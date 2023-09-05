Knockananna get their Senior camogie championship campaign back on track

Wins over Annacurra and Bray since defeat to Kiltegan

The Knockananna team who proved too strong for Bray Emmets in the Senior championship last week.

Bray Emmets 0-1

KNOCKANANNA continued their upward trajectory in the Wicklow Senior camogie championship with a straightforward win over Bray Emmets on Tuesday evening.

Having started with that extraordinary opening day loss to Kiltegan, the four in-a-row chasers have now rebounded with back-to-back wins and, with more gears to go through as the championship wears on, are right back to where they want to be.

The result was never really in doubt. Bray Emmets defended commendably and frustrated the Knockananna forwards for much of the first half with their discipline and organisation.

This defensive resolution was anchored by determined showings from the likes of Marta Lackey and Laura Doyle.

Unfortunately, when Bray did manage to break up the field, such is how far back they were pushed by their opponents that they were not able to commit enough numbers to pose much in the way of a threat at the other end of the pitch.

The Bray Emmets team who lost out to Knockananna.

The game was not ten minutes old in Bray when Knockananna had opened up a 1-4 to 0-1 lead thanks to a lightning quick goal from Sarah Byrne and points from Ciara Byrne, Roisin Byrne, Rachel Byrne, and Eimear O’Sullivan, while Bray’s sole score of the day came from a well taken Sarah Lambe free.

The middle third of the pitch was dominated by Knockananna, with the triad of Shannagh Goetelen, Aimee Maher, and Rachel Byrne patrolling that area of the field all evening long.

Goetelen, in particular, was in imperious form, with her marshalling in between the midfield and half-back lines providing a solid foundation.

While they dominated territory and possession, the county champions were guilty of being a bit wasteful in front of the posts. After Eimear O’Sullivan notched their fourth point on seven minutes, they would not score again until the 19th minute through Eimear Breslin and only scored twice more in the first half.

Meanwhile, they were presented with one or two scores, with Caoimhe Lohan having a shot at goal parried by Erin Moules.

Nonetheless, Knockananna led 1-6 to 0-1 at half-time and had the result all but wrapped up. And yet it was not until the second half that they really kicked into gear.

Rachel Byrne became more of a creative influence as Shannagh Goetelen dropped a little bit deeper, while they stretched the play on both flanks rather than focusing predominantly down the left as they did in the first half.

Bray did enjoy something of a purple patch in the early exchanges of the second half but were not able to reflect this on the scoresheet, with Lohan dropping a shot short, while Emma Nesbitt was penalised for too many steps after Kellie Gilbert had been denied a chance at a shot by a crowding Knockananna defence.

The away side didn’t get their first score of the second half until 35 minutes through Rachel Byrne but registered four more in the next ten minutes, with Rachel Byrne and Ciaran Byrne helping themselves to two each, while the former was denied a goal by Rachel Rice.

Knockananna really kicked on as the game entered its final ten minutes as they stretched their lead out to what eventually ended as 19 points.

Ciara Byrne helped herself to two more to end the day on 0-5, all from play in a very influential second half showing from the forward who ended the first half with just the one point.

Indeed, such was how much more urgent they were that the inside forward line ended the game with 1-8 compared to a tally of 1-2 in the first half.

After an inauspicious start, Knockananna’s championship campaign is very much up-and-running and, fuelled by the sting of that opening round upset, they will be determined to kick on and win that four in a row.

Bray Emmets: Rachel Rice; Aine Farrell, Laura Doyle, Marta Lackey; Shauna Ryan, Saoirse Canavan, Emily Deveney; Emma Doyle, April Harty; Ciara Slattery, Sarah Lambe (0-1f), Clare Benville; Emma Nesbitt, Kellie Gilbert, Caoimhe Lohan. Subs: Ailbhe Whittle for C. Benville (33), Vikki Crimmins for S. Ryan (38), Alannah Harrington for C. Slattery (43), Arrianna Zeller for A. Harty (57).

Knockananna: Erin Moules; Dervla Byrne, Aine Byrne, Eimear Mutton; Eimear O’Sullivan (0-1), Emily Hadden, Emily Mulhall; Shannagh Goetelen (0-1), Aimee Maher (0-1); Eimear Breslin (0-1), Rachel Byrne (0-4, 1f, 1 45)), Roisin Byrne (0-1); Sinead Byrne (0-2), Ciara Byrne (0-5), Sarah Byrne (1-1).