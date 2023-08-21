Merrigan grabs late, late winning point for Rathnew against Éire Óg Greystones

League champions Rathnew are on track for a quarter-final place in the Senior football championship from their group after this late, late one point victory over gallant Éire Óg Greystones at Echelon Park Aughrim on Saturday.

One has to feel for the Greystones men who led their village opponets into the seven minutes injury time and many would have thought they deserved a share of the spoils before John Keenan blew his final whistle.

Behind 2-5 to 0-3 at half-time, the 34 times champions had the breeze blowing in their favour in the second half but they were made bite their nails until full-forward Jody Merrigan drilled over the winner with less than a minute to go.

Up until then the result hung in the balance, it was anybody’s game.

Building a reputation for pipping opponents at the post, Rathnew look like they may have a big say in the destination of Miley when we get to the business end of the championship.

Éire Óg came to this showdown armed with two draws against Baltinglass and defending champions St. Patrick’s and they went within a whisker of making it a hat-trick.

With two points in the bag, they are still in the race to the quarter-finals but they will need positive returns from their two remaining matches.

Against the breeze Eddie Doyle also had the first say for Rathnew, pointing them into an early lead after three minutes. But their strike-force was not tuned in and Eoin Doyle was having an off-day.

Three points was not a great return by Rathnew for 30 minutes of football. Joe Prendergast, the number 15 for Greystones, levelled up on four minutes.

Éire Óg jumped into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead over the next two minutes, Dan Keane pounced immediately on a poor kick-out and wing-back Fintan O’Shea also fired over.

On 12 minutes midfielder Brendan Cunningham got on the end of a high ball from his full-forward Shaun Cranley, the Rathnew net bulged. The Greystones men leading 1-3 to 0-1.

Yet Rathnew were having more than their share of ball against the wind. But their strike force was not gelling.

Full-forward Jody Merrigan was something of a lone-ranger, providing the main threat. But first he blasted wide of the far posts from his right before splitting the Éire Óg sticks for Rathnew’s second point on 13 minutes.

At the other end Shaun Cranley fouled, but Darren Hayden reaped no reward from the free. Not so for Jody Merrigan as he posted Rathnew’s third point.

That was the sum total from their first half efforts.

Coming up to the last ten minutes, Jody Merrigan nearly pilfered a goal while off-form Eoin Doyle missed the target altogether. Fortunately their opponents had not scored for ten minutes with the wind.

Éire Óg’s corner-forward Dave Rooney plugged that gap with a double strike in a six minute spell between the 21st and 27th minutes.

With the wind, 1-5 to 0-3 was hardly a sufficient cushion for the Greystones men. And they were blessed that Eoin Doyle was again wayward with his shooting and Jody Merrigan caught the bug too.

Just before the break wing-back Fintan O’Shea finished to the Rathnew net from a cross by his midfielder Brendan Cunningham. Ahead 2-5 to 0-3 at half-time.

But the burning question still remained - was it going to be enough to withstand the expected Rathnew “rampage” with the wind in their sails.

And we had not long to wait for Rathnew to strike back. Just four minutes and corner-back Gary Byrne applied the finish to a lightening attack involving wing-back Adam Byrne and Eddie Doyle.

With their lead under threat, the Greystones men went on the defence. Men behind the ball. “What we have, we hold” mentality!!

Undoubtedly it slowed the rate of Rathnew’s progress. But Éire Óg’s progress was static. Attack the best form of defence - gone out the window.

Rathnew went to their bench for inspirational James Stafford and he heralded his arrival with a white flag score on 38 minutes.

Stafford even helped out in defence, fielded some great ball, and added a second point later. Jody Merrigan posted a third point to his account.

Not yet at the end of the third quarter and the Greystones lead whittled down to a nervy 2-5 to 1-5. A one score game.

Time to go to the bench. Dan Clark replaced winger Danny Wood and Conaill Deeney came on for corner-back Páraic OKeeffe.

Time to reassess strategy. Time to strike back. After 48 minutes Dan Keane had Éire Óg’s first point of the second half. Their lead now four points, 2-6 to 1-5.

Stafford lifted Rathnew straight away with his second answering point from a difficult angle.

Seán Coffey, who had earlier replaced his brother Ciarán, and Jody Merrigan from a free made it a one point game into the last ten minutes. 1-8 to 2-6

Immediately Éire Óg went to their bench. Cillian Keane replaced Dave Rooney.

Rathnew went a man down; corner-back Gary Byrne getting a black card present from referee John Keenan. Notwithstanding, Jody Merrigan levelled up from a free on 56 minutes. 1-9 to 2-6.

Greystones went for more surgery. Conor Mackle a replacement for Gavin O’Shea.

Rathnew’s Theo Smyth floated in a high ball, Jody Merrigan fielded brilliantly but then was agonisingly wide of the mark with his finish.

And seven agonising minutes of injury time still to be played. Shaun Cranley pointed Éire Óg back in front from a free. 2-7 to 1-9. Amid all the drama, might this be Éire Óg’s day after all?

Not so, however. Rathnew are the masters at escaping from tight corners.

Éire Óg’s Shaun Cranley picked up a late black card. Rathnew’s Eddie Doyle and Jody Merrigan delivered for the village as they had been doing throughout.

Doyle landed the equaliser and Jody Merrigan’s trusty left-boot fired over the winner with half-a-minute to go.

Rathnew: Ronan Doyle; Conor Lenahan, Jamie Snell, Gary Byrne (1-0); William Moorehouse, JT Hayden, Adam Byrne; Ciarán Coffey, Theo Smyth; Jonah Graham, Sam O’Dowd, Callum Clarke; Eoin Doyle, Jody Merrigan (0-5,1f), Eddie Doyle (0-3, 2f). Subs: Seán Coffey (0-1) for C Coffey, James Stafford (0-2) for Eoin Doyle, Toby Curran for J Graham (37), Sam Healy for C Clarke.

Éire Óg Greystones: Billy Norman; James Wood, Stephen Kelly, Páraic O’Keeffe; Fintan O’Shea (1–1), Fionn O’Carroll, Peter Keane; Gavin O’Shea, Brendan Cunningham (1-0);Darren Hayden, Dan Keane (0-2), Danny Wood; Dave Rooney (0-2, 1f), Shaun Cranley (0-1f), Joe Prendergast (0-1). Subs: Dan Clark for D Wood (7), Conall Deeney for P OKeeffe (43), Cillian Keane for D Rooney (54), Conor Mackle for G O’Shea (56).

Referee: John Keenan (Aughrim).