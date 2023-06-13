Memories to cherish at Cumann na mBunscol sports day

Annual event was a wonderful success

The girls relay winners at the Cumann na mBunscol sports day at Charlesland in Greystones.

This year’s Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Sports Day took place in Charlesland Sport and Recreation Park, Greystones, on Wednesday, June 7.

There was great excitement in the lead up to this event as it had not taken place since 2019. Schools represented included Gaelscoil na gCloch Liath, Greystones Community National School, Greystones Educate Together, Holy Rosary Wicklow, Kilcoole Primary School, Kilmacanogue, St. Coen’s Rathnew, St. Fergal’s, St. Mary’s and St. Gerard’s Enniskerry, St. Laurence’s Greystones, St. Patrick’s Bray, St. Brigid’s Greystones, St. Kevin’s, Newtown, Ashford, Curtlestown, St. Peter’s, Roundwood, Woodstock ETNS, St. Cronan’s and Gaelscoil Uí Chéadaigh.

The day began with a parade around the track with each school displaying their banner, wearing their school’s colours with pride and singing Amhrán na bhFiann before events got under way.

Cathaoirleach Ciara did a fine job of MC on the day and kept every event ticking along nicely. Events included individual races, team relays, tug of war, ball throw, long puck, long kick and long jump.

Each boy and girl represented their school impeccably and should be very proud of themselves. Special thanks were offered to all the teachers, parents, past pupils, first aid team and volunteers who assisted in the running of the day.

Thanks also to Teresa Kinnane and the staff in Charlesland from the organisers who were grateful to have the use of such fantastic facilities.

The Sports Day is a day run by volunteers and without such good nature and teamwork it would be possible to hold such an event, to all of those Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Chill Mhantáin are indebted.

Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine!

Most importantly well done to each and every child who took part, many of whom have seldom, or maybe never, ran on a track before so this is a wonderful experience for them.

“We hope it gives them a grá for it and that they will be back again. The level of sportsmanship displayed on the day was truly remarkable.

“Children could be seen shaking hands at the end of events, congratulating each other on the podium and helping each other out.

“This lovely atmosphere of sportsmanship was a credit to them and their schools. It is days like this that children remember and the Cumann na mBunscol Sports Day is one such memory to cherish,” said the organising committee.

Sports Day Results 2023:

U8 50m Boys – 1st: Fionn Mac Craith (Gaelscoil Ui Cheadaigh, Bray); 2nd: Sean Ruttledge (Holy Rosary, Wicklow Town); 3rd: Liam Earls (Scoil na Coróine Mhuire, Ashford).

U8 50m Girls – 1st: Maddalena Turolla (Holy Rosary, Wicklow Town); 2nd: Robyn Guerin (St Fergal’s N.S.); 3rd: Laura Byrne (St Patrick’s, Bray).

U8 80m Boys – 1st: James Doyle (Woodstock ETNS); 2nd: Ardan Jayawardene (Kilcoole Primary School); 3rd: Ronán Gough (Gaelscoil na Clocha Liatha).

U8 80m Girls – 1st: Amelia Martin (Newtownmountkennedy Primary School); 2nd: Mya Shani Mlisana (Greystones Community National); 3rd: Ellie Smith (Kilcoole Primary School).

U9 50m Boys – 1st: Oscar Tarnogrodzki (Greystones Educate Together); 2nd: Seosamh Og Daly (St Laurence’s National School, Greystones); 3rd: Kyron Burke Faramola (St Cronan’s National School, Bray).

U9 50m Girls – 1st: Skyla Kavanagh (Scoil na Coróine Mhuire, Ashford); 2nd: Casey Jacob (Gaelscoil na Clocha Liatha); 3rd: Heidi Cushion (Greystones Educate Together).

U9 80m Boys – 1st: Antoni Biskup (St Cronan’s National School, Bray); 2nd: Fionn Tilson (St Laurence’s National School, Greystones); 3rd: Kyan Ó Foghlú (Gaelscoil Ui Cheadaigh, Bray).

U9 80m Girls – 1st: Ciara Ní Fhaith (Gaelscoil na Clocha Liatha); 2nd: Eve O’Neill (St Mary’s and Gerard’s, Enniskerry); 3rd: Eve O’Neill (St Mary’s and Gerard’s, Enniskerry).

