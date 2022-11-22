Knockananna coast into the Leinster Junior ‘A’ camogie championship final

Knockananna 4-19 St. Sinchill’s 0-2

KNOCKANANNA shrugged off five weeks’ worth of cobwebs to comprehensively dismantle St. Sinchill’s and coast into the Leinster Junior ‘A’ camogie championship final.

For 45 minutes, Tom Byrne’s side demonstrated an attacking tour de force, provided for by an insatiable hunger for possession gained through the systematic bullying of the outmatched Offaly club in Killurin.

The contrast between their aggression and desire without the ball and their intricacy with it was a sight to behold. While Aimee Maher was the standout on the day, Ciara Byrne was not far behind, an irresistibly industrious presence in the half-forward line, regularly stringing moves together with Laura McGrath while Rachel Byrne provided the percussive power as they dissected through the St. Sinchill’s defensive lines.

Four goals and nineteen points. Four goals and seventeen points from open play. All spread across nine different players. When Knockananna clicked, they were unstoppable. And yet, staggering considering their final tally, it took them a while to get their targeting systems accurately calibrated to the St. Sinchill’s goal.

For 15 minutes, Knockananna sweated off the frailties expected of a side whose last game came over a month ago when they won their third Senior county title on the bounce. They ended the first-half with eight wides, five of which came in the first quarter, while a further three shots were easily thwarted by St. Sinchill’s goalkeeper Shauna Denmead.

Indeed, it was the default home side that took the lead in the first three minutes, when a ball up the right-hand touchline led to Karel Earls rolling Dervla Byrne and taking her score. Knockananna would finally get their first point on six minutes through McGrath, capitalising on tenacious work from Rachel Byrne.

St. Sinchill’s second and last score arrived through a Jean Dunne free on ten minutes to bring the sides level after Sarah Byrne had given the Wicklow club the lead. From there, Knockananna released the handbrake and the result was a mauling.

They settled into their groove with back-to-back scores from Aimee Maher and a Rachel Byrne free. With their ideal tempo reached, they went for the jugular. Ciara Byrne bagged a couple for herself before providing for McGrath with one of numerous crossfield passes shifting momentum from one side to the other at a pace with which their opponents could not cope.

On 27 minutes, with the score at 0-7 to 0-2, they finally got their first goal when Laura McGrath took aim from range and her shot had too much power to be kept out by Denmead. A Rachel Byrne point, stemming from more good work from Ciara Byrne with a turnover, and they went into the break leading 1-8 to 0-2.

Knockananna led by eight points but, had it not been for some errant early shooting, it would have been a lot more. As the second-half would demonstrate, they were insistent on not making the same mistake twice.

Within five minutes of the restart, that eight point margin would be extended to 14 as they made a devastating start. Aimee Maher, Aoibhe Harmon – brought on at half-time – and Rachel Byrne (free) tacked on three more scores before Sinead Byrne scrambled in their second goal.

Their third arrived shortly thereafter, once again in a necessarily scruffy manner, this time scored by Emily Mulhall, arriving late into the St. Sinchill’s danger zone to convert following a goalmouth scramble.

Yes, Knockananna’s attacking verve appeared near cosmopolitan in its distribution and style, but what was just as impressive was the white-knuckle, teeth-grinding aggression and fight they brought.

The tackles were unforgiving, the pressure on the ball was rabid. Every time a St. Sinchill’s attacker had ball in hand, they were closely accompanied by two or three Knockananna hunters. It was a standard followed from back-to-front.

It allowed for what was seen at the top end of the pitch. Ciara Byrne capped off her tremendous performance with three more scores to her name, while Aimee Maher – a pitbull presence complimented by the calm demeanour of her midfield partner Shannagh Goetelen – helped herself to three more by the time the game was done.

Their fourth goal was their last score of the day and was nabbed by another substitute, Niamh Byrne. The final score was apt reflection of their superiority, however much it could have been inflated had they found their range a little bit earlier.

They won’t have to wait another month for their next game. Next Sunday, Knockananna will hit the road to Clane to face Maynooth in the Junior ‘A’ final.

It can only be presumed that they will be met with a stauncher test than that to which they were subjected in Offaly. However, with confidence on a high, Knockananna will fancy their chances of flying the flag of Wicklow club camogie higher than ever before.

Knockananna: Kellie Byrne; Dervla Byrne, Aine Byrne, Eimear O’Sullivan; Roisin Byrne, Emily Hadden, Jessie Byrne; Shannagh Goetelen, Aimee Maher (0-5); Ciara Byrne (0-6), Rachel Byrne (0-3, 1f, 1 ’45), Laura McGrath (1-2); Emily Mulhall (1-0), Sinead Byrne (1-0), Sarah Byrne (0-1). Subs: Eimear Breslin for D. Byrne (HT), Aobha Harmon (0-2) for S. Byrne (HT), Niamh Byrne (1-0) for E. Mulhall (41), Alice Mulhall for S. Byrne (50), Eimear Mutton for L. McGrath (50).

St. Sinchill’s: Shauna Denmead; Zara Kelly, Hannah Troy, Ciara Glynn; Keelin Guilfoyle, Rachel Dillon, Nicole Heffernan; Jane Murray, Aoibheann Walsh; Sarah Dillon, Jean Dunne (0-1f), Sarah Corcoran; Karen Earls (0-1), Ava Flanagan, Bridin Walsh. Subs: Molly Kelly for K. Guilfoyle (18), Lauren O’Reilly for M. Kelly (42), Aoife Greene for S. Dillon (42), Roisin Keenaghan for K. Earls (46).

Referee: Ray Kelly.