Kilcoole men finish league section on a high with victory over Carnew Emmets

Both sides now face relegation group

Both Kilcoole and Carnew have finished in the bottom four of the SFL Division 1A.

Kilcoole 0-17

Kilcoole will head into the relegation battle in the SFL Division 1A with a burst of confidence following their comprehensive 0-17 to 2-6 victory over Carnew Emmets in Carnew last weekend.

Both Carnew and the men from the Goosebank will be joined by Newtown and Hollywood in the bottom four with two teams making the drop to Division 2 for 2024.

It’s been a forgettable campaign for Anthony Grey’s side, winning only one game from seven and finishing bottom of the table while Kilcoole managed to win one more and finished level with Newtown on four points.

Eoin Keddy and Sean Byrne starred for Kilcoole last weekend, scoring 12 of their 17 points.

Keddy started the game strongly, scoring three unanswered points in the first 10 minutes as Carnew struggled to create any opportunity of note.

That soon changed as James McGing had the ball in the Kilcoole net after the first chance had been well saved by Glenn Tighe.

Kilcoole looked to have responded with a goal themselves, however, it was ruled out for a square ball.

Carnew then added points from Ben Gilligan and Adrian Myers to take a two-point lead with 15 minutes played.

Keddy replied with four points of his own and Cormac Byrne added another.

Carnew stayed in touch with a couple of frees from Ben Gilligan but trailed 1-5 to 0-10 at half-time.

Only one of the sides returned after half-time it seemed, as Kilcoole rattled off five points early in the second period with backs Oisin Taggart, Shane Collins and Shane Keogh all getting on the scoresheet.

Kilcoole were flying and they should have scored a goal in the 40th minute, having a two-on-one, but they overplayed it just as the goal was at their mercy.

With nearly 20 minutes played Carnew finally had their first score of the second half through substitute Zach Jordan and it was shortly followed by a goal from Dan Redmond against the run of play.

With only a goal between the sides it looked like anyone’s game, but Kilcoole saw the game out with a magnificent long-range score from Sean Byrne and another point from Keddy.

Carnew lacked creativity in the final third as they scored only twice in the second half and couldn’t retrieve possession in the last five minutes as Kilcoole played keep ball.

Carnew Emmets: Cormac Doyle; Cormac Redmond, Conor Wafer, John Young; Michael Rock, Adrian Myers (0-1), William Collins; John Doyle, James McGing (1-0); Dan Redmond (1-0), Enda Donohoe, Owen Young; Paudie McGing, Justin House (0-1), Ben Gilligan (0-3, 2f). Subs: Zach Jordan for Paudie McGing (43).

Kilcoole: Glenn Tighe; Oisin Taggart (0-1), Luke Reilly, Keith Reynolds; Jck Collier, Shane Collins (0-1), Shane Keogh (0-1); Cormac Byrne (0-1), Seamus Scullion; Luke Frawley, Eoin Keddy (0-9, 4f), Brian Devereux; Charlie Frawley (0-1), Sean Byrne (0-3), Blake Ryan. Subs: Fionn Mansfield for Luke Frawley (40).

Referee: Liam Keenan Jnr (Aughrim)