U10 50m Boys – 1st: Joshua Doyle (St Cronan’s National School, Bray); 2nd: Roman Tsyhanenko (St Peter’s National School, Bray); 3rd: Noah Ó Broin (Gaelscoil na Clocha Liatha).

U10 50m Girls – 1st: Kate Breen (St Patrick’s, Bray); 2nd: Edrea Chidi (Scoil na Coróine Mhuire, Ashford); 3rd: Aoife Gilmore (St Kevin’s, Greystones).

U10 80m Boys – 1st: Alfie Monahan (St Kevin’s, Greystones); 2nd: Daniel de Bhál (Gaelscoil na Clocha Liatha); 3rd: Aidan McGerr (St Brigid’s School, Greystones).

U10 80m Girls – 1st: Emma Lynch (St Patrick’s, Bray); 2nd: Lucia Brock (St Brigid’s School, Greystones); 3rd: Sophie Byrne (Kilcoole Primary School).

U11 80m Boys – 1st: Henry Salmon (St Cronan’s National School, Bray); 2nd: Sam Sheehan (St Brigid’s School, Greystones); 3rd: Rob Egan (St Laurence’s National School, Greystones).

U11 80m Girls – 1st: Fiona Marchner (Greystones Community National); 2nd: Susie Ferguson (St Laurence’s National School, Roundwood); 3rd: Alicia Gallagher (St Patrick’s, Bray).

U11 200m Boys – 1st: Charlie Sheridan (St Cronan’s National School, Bray); 2nd: Harry Gormley (St Brigid’s School, Greystones); 3rd: Robert Patchell (Gaelscoil na Clocha Liatha).

U11 200m Girls – 1st: Orla Ní Bhreasláin (Gaelscoil Ui Cheadaigh, Bray); 2nd: Emily Flynn (Kilmacanogue National School); 3rd: Ann Marie Yoma Atiyota (Greystones Community National).

U12 100m Boys – 1st: Tyler McElvaney (Kilcoole Primary School); 2nd: Callum Kilkenny (St Peter’s National School, Bray); 3rd: Harry Farrell - St Cronan’s National School, Bray.

U12 100m Girls – 1st: Robyn Ní Dhubhsláine (Gaelscoil Ui Cheadaigh, Bray); 2nd: Kaya Bochenek (St Laurence’s National School, Greystones); 3rd: Chloe O Toole (Newtownmountkennedy Primary School).

U12 600m Boys – 1st: Scottie Tinsley (St Kevin’s, Greystones); 2nd: Arthur Brunton (St Cronan’s National School, Bray); 3rd: Samuel Myers (Greystones Community National).

U12 600m Girls – 1st: Jessica O’Connor (St Laurence’s National School, Roundwood); 2nd: Neasa Ní Chionnaith (Gaelscoil na Clocha Liatha); 3rd: Laragh Coughlan (St Kevin’s, Greystones).

O12 100m Boys – 1st: Lucas Brack (Scoil Naisiunta Padraig Naofa, Curtlestown); 2nd Andrew McGlynn (St Kevin’s, Greystones); 3rd: Mudasser Mohammed (St Fergal’s N.S.).

O12 100m Girls – 1st: Holly Furlong (Greystones Educate Together); 2nd: Keela Lawless (St Laurence’s National School, Greystones); 3rd: Heidi Clucas (St Peter’s National School, Bray).

O12 600m Boys – 1st: Cillian Walsh (St Kevin’s, Greystones); 2nd: Senan Dutton (St Laurence’s National School, Greystones); 3rd: Callum Stíobhard Cinsealach (Gaelscoil Ui Cheadaigh, Bray).

O12 600m Girls – 1st: Moya Nic Aindriú (Gaelscoil na Clocha Liatha); 2nd: Emily O’Driscoll (St Laurence’s National School, Greystones); 3rd: Amy Ciobanu (St Fergal’s N.S.).

Boys Relay Teams – 1st: St Cronan’s National School, Bray; 2nd: St Kevin’s, Greystones; 3rd: Kilcoole Primary School.

Girls Relay Teams – 1st: St Laurence’s National School, Greystones; 2nd: Gaelscoil na Clocha Liatha; 3rd: Greystones Community National School.

