson; Barry Coffey, Ben McCormack (0-2), Alex Beirne (0-2); Jack Robinson (0-3, 1f), Darragh Kirwan (0-2), Paddy Woodgate (1-2, 2f). Subs: Paul Cribbin (0-3) for B McCormack (47), Paddy McDermott for B Coffey (51), Daniel Flynn for J Robinson (51), Kevin Feely for A Masterson (55), Neil Flynn (0-1) for P Woodgate (65)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)