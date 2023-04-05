Misery for the Minor hurlers as Wicklow crushed by Kildare

The Wicklow Minor hurlers endured a difficult afternoon in Newbridge last Saturday in the Leinster Minor hurling championship as Kildare cruised to an utterly facile 9-23 to 0-5 victory over Mark Barry’s charges.

To say this was a mismatch is a gross understatement, but the writing was on the cards following the Lilywhites’ 3-23 to 1-9 win over Carlow the previous weekend, and the chances of there being any positives for the Wicklow players to take from this heavy defeat is highly unlikely.

Physically more powerful and hurling at a completely different level to their opponents, Kildare led from start to finish, with all five of Wicklow points coming from the hurl of Lorcan Byrne, two in the opening half and three in the second, four from frees, as a hungry Kildare defence quelled any brief hopes of Wicklow attacks throughout this game.

At the other end, the home side’s attack was ruthless and would have had more goals but for two fantastic saves from Cian Redmond in the opening stages of the game.

It was as if the hurling gods were out to get the Garden County in this game.

The young Arklow Rocks goalkeeper had to deal with a very strong wind and heavy rain against him in the opening half but when the teams emerged for the second half the wind had calmed and the sun had the cheek to show its face, albeit briefly, robbing Wicklow of at least those advantages with the game long over at 3-13 to 0-2.

Other factors that didn’t help Wicklow’s cause included losing corner-back Tom Meyler to injury after 19 minutes, with Killian O’Keeffe replacing, while the visitors were also reduced to 14 players after 30 minutes when Daniel Burns picked up a second yellow which left them with a mountain to climb in the face of a Lilywhite hurricane.

Add to that the fact that many of these Kildare players will have honed their craft by playing in Kilkenny leagues as underage players and the task facing those Wicklow players who come through a far inferior underage system was always going to be beyond them.

Kildare had six points on the board before the first of their nine majors, that coming from a penalty from Charlie Carroll from Naas who finished with 1-8 (seven frees) to his credit.

Kildare had three goals by the half-time break and had doubled that tally not long into the second half as they cut Wicklow apart time and time again, either building swiftly and ruthlessly from the midfield and half-forward line or pouncing on defensive errors or frailties, roared on by a relentless home support.

You felt for the young Wicklow hurlers and their management team, who didn’t deserve this drubbing given their huge efforts since last October, but they must rebuild now and make their way to the Peadar O Liathan Cup (All-Ireland Minor ‘B’) while across the board Wicklow GAA must take a long, hard look at how hurling can be improved in a real and tangible way within the county.

There are hopes of a lift via the Garden County Academy who launched their new development plan under the guidance of Gavin Weir, Jonathan Daniels and Conor Daly in recent weeks while the findings or recommendations of the hurling committee, set up in August 2021 by the then county chairman Martin Fitzgerald to investigate or identify ways of improving the game in the county, have yet to be brought forward.

Lifting these young hurlers will be a job of work in itself for Mark Barry and his management team who felt that a hugely positive Celtic Challenge campaign with this side last year, a focused and driven training regime over the winter and a tough schedule of challenge games against quality opposition (Wexford, Clare, Dublin and more) had left them in a good place from which to challenge counties who are in a stronger position than Wicklow in terms of development.

Alas, at this level, the gulf would appear to be too wide at present and closing it will require radical thinking and significant investment of time, energy and finance, and in the most urgent manner possible before we send more Wicklow teams out to suffer similar tough days in the years ahead.

Wicklow: Cian Redmond (Arklow Rocks); Tom Meyler (Éire Óg Greystones), Emmett Ronan (Glenealy), Ken Cullen (Carnew Emmets); Andy Corrigan (Kiltegan), Darragh Shannon (Kilcoole), Daniel Burns (Éire Óg Greystones); Alex Bartec (Éire Óg Greystones), Oscar Lane (Éire Óg Greystones); Lorcan Byrne (0-5, 4f) (Ballymanus), David Peppard (Hollywood), Jack Caffrey (Éire Óg Greystones); Max Kehoe (Blessington), Ciarán Traynor (Hollywood), Fionn D’Arcy (Carnew Emmets). Subs: Killian O’Keeffe for T Meyler (19, inj), Joshua Barry for Fionn D’Arcy, Jack Gregan for J Caffrey, Seamus D’Arcy for D Peppard.

Kildare: Fionn Kelly; Paul L’Estrange, Colm Gordan, James Bedford; Ben Mulligan (0-1), Joe Dunne, Ronan O’Malley; Tim Ryan (1-2), Oran Byrne; Oisin Loughrane (0-1), Charlie Carroll (1-8, 7f, 1 pen), Noah Farrell (0-4, 1f); Michael Owens (2-1), Mark Kiernan (3-0), Tom Power (2-4). Subs: Cillian Power, Shane Henry (0-2), Oran Hynes Kelly, Cian O’Donovan.

Referee: Rory Hanley (Dublin).