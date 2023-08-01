Kinch family present proceeds to worthy cause after another successful Ellen Kinch Memorial Cup

A day of fun and football was enjoyed by all

Members of the Kinch family present a cheque for €1630 to the South Wicklow Hospice Homecare group following the Ellen Kinch Memorial Cup in Tinahely recently.

The proceeds from the wonderful day of football and fun that is the annual Ellen Kinch Memorial Cup competition that was held in Tinahely were recently presented by the Kinch family to members of the South Wicklow Hospice Homecare.

The generous and helpful sum of €1630 was handed over to the Jim Lancaster by Jackie Kinch and her family whose tireless work every year turn an idea into a wonderful reality.

A total of 10 teams took part in the special occasion that is held every year in honour of the late Ellen Ellen Kinch.

Five senior teams, Old Leighlin from Carlow and Wicklow’s Blessington, Tinahely 1, Tinahely 2 and St Patrick's, and five Junior outfits, Annacurra, Carnew Emmets, Shelmaliers from Wexford, Clan na Gael and Carlow’s Kildavin-Clonegal, battled it out on the day where some fantastic football was played and great fun had by one and all.

“There was great spirit, loads of laughs and some top-quality football on the day,” said Jackie Kinch.

Tinahely 1 claimed the Senior honours, defeating Carlow’s Old Leighlin in the final. The Carlow outfit were leading at half-time and had shown serious football class throughout the day but a strong second half from the home side kept the cup in Tinahely.

The newly formed Annacurra proved too strong for Carnew Emmets in the Junior final and by the looks of the super start they are having in 2023, Annacurra will be a serious threat for club honours when championship gets underway.

Annacurra won by playing quick and fast football. Carnew put it up to them and showed some great grit and determination!

Tinahely’s Aimee Maher and Annacurra’s Laci-Jane Shannon were voted by the referees as players of the tournament having both received the same number of votes!