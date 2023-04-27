Late surge sees Wicklow Minors storm home to victory over Carlow in Leinster Minor football championship

Garden County side will face Laois or Louth in preliminary quarter-final

Mark Kinsella and his family after the Wicklow v. Carlow Leinster MFC clash in Netwatch Cullen Park.

Carlow 2-6

A devastating late surge by the Wicklow Minor footballers in their Leinster championship Group 3 meeting with Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park on Wednesday night has earned the Garden County side a provisional quarter-final place against either Louth or Laois.

With the score level at 1-9 to 2-6 just at the end of normal time following a decent albeit slightly frustrating game from Jonathan Daniels’ side, the Wicklow lads powered home with a hugely impressive 2-2, the goals from Bray’s Conor Broderick and Tinahely’s Thomas Kelly, the points from Joe Heatley from An Tóchar and the outstanding Eddie Cullen of Shillelagh-Coolboy.

Realistically, Carlow shouldn’t have been as close to the visitors as they were, with both their goals, one in each half, being given to Michael Kehoe’s side as gifts by the Wicklow men, Bobby Doyle’s opener coming totally against the run of play and from a ball that should have been cleared by the Garden County, and Jamie Coakley’s rocket to the back of the net arriving after a clearance by the visitors unfortunately ended up falling sweetly into the attacker’s hands.

Jenny, Jack and Alex Byrne after Wicklow's win over Carlow in Netwatch Cullen Park.

This victory follows on from Wicklow’s fine win over Wexford in their opening game and should provide a fine boost of confidence ahead of what will be a tricky task whether their opponents are either Laois or Louth.

A fine, young and capable side, Wicklow worked hard all evening and had quality showings from Eddie Cullen, Mark Kinsella, Charlie Graham, Oisín Murphy, Darragh Shanahan, Joe Kindlon, Jack Byrne and Eoghan Murphy just to name a few.

Wicklow started really well, driving out to an early 0-2 to 0-0 lead in the opening four minutes, the superb Mark Kinsella opening the scoring off his left after good work from midfielders Murphy and Shanahan from the throw-in and Graham and Cullen as the move swept up the field with the Knockananna man putting the finishing touch to the score after 35 seconds.

A really patient move followed, with Eddie Cullen turning over a Carlow ball and after a long sequence of play and Oisín Murphy dropping over the score.

Joe Kindlon thwarted the next Carlow move, with the home side having useful looking attackers in Bobby Doyle, Jamie Coakley and Fionn O’Toole, but Wicklow registered their first wide at the end of a fine move when An Tóchar’s Éanna Nolan fire wayward of the sticks.

Aughrim's Jack Byrne with Tom Byrne, Kieran Byrne and Anne Lambert.

Carlow won a free off their next kick-out and the ball was worked to centre-back Eoin Myers, son of former Carnew Emmets player Shane Myers. Myers was put under huge pressure by the Wicklow defence but the ball was worked to Bobby Doyle and, after confusion and missed efforts at rising, the ball was struck to the back of the Joe Jacob’s net with six on the clock.

Wicklow coughed up possession in the next move, but a sweeping Carlow move to burly corner-forward Fionn O’Toole ended with the home side’s first miss of the evening.

But Wicklow steadied, Eddie Cullen winning Joe Jacob’s restart, the ball being worked to Oisín Murphy, Cullen, long to Charlie Graham who fed Patrick Small, and the Carlow net bulged with eight on the clock and Wicklow leading by 1-2 to 1-0.

A Carlow wide and the sniff of a Wicklow goal chance at the other end were followed by a Bobby Doyle point, the Tinryland man looking like a serious threat to the Wicklow defence.

Wicklow notched seven wides in this game, their second coming from Mark Kinsella off his right as he trundled up from his defensive role to support a Wicklow attack. Carlow followed with a wide of their own but Patrick Small made it 1-3 to 1-1 after 15 with a tasty effort off his left.

The lively Jamie Coakley made it a one-point game, despite the efforts of Annacurra’s Eoghan Murphy, and Charlie Graham played a captain’s part when he landed a dainty effort that originated with Wicklow winning their own kick-out yet again.

Noel Jacob, Helen Jacob, Joe Jacob, Kevin Fitzpatrick, Clara Jacob and John Fogarty at the Leinster MFC game at Netwatch Cullen Park.

A scrappy period followed, two Wicklow wides and a Jake Nolan point for Carlow making it 1-4 to 1-3 after 25 minutes but An Tóchar’s Éanna Nolan showed his class when firing over a peach thanks to good work from Mark Kinsella and Oliver Doyle in the lead up.

A fine Jamie Coakley effort left one between the sides at the break, but Wicklow will probably chalk a square ball decision against them down as a half a goal chance late on.

The sides retired with Wicklow leading 1-5 to 1-4 and coming out to enjoy the slight breeze at their backs in the second half.

