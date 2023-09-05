Martin Gaffney steers An Tóchar men home against Newcastle

Unbeaten run continues for Roundwood outfit

An Tóchar proved too good for Newcastle last week.

Newcastle 1-7

﻿A Martin Gaffney powered Tochar continued their unbeaten run in the Junior ‘B’ football championship with a 2-10 to 1-7 win over Newcastle on Thursday last.

That leaves the Roundwood men unbeaten after three rounds in their pool and they now share top spot with Éire Óg on six points.

At centre-back Gaffney was the anchorman of the Roundwood team, towering in his performance which he capped with a smashing point from a 45 in the second half.

And he had an equally brilliant accomplice in attack - Davy Kavanagh - who embellished his display with a haul of 2-3.

Newcastle, who trailed their opponents by 0-3 to 2-4 at half-time, rallied after the change-over, personified by Ciarán Doyle winning a penalty which Robbie O’Gara neatly dispatched to the An Tóchar net.

An Tóchar’s lead sliced to 2-4 to 1-4.

Luke Wrynn and Enda Byrne responded to turn the tide back in favour of An Tóchar to run out six-point winners.

An Tóchar are now bracing themselves for a showdown meeting with joint leaders Éire Óg next week, but in any event, they look to have booked their place in the next phase.

Davy Kavanagh got the Roundwood men on their way with an early goal, followed with points by Luke Ferguson and Dale Brady eased them into 1-2 to 0-1 lead after 15 minutes. Luke Ferguson answered for Newcastle.

Kavanagh struck again with a further 1-1 and An Tóchar stretched their lead to 2-4 to 0-3 at the break.

Ciarán Doyle and Ryan Heffernan drilled over quick points as Newcastle rallied after the restart.

Oisin Doyle, Sean Vaughan and goalkeeper Stephen Kelleher were leading the charge for Newcastle Ciarán Doyle was fouled and Robbie O’Gara banged the peno to the Roundwood net.

An Tóchar clinging to a three-point lead, the Roundwood men responded with Enda Murphy, Enda Byrne, Sean Leacy and veteran Lar Nolan playing an instrumental part in the win.

Points from Luke Wrynn and Enda Byrne turned the tide.

A Ross Stephenson point for Newcastle was cancelled by Graham Sutton, leaving An Tóchar five points clear entering the closing stages.

Two further points from Davy Kavanagh and a 45 conversion by Martin Gaffney nailed the win. Ciarán Doyle kicked the last score for Newcastle.

Scorers for An Tóchar: Davy Kavanagh (2-3), Martin Gaffney (0-1, 45), Luke Ferguson, Dale Brady, Enda Murphy, Luke Wrynn, Enda Byrne and Graham Sutton (0-1 each).

Replying for Newcastle: Robbie O’Gara (1-0, peno), Ross Stephenson (0-3), Ryan Heffernan (0-2), Ciarán Doyle (0-2).

An Tochar’s Junior ‘C’ football match with Éire Óg Greystones did not take place on Thursday night.

Also cancelled was AGB’s home Junior ‘C’ game with Bray who were unable to field a team.