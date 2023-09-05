Lorcan Byrne drives Glenealy to Minor hurling championship win over Michael Dwyers

Reds recover from slow start to finish strong

Glenealy 7-16

Glenealy won this Pettitts Super Valu Minor Hurling Championship game as comfortably and comprehensively in the end as the score line would suggest.

Yet in the early stages of the contest the west Wicklow lads gave as good as they got. With five minutes left in the opening half the scores were level at 0-5 apiece.

Dwyers made the running from the start and had two quick points on the board from Eanna Waters and midfielder Daniel Byrne.

Perhaps the long run to Kiltegan for a 6.45pm start is explanation for the slow Glenealy start but they were almost totally dependent on the accuracy of midfielder Lorcan Byrne to keep them in touch. Lorcan scored all of their 0-5, with four of those points coming from frees.

In contrast the Dwyers were looking dangerous up front with the pair of Josh Byrnes, one from Talbotstown and the other from Donard, together with the entire full-forward line of Conor Boland, Matthew Doyle and Alan Ryan keeping the visitors defence on their toes.

A point from a Daniel Byrne free plus a point apiece from the two Josh Byrnes made up the rest of the Dwyers score at that stage.

The final five minutes belonged to Glenealy as they began to get going.

Two further Lorcan Byrne points (one a free) and further scores from Darragh Leacy and James Byrne put a little bit of daylight between the sides on the scoreboard.

The visitors went into the half-time break leading by 0-9 to 0-5. They turned over to play away from the village end for the second half. Playing conditions were ideal with a good hurling sod and a lovely sunny September evening.

The Glenealy lads got going straight away, in stark contrast to their first half start and almost totally dominated the third quarter.

Full-forward Alex O’Dowd had a big influence for the remainder of the game and his ability to pluck the ball from the air from long delivery into the goalmouth caused all sorts of bother for the Dwyers rearguard.

Conor McGurk, set up by O’Dowd, got the first Glenealy goal after two minutes. Points from Finian Hughes (2), Cillian Goff and another Lorcan Byrne pointed free left the visitors ahead by 1-13 to 0-6 by 10 minutes of the second half.

The lone Dwyers point had come from a Daniel Byrne free. The game was slipping away from the Western lads now as Glenealy were really coming good.

However, four quick goals in a row from James Byrne, substitute Fionn Keogh and two from Alex O’Dowd left the contest over by 20 minutes.

Dwyers, to their credit, did raise a gallop in the final 10 minutes and were rewarded with goals from Josh Byrne (D) and substitute Sean Byrne.

In that same period Glenealy added scores from Darragh Leacy, Joe Jacob and points from a Lorcan Byrne free and a 65. The Glenealy midfielder finished off what was a great personal performance from him with a great goal off his left hand before the end.

The final score stood at 7-16 to 2-6 in favour of Glenealy.

Glenealy: Keith Lawless; Matthew Dowling, Cillian Goff (0-1), Killian Foley; Jonah Fanning, Emmet Ronan, Aaron Meredith; Finian Hughes (0-1), Lorcan Byrne (1-10, 7f, 1 65); Darragh Leacy (0-2), Joe Jacob (0-1), James Byrne (2-1); Bobby Fanning, Alex O’Dowd (2-0), Conor McGurk (1-0). Subs: Fion Keogh (1-0), Jack Lambe.

Michael Dwyers: Jack Peter Nolan; Jack Manifold, Jimmy Mallin, Elliot Young; Noah Hayes, Matthew Jackson, Malachy Byrne; Joe Kelly, Daniel Byrne (0-3, 2f); Eanna Waters (0-1), Josh Byrne (T) (0-1), Josh Byrne (D) (1-1); Conor Boland, Matthew Doyle, Alan Ryan. Subs: Christopher O’Toole, Eoin Tallon, Sean Byrne (1-0).

Referee: Ciaran Fleming (Baltinglass).