Eddie Cullen grabbed the second of his four points just before Avoca’s Paddy Harpur was introduced in place of Josh Healy.

And then suddenly, out of nowhere, Carlow led by one when a high ball was punched clear into the hands of Coakley who buried it in the back of the net, 2-4 to 1-6, six gone in the second half.

Coakley pushed the lead out to two with a converted free after nine with Jonathan Daniels sending An Tóchar’s Joe Heatley into the fray, but these were dangerous times for Wicklow, Aaron Dowling watching on as his shot cracked back off Joe Jacob’s crossbar.

Eddie Cullen landed an audacious point from distance to lift the siege with 13 on the clock, Heatley providing the final pass, and Paddy Horan Flynn and Oisín Murphy also involved, before Eoghan Murphy fired wide after a powerful burst up the middle as he sought to inspire his colleagues.

Aidan, Joe, Katie, Lucie and Marie Kindlon.

Patrick Small levelled the game but a Coakley free restored Carlow’s lead with 17 gone and the game very much there for the taking.

Eddie Cullen then produced another sublime moment of magic, proving that when confidence and self-belief are thriving, anything becomes possible. The Shillelagh-Coolboy man profited from good work by Darragh Shanahan, Joe Heatley and Charlie Graham to steer over a beauty off the outside of his right boot from distance to leave it 1-9 to 2-6.

Back came Carlow, cheered on by a small local support, with Bobby Doyle’s goalbound effort saved smartly by the alert Joe Jacob of Avondale and the subsequent 45 missed. They were also left to rue a missed free from close range moments later, leaving the game finely poised as the clock ticked towards 30 minutes.

Superb work from Patrick Small robbed possession from Carlow at one stage, and moments later Mark Kinsella exchanged with Darragh Shanahan before feeding Heatley and the ball was over the bar.

Carlow replied with a wide and then looked to have Bobby Doyle in a threatening position only for Eddie Cullen to park his scoring heroics and turn on his defensive power switch at the other end and rob the ball back.

Suzanne and Mark Kinsella with Mark's grandmother Ann Humphries.

Cullen then split the posts from outside the Carlow 45 with a bomb of a score, Oisín Murphy, Charlie Graham, Thomas Kelly and Joe Heatley all involved beforehand.

With tails up, Wicklow weren’t going to be stopped. Conor Broderick blasted home to the bottom corner across the face of the Carlow goal, Oisín Murphy winning the Carlow kick-out out the field beforehand.

Excellent work from Charlie Graham, Shanahan, Murphy and Thomas Tisdall, son of former Kilbride stalwart Austin, ended with the ball in the hands of Tinahely’s Thomas Kelly and he proved ruthless in front of goal to make it 3-11 to 2-6 with 35 minutes on the clock.

Wicklow: Joe Jacob (Avondale); Joe Kindlon (AGB), Paddy Horan Flynn (Annacurra), Jack Byrne (Blessington); Charlie Graham (0-1) (capt.), Eoghan Murphy (Annacurra), Oliver Doyle (Annacura); Oisín Murphy (0-1) (Éire Óg Greystones), Darragh Shanahan (Éire Óg Greystones); Josh Healy (An Tóchar), Eddie Cullen (0-4) (Shillelagh-Coolboy), Jack Byrne (Aughrim); Mark Kinsella (0-1) (Knockananna), Éanna Nolan (0-1) (An Tóchar), Patrick Small (1-2, 1f) (Blessington). Subs: Paddy Harpur for J Healy (32), Joe Heatley (-1) for J Byrne, Thomas Kelly (1-0) (Tinahely) for É Nolan (54), Conor Broderick (Bray Emmets) for O Doyle (54), Thomas Tisdall for M Kinsella (60+4). Panel: Eoin Canna (Knockananna), Matthew Fox (An Tóchar), Cian Keogh (Aughrim), Michael Kavanagh (Annacurra). Additional panel: Matthew Jackson (Kiltegan), Conor Doody (Baltinglass), Joe Sinnott (Avoca), David Gilmore (Blessington), Leon Reynolds (Newcastle), Stewart Davey (Annacurra), Aaron Keogh (Blessington).

Carlow: Joe Bermingham; Kealan Walker Burnet, Ross Moran, Paul Shaw; Padraig O’Brien, Eoin Myers (0-1), Aidan Burrows; Marc Mulhall, Callum Crawford; Bobby Doyle (1-1), Aaron Dowling, Ryan Fitzgerald; Jamie Coakley (1-2. 1f), Jake Nolan (0-1), Fionn O’Toole. Subs: Jamie Walker for R Fitzgerald (36), Sean Walsh for J Nolan (36), Aidan Ryan for A Dowling (44), Daire Dooley for A Burrows (50), Oran O’Boyle for M Mulhall (50)

Referee: Ian Howley (Dublin)