U12 Long Kick Boys – 1st: Andrew Hannon (St Cronan’s National School, Bray); 2nd: Timothy Mariyasingarayan (Newtownmountkennedy Primary School); 3rd: Conor Ó Murcháin (Gaelscoil na Clocha Liatha).

U12 Long Kick Girls – 1st: Mia Byrne Lucey (Scoil na Coróine Mhuire, Ashford); 2nd: Isla Hindle (Holy Rosary, Wicklow Town); 3rd: Ellie Reid (St Brigid’s School, Greystones).

O12 Long Kick Boys – 1st: Alex Healy (Scoil na Coróine Mhuire, Ashford); 2nd: Rory Wolohan (St Laurence’s National School, Roundwood); 3rd: Rían Boylan (St Mary’s and Gerard’s, Enniskerry).

O12 Long Kick Girls – 1st: Kate McGillycuddy (Greystones Educate Together); 2nd: Ailbhe Coffey (Holy Rosary, Wicklow Town); Ana Maria Neacsa (St Laurence’s National School, Roundwood).

U12 Long Puck Boys – 1st: Donnacha de Brún (Gaelscoil na Clocha Liatha); 2nd: Ethan Kelly (Kilcoole Primary School); 3rd: Jamie Coster Knowles (St Coen’s NS Rathnew).

U12 Long Puck Girls – 1st: Zoe Brennan Tkacz (Kilmacanogue National School); 2nd: Sadhbh Hokamp (Gaelscoil na Clocha Liatha); 3rd: Emily Cobb (St Patrick’s, Bray).

O12 Long Puck Boys – 1st: Jayden Ó Broin Masterson (Gaelscoil na Clocha Liatha); 2nd: Conor Meade (Scoil na Coróine Mhuire, Ashford); 3rd: Daniel Mac Cionnaith (Gaelscoil Ui Cheadaigh, Bray).

O12 Long Puck Girls – 1st: Kate McNamara (Greystones Community National School); 2nd: Moya Ní Mharranáin (Gaelscoil na Clocha Liatha); 3rd: Etain Finnerty (Greystones Educate Together).

U12 Ball Throw Boys – 1st: Jonah Mac Iomhair (Gaelscoil na Clocha Liatha); 2nd: Hunter Hennessy (Holy Rosary, Wicklow Town); 3rd: Rory Power (St Kevin’s, Greystones).

U12 Ball Throw Girls – 1st: Lucia Hamilton (St Patrick’s, Bray); 2nd: Lauren Crawford (St Brigid’s School, Greystones); 3rd: Mishka Brown (Kilcoole Primary School).

O12 Ball Throw Boys – 1st: Ryan Egan (St Cronan’s National School, Bray); 2nd: Jack Campbell (St Laurence’s National School, Roundwood); 3rd: Tadhg de Róiste (Gaelscoil na Clocha Liatha).

O12 Ball Throw Girls – 1st: Ailbhe O’Meara (Newtownmountkennedy Primary School); 2nd: Ailbhe Comerford (St Kevin’s, Greystones); 3rd: Amy Heatly (St Laurence’s National School, Roundwood).

U12 Long Jump Boys – 1st: Oliver Duraj (St Peter’s National School, Bray); 2nd: Finn Connerty (St Kevin’s, Greystones); 3rd: Maksym Khrystyn (Scoil Naisiunta Padraig Naofa, Curtlestown).

U12 Long Jump Girls – 1st: Kate Martin (Kilmacanogue National School); 2nd: Doireann Dour (St Patrick’s, Bray); 3rd: Kasia Gumulka (Greystones Educate Together).

O12 Long Jump Boys – 1st: James Daly (Scoil na Coróine Mhuire, Ashford); 2nd: Ethan Byrne (Greystones Educate Together); 3rd: Jack Higgins (St Laurence’s National School, Roundwood).

O12 Long Jump Girls – 1st: Rachael Kennedy (St Brigid’s School, Greystones); 2nd: Lauren Cleary (Kilmacanogue National School); 3rd: Sophia Zubko (St Peter’s National School, Bray).

Tug of War Teams – 1st: St. Kevin’s Greystones; 2nd: Newtownmountkennedy Primary School; Joint 3rd: Kilcoole Primary School; St. Brigid’s, Greystones.

Best Turned-Out School in Parade: St Mary’s and Gerard’s, Enniskerry.