Leah Keogh stars as Avondale see off Knockananna in Under-14 ‘B’ league final

Classy forward scores 3-4 on a lovely evening in Rathdrum

Avondale's Alanna McCoy gets in a shot despite the attention of Knockananna's Chloe O'Keeffe.

The Avondale Under-14 camogie team that defeated Knockananna in the 'B' league final in Avondale.

Knockananna 2-2

The Avondale Under-14 camogie team packed too much punch for a brave and battling Knockananna outfit in the Division 2 league decider played on a stunning evening in Rathdrum on Friday.

On a pitch that resembled a lush green carpet and in front of a tidy crowd of supporters from both sides, these two talented sides went to war in what was an enjoyable and tough battle with plenty of eye-catching skill and fine scores over the course of the hour.

From early on Avondale looked to be quite strong in numerous positions, both physically and in terms of hurling ability, especially in the half-forward line where Alanna McCoy, Anna Cullen and Doireann Byrne proved a serious threat throughout, although the moving of Doireann Delahunt on to Cullen during the opening half did somewhat curb her huge influence on the game on the wing up to that point.

Wicklow Camogie Chairperson Ivor lehane presents Avondale captain Amy Byrne with the Under-14 league trophy after her side defeated Knockananna in the final.

In Leah Keogh at full-forward, Avondale had a serious ball winner and scoring threat, and her two goals in the second half, the second one a wicked missile to the bottom corner after she gathered a rifled pass from distance, were the blows that killed off the Knockananna challenge, although the loss of centre-back Holly Byrne to injury was something of a disaster for Declan O’Keeffe’s outfit.

Knockananna had a great start when useful looking full-forward Caitlin Whelan fired home to the back of the net after just three minutes of action.

Avondale followed that score with three wides and the trot before raising their own green flag following a wicked groundstroke from Leah Keogh.

Leah and Gordan Keogh celebrate Avondale's win over Knockananna in the Under-14 'B' camogie league final.

Tara Byrne gathered a Caitlin Whelan effort to help keep Knockananna at bay but a fine lift and strike by the hard-working Chloe Kinsella following a long ball from Thea Mutton saw the visitors fire home their second goal to lead by 2-0 to 1-0 with 11 gone.

But Avondale looked to be capable of creating more scoring chances than their opponents thanks to their fine hurling skills and they were level after 20 following points from Leah Keogh, Anna Cullen and Keogh again, from a free). Knockananna missed some chances themselves in this period, most notably a goal chance after fine work from Thea Mutton, Chloe O’Keeffe, Saoirse Tyrrell and Caitlin Whelan.

Aondale’s rapid restarts were putting Knockananna under pressure out the field and when Leah Keogh fired over the lead score for the home side after a sweeping move up the field, things were looking good for the ’Dales at 1-4 to 2-0 after 22.

Roisin Kearns and Leah Barrett celebrate Avondale's win over Knockananna in the Under-14 'B' camogie league final.

Avondale came hunting for scores and Doireann Byrne was on hand to fire home a rebound following an excellent save by Evelyn Byrne from Keogh to leave it 2-4 to 2-0 at the break.

The game was decided as a contest by the end of the third quarter thanks to goals from Ella Breen and Leah Keogh and a point from Anna Cullen with only a single white flag from the superb Thea Mutton (free) in reply for Knockananna.

Leah Keogh bagged her hat-trick around the 20th minute of the second half when she collected a missile from Allana O’Sullivan from out the field, turned and fired home to the bottom corner of Evelyn Byrne’s net to make it 5-5 to 2-1.

At this stage there was no way back for Knockananna who had lost centre-back Holly Byrne to injury nine minutes into the second half and were forced to rejig their team to try to contain the flying Avondale girls.

Best for the visitors were Emma Connolly, Keira Tracey, Holly Byrne, Doireann Delahunt, Thea Mutton, Chloe O’Keeffe, Chloe Kinsella and Saoirse Tyrrell and all played well and tried hard throughout.

Avondale had quality all over the field, with Amy Byrne, Lucy Byrne, Ella Breen, Anna Cullen, Doireann Delahunt, Helen Winterbotham and the superb Leah Keogh all catching the eye.

Avondale: Tara Byrne; Layla Cashman, Taylor Byrne, Inna Kelly; Allana O’Sullivan, Amy Byrne, Lucy Byrne; Helen Winterbotham, Ella Breen (1-0); Alanna McCoy, Anna Cullen (0-2), Doireann Byrne (1-0); Caoilfhionn McLindon, Leah Keogh (3-4, 2f), Molly Byrne. Subs: Róisin Madden for M Byrne (37), Layla Byrne for L Cashman (53), Amber Kennedy for C McLindon (56), Mia Curley for A McCoy (60). Panel: Molly Corcoran, Mikita Doyle, Ciara Ni Cheallaigh, Ava O’Connor, Cebhfionn O’Lynn.

Knockananna: Evelyn Byrne; Rachel D’Arcy, Emma Connolly, Emma Murphy; Keira Tracey, Holly Byrne, Doireann Delahunt; Thea Mutton (0-2, 1f), Chloe O’Keeffe; Emma Wall, Chloe Kinsella (1-0), Saoirse Tyrrell; Grace Kenny, Caitlin Whelan (1-0), Ally Clancy. Subs: Aoibheann Connolly for Grace Kenny (H/T), Maisie Elliot for H Byrne (36), Laura D’Arcy for E Byrne (56).

Referee: John Keenan (Aughrim)