Late Ronan Flanagan goal helps Donard-The Glen to Macra na Feirme title after pulsating battle with Ballymanus

Division 5 humdinger played out in Knockananna on Tuesday evening

The Donard-The Glen footballers and mentors after their Macra na Feirme Cup final victory over Ballymanus in Knockananna.

Brendan Whelan of Ballymanus and Donard-The Glen's Ross Sheridan conpete for this high ball in Knockananna.

Ballymanus 1-14

A late Ronan Flanagan goal proved to be the decisive score for Donard-The Glen in this pulsating Macra na Feirme Cup final against Ballymanus in Knockananna on Tuesday evening.

With the sides level following a fine Donal Murphy goal for Ballymanus with six minutes to go, Donard-The Glen reacted superbly, with Flanagan finding the net and Liam Mullen adding an insurance point.

Wicklow GAA Chairman Damien Byrne presents the cup to Donard-The Glen captain Edward Flynn.

And while two Kieran Whelan points would cut the lead in half, time would run out for the Billies, and Donard-The Glen were crowned worthy Division 5 champions.

Donard-The Glen's James Eager comes under pressure from Kieran Whelan of Ballymanus.

A minute’s silence was observed prior to the game as a mark of respect to the late Andrew Shortall, who died in a road accident recently.

A stiff breeze blowing down towards the village end looked likely to influence the outcome but that was not the case. Ballymanus had first use but were two points in arrears at the halfway stage.

However, they played a far better second half and Donard-The Glen were glad of any support to hang on.

Just as was the case in their semi-final win against Annacurra, the ability of Donard-The Glen to get crucial goals proved to be the difference in the end and they eventually captured the Macra na Feirme trophy by a winning margin of two points.

Threatening rain kept away, and the contest was played in dry conditions all through.

The game was very much a slow burner in the early stages and there were only two real scoring attempts in the opening ten minutes.

Brendan Whelan of Ballymanus has his progress slowed by Donard-The Glen's Aaron Moody.

Paddy Byrne (Moyne) was wide from play while Liam Mullen dropped a scoring attempt into Melvyn Kinch in the Ballymanus goal. Ray Halloran got the opening score of the game after ten minutes and further points from James Eager and Ray Halloran, who first timed the rebound from a Melvyn Kinch save over the bar, had the Western side ahead by 0-3 to 0-0 by the end of the first quarter.

Ballymanus playing with the aid of the breeze, were slowly coming more into the game and Kieran Whelan opened their scoring with a point from play.

Paddy Byrne (Moyne), Brendan Whelan, Donal Murphy, Kieran Whelan and Sean O’Neill were getting more possession and putting the Donard-The Glen defence under greater pressure.

A fine point from a Paddy Byrne (Gap) 45 followed by a second Paddy Byrne (M) point, brought the sides level at 0-3 each after 20 minutes. The response from Donard-The Glen came almost immediately and Liam Mullen set up Mikey Byrne to shoot home the first goal of the game (via a deflection).

Paddy Byrne (Moyne) made it 1-4 to 0-4. Once again Ronan Flanagan pointed for Donard-The Glen. The final score of the half came from a Kieran Whelan pointed free to leave the half-time score standing at 1-4 to 0-5 in favour of Donard-The Glen.

The Billies began the second half in a determined fashion and two Kieran Whelan frees had the sides level after three minutes.

Ronan Flanagan and Ross Sheridan restored the Donard-The Glen lead to two points again as the tempo of the game began to rise. Ballymanus were now getting on the ball much more in the middle third and were putting much more pressure on the western defence.

Kieran Whelan brought the sides level again with a pointed free and another from play. 1-6 to 0-9 now but once again Donard-The Glen responded. Liam Mullen pointed and when James Eager got through for their second goal it brought the lead back up to four points.

However, Ballymanus were gaining in confidence and pushing up field from the back. Liam Mullen from play and Kieran Whelan from a free exchanged points.

Aerial action from the Marca na Feirne Cup final in Knockananna between Ballymanus and Donard-The Glen.

When Kieran Whelan (free) and substitute Jim Byrne from play brought Ballymanus back within two points again, excitement was rising among both sets of supporters as we looked set for a grandstand finish.

Donard-The Glen looked to be running low on fuel and most of their deliveries into attack were coming via route one. However, they remained dangerous when in the scoring zone and Liam Mullen brought the lead back up to a goal with a pointed free 2-9 to 0-12 and nine minutes left.

Three minutes later Donal Murphy got the goal Ballymanus needed. Level pegging now and the odds on a draw had shortened.

However, the ability of Donard-The Glen to respond and to manufacture a goal when needed came to the fore again. Liam Mullen set up Ronan Flanagan for what was the winning goal three minutes from time and Mullen added the insurance point from a free as the game entered added time.

Once again Kieran Whelan, who had a great game all through, reduced the lead again from play and a free but time ran out and Donard-The Glen lifted the Macra na Feirme Cup with the final scoreline of 3-10 to 1-14.

Donard-The Glen captain Eddie Flynn was presented with the Macra na Feirme Cup by the Cathaoirleach of the County Board, Damien Byrne.

Donard-The Glen's Riain Waters gets to this dropping ball before Donal Murphy of Ballymanus.

Donard-The Glen: James Walshe; Aaron Moody, Oisin Traynor, Ciaran Geoghegan; Kevin Osborne, Riain Waters, Daniel Furlong; Ed Flynn, Niall Curran; Mikey Byrne (1-0), Liam Mullen (0-4, 2f), James Eager (1-1); Ross Sheridan (0-1), Ronan Flanagan (1-2), Ray Halloran (0-2, 1f). Subs: John Doyle, Dean Flynn.

Ballymanus: Melvyn Kinch; David Vieira, Shane Whelan, Stephan Hunt; Oisin Morrissey, Paddy Byrne (Gap) (0-1, 45), Fionn Morrissey; Paddy Byrne (Moyne) (0-2), Brendan Whelan (0-1); Paul Murray, Donal Murphy (1-0), Kieran Whelan (0-9, 6f); Sean O’Neill, Will Tyrell, Sean Murphy. Subs: Jim Byrne (0-1), Seamus Coogan, Kevin Byrne, Philip Moran.

Referee: Pat Dunne Hollywood)