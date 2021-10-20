Kelly takes reins as Wicklow football boss

COLIN KELLY has been named as the new Wicklow senior football manager. The former Louth manager succeeds Davy Burke, who stepped down back in August after two years in charge.

Under the Kildare-native, who became the youngest-ever intercounty manager when he took over in 2019, the Garden gained promotion from Division Four in 2020 before consolidating their place in Division Three in 2021.

He will be succeeded by Kelly, who was ratified at a county board meeting last Friday night, having previously held the role as manager of Louth and Westmeath.

While manager of Louth from 2014 to 2017, Kelly guided the Wee County to back-to-back promotions in the national league.

Speaking to the Wicklow People, Kelly insisted that he always had a fondness for the county.

He said: “There is something about Wicklow that I have always found challenging as a player and a manager to get over the line against them.

“I was always intrigued about their effort levels and they always seemed to be difficult opponents and you know I have been on both sides, as I said, as a manager and a player against Wicklow teams.”

In a statement confirming the appointment, Wicklow GAA said: “Colin’s inter-county career, as a player, coach, and manager, will bring huge experience to the role.

“Notwithstanding the fact that the structure of the League and Championships for next season are still to be decided, Wicklow GAA look forward to the senior football team making further positive strides in 2022 and beyond.”

Elsewhere, Eamonn Scallan will remain as hurling manager for 2022. The Wexford-native first took charge in 2019, at the end of which Wicklow won the Division 2B league title.

Wicklow will be back playing in that tier next year, after suffering relegation from Division 2A in a difficult 2021.