Matthew Ging helps to save a point for Tinahely against Rathnew

Rathnew's Eddie Doyle is chased by Tinahely's Rory Stokes during the SFL Division 1 game in Tinahely last Sunday morning.

Despite the heavy rainfall overnight on Saturday night/Sunday morning, the pitch in Tinahely was in surprisingly good condition when the home side played host to Rathnew in their SFL Division 1 encounter on Sunday morning last, March 27.

Rathnew had lost out to Bray Emmets on their first day out while Tinahely had fared better, picking up the points against St. Patrick’s.

This game began slowly with both sides feeling each other out in the early stages. Defences were on top and scores were slow to come.

It took all of six minutes for the first score to arrive. Tinahely corner-forward Matthew Ging was fouled in front of the goal and referee Noel Kinsella awarded the penalty.

Ging put the spot-kick away and the home side were ahead.

Tinahely enjoyed a period of dominance over the next seven or eight minutes.

Rory Stokes and Eoghan Byrne were enjoying some success in the middle and Ging pointed a free to increase the lead.

Noel Mulhall had a fine point from play to leave the home side ahead by five points as we passed the ten-minute mark.

With JT Hayden, Ciaran Coffey, Theo Smyth and Jody Merrigan coming more into the game, the visitors began to put more pressure on the Tinahely defence.

They got a break as the quarter-hour mark approached when an attempted goal shot from Eddie Doyle was blocked but the ball broke kindly for Eoin Doyle, who first-timed a ground shot past Alan Byrne.

Rathnew were off the mark now, but Tinahely responded very well. Matt Ging knocked over a point to leave the home side leading by 1-3 to 1-0 after 16 minutes.

Wing back Garry Byrne got forward to shoot the first Rathnew point and gradually the visitors began to put the pressure on from the middle third of the field.

They patiently held the ball until the opportunity arose. Eoin Doyle pointed a free and Jody Merrigan brought the sides level at 1-3 each with four minutes of normal time left.

Tinahely were defending well and went back into the lead when Ging pointed another free in the fourth minute of added time 1-4 to 1-3 in favour of Tinahely at half-time.

Rathnew began the second half in promising fashion and wing forward Toby Curran had the side level after two minutes. In another two minutes the same player put the visitors ahead with another point from play.

Rathnew were putting on a lot of pressure in the third quarter, but Tinahely defended well and gradually got back into the game.

Matthew Ging pointed another free to bring the sides back level again with 12 minutes of the second half gone.

Rathnew continued to press and a point from a free by Eddie Doyle plus another from a Jody Merrigan mark put the visitors two points ahead at 1-7 to 1-5 after 20 minutes.

Two points was a good lead in a game as tight as this but Tinahely fought back. Matthew Ging pointed a free on 23 minutes and brought the sides level from another free as the game entered added time.

We had another three minutes but neither side was able to add to their total.

Rathnew looked the more likely to score from play as Tinahely were heavily dependant on Matthew Ging’s accuracy from frees.

Mind you, the visitors did themselves no favours by having a couple of frees moved forward for dissent.

A division of the points was probably the fairest result in the end.

Tinahely travel to face Baltinglass next while Rathnew pop across to take on Pat’s.

Tinahely: Alan Nolan; Kevin Mulhall, Mick Byrne, Curtis Keating; Daniel Hedderman, Conor Hatton, Patrick O’Rourke; Rory Stokes, Eoghan Byrne; Noel Mulhall (0-1), Jason Cushe, Shane Hogan; Matthew Ging (1-6, 6f), Stephen Dillon, James Hedderman. Subs: Rory O’Dare, Niall O’Gorman, Patrick Murphy.

Rathnew: Dylan Keogh; Fionn O’Sullivan, Jamie Snell, Conor Lenihan; William Moorehouse, JT Hayden, Garry Byrne (0-1); Ciaran Coffey, Theo Smyth; Jody Merrigan (0-2), James Stafford, Toby Curran (0-2); Eoin Doyle (1-1, 1f), Sean Coffey, Eddie Doyle (0-1f). Subs: Jonah Graham, Jordan Graham, Sam Healy.

Referee: Noel Kinsella (Kilbride)