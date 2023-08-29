Kiltegan looking good after win over Kilcoole in Junior hurling championship

They’ve followed that victory up with success over the Rocks

Kilcoole 2-10

KILTEGAN overcame an extraordinarily wasteful opening half to preserve their unbeaten start to the Junior hurling championship following an uninspiring win over Kilcoole last Tuesday night.

The men from the west shot an inexplicable 15 wides in the opening 30 minutes, as well as wasting a couple of goal chances, much to the vocal chagrin of their management team at the break.

Their articulated frustration manifested in a more refined second half, as they swept Kilcoole aside to pick up their second win from two games in Ballinakill.

It took a while for the game to get going, to put it very, very kindly. The first half was quite often dominated by Kiltegan, but for their profound wastefulness to threaten to derail their prospects.

Fearghal Farrell had a goal chance blocked while Kiltegan racked up the first two of their 15 wides before they finally hit the front through the game’s first goal, Adam Byrne’s effort dropping into the goal.

Sean O’Neill got his first of three points from play shortly thereafter but their profligacy prevented them from opening much more of an insurmountable lead as the half wore on. Kilcoole kept pace when Conor Murphy Toole raised the green flag.

Kilcoole lost Aaron O’Dwyer Robinson to a knee injury on the quarter hour but found themselves level through an Eoin O’Brien point after Kiltegan had run up four more wides. On balance of play, Kiltegan were much the better side but the mounting number of wides nearly cost them.

Kiltegan retook the lead and pushed it out to three points as the half went into its final three minutes. However, their struggles to put the game to bed very nearly came back to bite them in the most ironic way when, on 30 minutes, a major twist arrived.

Jim O’Ceadaigh was picked out in space and closed in on goal before unleashing an unstoppable shot beyond Shane Tobin to give Kilcoole the lead for the first time at 2-4 to 1-6.

Kiltegan responded quickly, with Mark Pierce hitting the upright before JJ Phelan equalised. Pierce himself then gave them the lead heading into half-time with a well-taken effort wide on the left-hand side after Adam Byrne had turned over a Kilcoole puck-out.

Naturally, though, Pierce’s point was not the last shot of the half, that instead being a wide from the midfielder to end Kiltegan with a tally of 15.

Following that stern talking to at half-time, Kiltegan were much sharper and more refined in front of the posts in the second half. Compared to their 15 wides in the opening period, they only missed the target four times in the second half.

The introduction of John Keogh on 36 minutes gave them a bit more of an impetus and energy in the forward areas. After getting the last score of the first-half, Mark Pierce got the first of the second half before Eoin Coogan got Kiltegan’s second goal on 37 minutes to extend their lead out to 2-9 to 2-5.

Kilcoole, too, had a lot more about them in the early exchanges of the second half, and reflected this with a flurry of scores, with Fintan Donnelly, Lee Dutton, and Jason Walsh helping themselves to them. In truth, however, they rarely looked like overcoming Kiltegan’s lead, which only grew with time.

They rattled off the next three points before Kilcoole next got on the board through Dutton, whose point was immediately answered by John Keogh.

JJ Phelan, who ended the day with 0-6, notched two quickfire scores before Kilcoole fashioned half a chance to add some spice to proceedings, only for Lee Dutton to put a shot at goal go narrowly wide. That was as close as they got to worrying Kiltegan’s lead.

Three of Kiltegan’s four wides came in the final five minutes, while they also helped themselves to two more points through Phelan (free) and Keogh to confirm the extension of their 100 per cent record in the Junior hurling championship.

Kiltegan followed this victory up with a fine showing against Arklow Rocks on Sunday morning in Kiltegan when they ran out 4-12 to 1-6 winners, leaving them sitting pretty at the top of the championship table.

Kiltegan: Shane Tobin; Niall Gartland, Niall Nolan, Aidan Byrne; Dean Davis (0-1), Sean O’Neill (0-3), Paul Boland (0-1); Adam Byrne (1-0), Mark Pierce (0-2); Seamus Coogan (0-1), JJ Phelan (0-6, 4f), Fearghal Farrell (0-1); Eoin Coogan (1-0), Michael Kelly, Shane O’Toole. Subs: Liam Byrne for M. Kelly (36), John Keogh (0-2) for S. O’Toole (36), John Whelan for S. O’Neill (51),

Kilcoole: Shay Halton, Glenn Dunne, Oisin Taggart, Jason Walsh (0-3, 1f, 2 65), Eoin O’Brien (0-1), Owen O’Brien, Aaron O’Dwyer, Jim O’Ceadaigh (1-0), Joseph McDonald, Nathan Behan, Jamie Murray, Lee Dutton (0-4), Fintan Donnelly (0-2f), Christy O’Brien, Conor Murphy Toole (1-0). Subs: Barry Mason for A. O’Dwyer Robinson (15), Andy O’Brien for E. O’Brien (42).

Referee: Anthony Phelan.