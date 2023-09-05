Kiltegan camogie team on a roll with third win from three Senior championship outings

Donard-The Glen scalp maintains momentum for leading challengers

Kiltegan 3-6

Kiltegan held off a late surge from Donard-The Glen last Tuesday night to record their third straight victory in this year’s Senior camogie championship. Having already accounted for defending champions Knockananna and challengers Carnew Emmets in their opening two championship jousts, Eoin O’Neill and Thomas Cremin’s side managed to clear the very tricky hurdle of taking on and getting the better of a resilient and talented Donard-The Glen side in their own backyard, but only after they were pushed all the way by Mikey Phelan’s charges. The loss of Sophie Bermingham to injury at the end of the first quarter with the visitors leading by 1-2 to 0-2 threatened the hopes of the Kiltegan followers that victory could be secured but a fine showing from her colleagues and the re-emergence of the talented attacker after half-time and her subsequent 1-1 in the second period proved key to this sweet success.

Kiltegan's Laura Corcoran tries to dispupt Donard-The Glen's Lisa Flynn.

Kiltegan look a seriously improved outfit this year, mixing impressive hurling ability with a savage intensity and looking solid in all the key positions, with Sarah Jane Winders, Faye Corrigan, Jackie Byrne and Bermingham, Fiona Hobson and Rosie Keogh all looking very capable in this game in Donard. Throw in the fiercely competitive Elisha Ryan and Ciara Boland at corner-back and the likes of Eimear O’Toole and Emma Byrne around the fringes and you have a very capable side. Full-forward Rosie Keogh had a fine game under the lights in Donard and she got the scoring show on the road two minutes in with a point from a free. Donard-The Glen were asking plenty of questions themselves and had an attack cleared away by Ciara Boland but had big showings from Katie Daynes, Aoife Grace and the seriously impressive Katie Tyrrell. Emily Tyrrell fired over a peach to level the game after seven as the action moved to and fro, and points from Keogh (free) and Katie Tyrrell after Carmel Whelan’s shot for goal was blocked left things all square at 0-2 apiece with 11 minutes gone. A Kiltegan chance that looked lost was breathed new life when Sophie Kavanagh turned Donard over and fed Rosie Keogh whose shot flew in over the head of Niamh Darker in the Donard-The Glen goal for a massive boost for the visitors. Elisha Ryan blocked an effort from Emily Tyrrell soon after as both sides made an early substitution, Kellie O’Neill coming in for Donard-The Glen and Sarah Byrne O’Toole entering the fray in place of the injured Bermingham. Both defences were working tirelessly, but Donard-The Glen would get a major lift with 22 on the clock when Daisie Summer Cullen Dunne’s shot found the bat of Rebecca Donegan’s net to leave it all square again at 1-2 to 1-2, Kiltegan switching Fiona Hobson and Rosie Keogh around this time as well. Two Kiltegan wides did nothing for the confidence of their travelling supporters but Donard-The Glen couldn’t capitalise as Jackie Byrne disrupted one attack and they were wayward from another effort as the first half neared its conclusion.

Donard-The Glen's Orla Waters battles with Kiltegan's Clare Kealy during the Senior camogie championship game in Donard.

Kiltegan would have the last say of the half when Rosie Keogh split the sticks with a point from a free to send the sides in with the visitors leading by 1-3 to 1-2. The hard-working Katie Tyrrell had the game level immediately after the restart, while Kiltegan reintroduced Sophie Bermingham but redeployed her in the attack. Rosie Keogh received a fine ball from Bermingham and returned Kiltegan to the front, but Emily Tyrrell fed Katie and the sides were neck and neck again after nine of the second half. The game turned at the end of the third quarter. A poor Donard-the Glen clearance allowed Rosie Keogh the chance to score and when she got in for a goal shortly afterwards, Kiltegan led by 2-5 to 1-4, a big lead in the context of the game. Donard-The Glen came chasing but found Sarah Jane Winders in fine form with the full-back thwarting two attacks while Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne went wide with a third. Two Katie Tyrrell frees narrowed the gap and they should have been closer but for a wide and savage play from Elisha Ryan and a super catch from Rebecca Donegan in the Kiltegan goal. The attacking prowess of Sophie Bermingham came to the fore after 21. A long effort from Sophie Kavanagh was cleared by Niamh Darker but only as far as the prowling club and county player and she buried it for a huge score, pushing Kiltegan 3-5 to 1-6 ahead. A Donard-The Glen wide and square ball were followed by a sweetly struck Katie Tyrrell free to leave four between the sides while Rebecca Donegan would save smartly from Emily Tyrrell as the tension rose. An effort from distance from Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne found its way to the back of the Kiltegan net after 32 minutes to cut the lead to a single point and you got the sense that Donard-The Glen could snatch a draw at least from this game. But credit to Kiltegan, they worked the ball out and fired a sweet pass to Sophie Bermingham, and when you need a big score at a key time, there’s hardly anyone better, and she struck over an insurance point with 33 on the second-half clock to secure a sweet victory. Three wins from three for Kiltegan. That momentum will be vital when it comes to the business end. Donard-The Glen will have plenty to say before the end of this championship, make no mistake about it. Kiltegan: Rebecca Donegan; Elisha Ryan, Sarah Jane Winders, Ciara Boland; Moya Cremin, Faye Corrigan, Emma Byrne; Jackie Byrne, Sophie Bermingham (1-1); Sophie Kavanagh, Fiona Hobson, Eimear O’Toole; Clare Kealy, Roseanna Keogh (2-5, 3f), Laura Corcoran. Subs: Sarah Byrne O’Toole for S Bermingham (inj), Sophie Bermingham for L Corcoran, Lynn Fenton for M O’Keeffe, Miriam O’Keeffe for M Cremin, Noeleen Rowan for Clare Kealy. Donard-The Glen: Niamh Darker; Orlagh Waters, Katie Daynes, Abbie Cleary; Tara Grace, Aoife Grace, Lisa Flynn; Katie Tyrrell (0-6, 3f), Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne (1-0); Caoimhe Flood, Emily Tyrrell (0-1), Aisling Molloy; Daisie Summer Cullen Dunne (1-0), Carmel Whelan, Sarah McDonald. Subs: Kelly O’Neill for L Flynn, Sorcha Wright for S McDonald, Alexandra Struycken for A Molloy, Aisling Molloy for S Wright. Referee: Max Molloy (Annacurra)