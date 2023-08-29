Michael Hogans looking lethal after super blitz in Bray

Bray Emmets no match for group side in Minor ‘B’ clash

The Michael Hogans team who defeated Bray Emmets in the Minor 'B' football championship on Monday evening in Emmet Park.

Bray Emmets 1-5

Michael Hogans produced clinical attacking display to defeat Bray Emmets 3-10 to 1-5 in the first round of the Pettitts Super Valu Minor ‘B’ Football Championship in Emmet Park on Monday evening.

The visitors started quickly as right from throw-in the ball was worked down to the Bray Emmets 21-metre line where Lee Kenny split the posts.

Mark O’Reilly and Paddy Harper kept up the bright start with a long-range point each before Bray got on the score board through Matthew McGovern, which was cancelled out moments later with a free from Kian Fluskey.

Harry Balfe would add another point for Hogans before Caden Kaden Kinsella would activate the afterburners and run straight at Bray’s goalkeeper, Adam Windsor, who would save it not once but twice, however the ball rebounded to Fluskey who finished into a virtually empty net.

Hogans were pressing heavily on the Bray kick-outs, but Ben Farrell showed great improvisation to get the ball out of trouble as he did a roulette which sent the ball through a Hogans players legs, the ball was worked up the field by the home team and was finished over the bar by Ryan Harrison.

Mark O’Reilly would add two more to his tally, one from play and one from a free and Joesph Jacob added a 45 to leave Michael Hogans nine points up at half-time, 1-8 to 0-2.

The second half started with an exchange of points, firstly from Hogan’s midfielder Paddy Harper and then Conor Broderick for Bray before O’Reilly would skip past the Bray defence to finish the ball into the top corner for his side’s second goal.

Caden Kinsella was like a Ferrari purring down the Auto-Strada all evening and this pace was utilised efficiently as he burst towards Bray’s goal to pass it to Harry Balfe who finished it to the net with ease, which was a followed up by a free from O’Reilly.

Bray did finish the game stronger, with Conor Broderick getting a second point from play and Ryan Harrison showed his afterburners to break through on goal and rifle the ball into the top corner.

Michael Hogans look like a side that’ll be hard beaten in this championship. As for Bray, they have a lot to think about before their next game.

Michael Hogans: Joesph Jacob (0-1, 1 45); Ben Farrell, Donnacha Murphy, Cormac Moore; Gavin Cullen, Brendan Stone, Jack Murphy; Paddy Harper (0-2), Joe Synott; Mark O’Reilly (1-4, 1f), Lee Kenny (0-1), Caden Kinsella; Jake Manley, Harry Balfe (1-1), Kian Fluskey (1-1, 1f). Subs: Glen Power for C. Kinsella (50), Alex B. Johnson for K. Fluskey (50), Nathan Nolan for L. Kenny (46).

Bray Emmets: Adam Windsor; Jack Ebbs, Charlie Sammon, Leon O’Connor; Eoin Croysdill, Joshua Mahon, Tom Kinlough; Liam Egan, Charlie Paterson; Senan Croke, Matthew McGovern (0-2), Adam Butler; Donnacha Mac Maoláin, Ryan Harrison (1-1), Conor Broderick (0-2). Subs: Conor Sullivan for A. Windsor (h/t), Eanna Hayes for D. Mac Maoláin (H/T), Matthew Mason for T. Kinlough (41), Luke Cotter for S. Croke (51), Ryan Flynn for A. Butler.

Referee: Nathan Prunty (Bray Emmets)