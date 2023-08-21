Kiltegan pay penalty as An Tóchar snatch draw in Wicklow Senior football championship

Seánie Furlong of Kiltegan tries to get away from Darragh Fee (An Tóchar).

FOR the second game in a row, a late penalty flipped the script in a Senior football championship game involving Kiltegan, only this time it went against them.

With one minutes plus additional left to go, Kiltegan were penalised for a foul on Gavin Fogarty from a quick free, allowing Niall Sheehan to dispatch from the spot and inspire An Tóchar towards a ludicrously dramatic draw on Sunday afternoon.

Kiltegan will have gone into the half-time break wondering how they had found themselves behind given the chances that they had created. Three goal chances were spurned by Victor Doyle’s team in the opening period alone, while they kicked a few late wides with the wind at their favour.

It took exactly ten minutes for them to craft their first goal chance. Kiltegan retained the throw-in at the start and, from there, Pádraig O’Toole launched a kick pass towards the square.

It was pulled out of the air by Seánie Furlong, who found himself one-on-one with An Tóchar goalkeeper Peter Byrne.

Uncharacteristically, the veteran forward could only bend his shot over the bar when it looked like the world as if he was going to put it under it.

They were very much the better side and were four points to no score in front within 12 minutes, with Furlong chipping in two of those including an exquisite strike from a sideline ball on the right hand side.

Aaron Byrne of Kiltegan under pressure from Conor Davis.

And yet, anything can happen in football and, despite the momentum being against them, An Tóchar roared back with a couple of quickfire goals. Both of which were ever so slightly fortuitous.

First, on 11 minutes, JP Nolan dropped a high ball into the path of Niall Sheehan on the left edge of the square.

His initial shot was blocked well, only for it to pop up to Tom Kenna, who helped it back into the mixer, where Sheehan dispatched a volley into the back of the net.

Two minutes later, they had their second. JP Nolan embarked on a marauding run down the right and cast another innocuous pass into the square.

It was inexplicably spilled by Cathal Fitzgerald back into the path of Nolan, who bundled the ball into the back of the net.

Roundwood grew in confidence from there, with Sheehan and Nolan causing problems running at a nervy Kiltegan full-back line. They rattled off another three points before Kiltegan next got on the board from Jack O’Toole on 19 minutes.

Kiltegan trailed 2-4 to 0-8 on 28 minutes when they fashioned another goal chance.

Stephen Farrell claimed the An Tóchar kick-out and launched a counter-attack.

Furlong dropped a ball into Rory Finn on the edge of the square, where it broke to Pádraig O’Toole, who drew a save from Peter Byrne.

O’Toole responded with the half’s final point to send Kiltegan trailing by just the one but wondering how they were not in front.

Much like An Tóchar had done in the first-half, Kiltegan raced into the lead with a quickfire string of scores. James Boland got their first of three scores on the bounce to bring them in front on 0-12 to 2-5 after just nine minutes of the second-half.

Not even the temporary loss of Seánie Furlong to a blood sub detracted from their third quarter momentum and, when the talisman returned to the field, he slipped a free over the bar after a Brandon Ryan effort to extend their lead out to three points.

Much like it had done against Blessington, An Tóchar’s decision-making in the final third, trying to force goal chances rather than taking chances for points, threatened to cost them in a massive way, such that after Furlong got another free over the black spot, Roundwood trailed by four with less than five minutes to go.

And then, as the game ticked towards 60 minutes, a stroke of ingenuity from JP Nolan flipped the script.

An Tóchar won a soft free out on the left-hand side. Nolan thought quickly and picked on the onrushing Gavin Fogarty, who was suddenly in on goal.

He was brought down before he could have a pop at a green flag, leading to Anthony Nolan awarding the penalty that Niall Sheehan dutifully dispatched into the back of the net.

JP Nolan himself would confirm the draw with a 45 in the fourth of five additional minutes at the end of the game.

Roundwood very nearly snatched the win with a super late goal chance for Darragh Fee, but for Cathal Fitzgerald.

An Tóchar: Peter Byrne; Aaron Smith, Lorcan Smith, James Cardiff; Eoin Murphy, Jamie Salley (0-1), Gavin Fogarty; Oisín Cullen, Conor Davis; Ciarán Murphy, Darragh Fee, Tom Kenna; Niall Sheehan (2-1, 1p), Gerard Byrne, JP Nolan (1-6, 2f, 2 45). Subs: Liam Gaffney for T. Kenna (57).

Kiltegan: Cathal Fitzgerald; Colm Keogh, Blaine Harmon, Colm O’Connor; James Boland (0-1), Bryan Kearney, Kieran Conway; Liam Keogh, Pádraig O’Toole (0-1); Aaron Byrne, Rory Finn (0-2, 1f), Stephen Farrell (0-2); Brandon Ryan (0-2), Seánie Furlong (0-6, 4f), Jack O’Toole (0-2). Subs: Ciarán Harmon (0-1) for S. Furlong (36, blood), Seánie Furlong for A. Byrne (41), John Farrell for B. Harmon (49), Steven Coogan for C. O’Connor (60+1), Adam Wynne for B. Ryan (60+5).

Referee: Anthony Nolan.

SFC Group 2

Team P W L D F A Pts

AGB 3 3 0 0 47 29 6

Blessington 3 2 1 0 49 34 4

Kiltegan 3 1 1 1 47 51 3

Bray Emmets 3 1 2 0 38 47 2

Avondale 3 1 2 0 41 51 2

An Tochar 3 0 2 1 36 46 1