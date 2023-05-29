Knockananna’s Áine D’Arcy does the damage in U16 Division 2 league final against Donard-The Glen

Talented attacker bags 6-4 in dynamic display in Ballinakill

The Knockananna Under-16 camogie team who defeated Donard-The Glen in the Division 2 league final in Ballinakill.

Donard-The Glen 2-0

Áine D’Arcy was Knockananna’s superstar as their camogie girls powered their way to the Under-16 ‘B’ league title at Ballinakill on Wednesday evening.

Hugely talented and skillful as a player, D’Arcy was the terror of the Donard-The Glen defence as she drilled home all but one of her team’s seven goals.

Donard battled bravely to the final whistle and had some quality and skillful players of their own, but the reality was Knockananna were in a different league all together.

Knockananna were strong in defence, where Lilly Murphy and Aine McDonald in the full-back line were towering figures.

Fionnuala Tyrrell presents Knockananna captain Áine D'Arcy with the Division 2 League trophy after her side defeated Donard-The Glen in Ballinakill.

Hannah O’Neill and Chloe Kinsella worked their socks off at midfield, but here Donard’s midfielder Allanah Sheridan was a stand-out player and a really fine hurler.

In attack wingers Caitlin Whelan and Chloe O’Keeffe were prominent in supporting a rampant Áine D’Arcy who bagged all 4-2 for her team in the first half.

Knockananna led 4-2 to 1-0 at the break. And it was inside forward Orla Sinnott who put Donard-The Glen on the map with her goal in the 24th minute.

It was testimony to Donard that they fought the good fight all the way, never gave up or never gave in.

Despite taking a proverbial roasting from D’Arcy, the Donard defenders stuck courageously to their task and defended defiantly against the odds.

As already stated, Allanah Sheridan turned in a super-shift at midfield, while centre-forward Cara Mooney oozed hurling skill, but unfortunately here darting solo runs foundered repeatedly on Knockananna’s stonewall defence where Laila D’Arcy on the wing frequently caught the eye.

Holly Byrne, Brigid Flynn and Mia Kenny celebrate Knockananna winning the Division 2 league final.

But it was Áine D’Arcy who continued to call the shots in the second half too.

She added another 2-2 to her total, while Thea Mutton and Hannah O’Neill pilfered a point each, and Choe O’Keeffe found the Donard net on 52 minutes

Naoise Murphy came off the Donard-The Glen bench in the second half and put her name to their second goal.

Treasurer of Wicklow Camogie County Board Fionnuala Tyrrell presented the trophy to Knockananna captain Áine D’Arcy and paid tribute to both teams.

She said it was a great display by both teams.

“Every player put their heart into it and no heads went down. Donard put everything into it,” she said.

Knockananna: Erin Donlon; Lilly Murphy, Aine McDonald, Maria Byrne; Brooke O’Keeffe, Saoirse Tyrrell, Niamh Roche; Hannah O’Neill (0-1), Chloe Kinsella; Caitlin Whelan, Thea Mutton (0-1), Chloe O’Keeffe (1-0); Mia Kenny, Aine D’Arcy (6-4), Aoife Fleming. Subs: Holly Byrne for M Kenny, Keira Tracey for N Roche, Emma Connolly for M Byrne, Emma Murphy for C Whelan, Rachel Darcy for S Tyrrell.

Donard-The Glen: Amy Davis; Laura Kelly, Tara Grace, Niamh Jones; Aine Martin, Rose O’Hara, Ruby Brophy; Allanah Sheridan, Saren Watters; Andrea Duhan, Cara Mooney, Laila D’Arcy; Orla Sinnott (1-0), Kate Ryan, Kate Kelly. Sub: Naoise Murphy (1-0) for Kate Kelly.

Referee: Alan Maxwell (Dublin)