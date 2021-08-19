Kavanagh goals key to Carnew win 

Avondale's Tom Finn keeps his eye on the ball as he clears his lines against Carnew Emmets in Aughrim.

Avondale's Eanna Owens tries to get away from Carnew's Martin O'Brien and Aaron Kinsella during the SHC meeting of the teams in Aughrim.

Carnew Emmets look to have secured their place in the Senior hurling championship semi-finals for 2021 unless Ray Nolan’s Avondale can get the better of Bray Emmets this weekend and although huge strides have been made by the ’Dales, it’s an unlikely turn of events to be fair.

This was never going to be a straightforward game for Robert Doyle and Daithi Byrne’s men given the progress being made down in Rathdrum and but for the lack of a razor-sharp scoring forward and a more favourable application of the advantage rule on a few occasions, this game could have ended up very differently.

A goal in either half by the electric Eoin Kavanagh proved to be the ultimate difference on the scoreboard but it was Carnew’s ability to score from play (2-6) which really separated the sides as well as a slight edge in hurling and sharpness around the breaking ball.

There was very little between the sides by the first water break although Carnew could have been further ahead than 0-7 to 0-4 had Owen Young’s penalty not been saved superbly by Avondale’s Tom Finn who would come to their rescue on more than one occasion over the course of this game.

Eamonn Kearns opened the scoring with a beauty from out on the sideline on the stand side seconds after Ciaran Manley threw in the ball while early Carnew pressure resulted in two points and two wides, the scores from Jack Doyle and Young (free) with full-forward Pádraig Doran looking very sharp early on.

Zach Cullen bagged the first of his nine frees after five minutes but good play from John Doyle Snr released the hugely impressive Tommy Collins to fire over for a 0-3 to 0-2 lead.

A Shane Browne point for Avondale was answered swiftly by a converted free from Owen Young after a foul on Pádraig Doran who was being sought with almost every ball from out the field and looking highly likely to win them all as well, but we were all square after eight when Zach Cullen walloped over a free won by Gearoid Murphy to leave it 0-4 apiece.

By the time Cullen added the next Avondale point (free) Carnew led by 0-8 to 0-5 through Owen Young (free and a 65), Pádraig Doran, who profited from a poor puck out, and Jack Doyle. Owen Young had also watched his penalty be saved by the diving Tom Finn after a foul on the hard-working Paudi McGing. Wayne Kinsella and Eoin Kavanagh drove wide, and Owen Young dropped a shot short to Tom Finn in the same period during which Carnew were relatively dominant.

Cullen’s free, given for overcarrying against Carnew centre back John Walshe, was answered by a Young free for a foul on Tommy Collins whose work rate in this game was phenomenal.

The first hammer blow to Avondale’s hopes arrived moments later when Pádraig Doran picked out Eoin Kavanagh with a stunning pass and the lively attacker fired home past Finn in the Avondale goal, 1-9 to 0-5.

Eanna Owens fired over a free and then Torna Mulconry’s effort at goal was blocked out for a 65 which Zach Cullen pointed. Pádraig Doran replied for Carnew but Eanna Owens would have the last say of the half from a free after a foul on Gearoid Murphy by Eoin Kavanagh, 1-10 to 0-8 at the break.

A bright start to the second half from Carnew was soon extinguished by Avondale who went on to dominate proceedings and closing to within a point of Robert Doyle and Daithi Byrne’s men by the 27th minute.

That bright start consisted of points by Owen Young (free), a sweet score from James McGing after a robbery of Eugene Dunne, another Young pointed free and a stunner from Eoin Kavanagh after an outrageously stylish pick up to leave it 1-14 to 0-9, Eanna Owens registering that lonely score for Avondale from a free.

The recovery started with a Zach Cullen 65 although Carnew could have had a goal moments later but for the heroics of Tom Finn who saved from Paudi McGing. The chance arose when Jack Doyle made a sublime catch from a Bob Fitzgerald puck out.

Avondale, who had introduced Dean Gahan, Ross Ward and Paul Gahan at this stage, began to find their feet in a significant way. Eanna Owens (three frees), Zach Cullen (three frees), and Torna Mulconry with a bomb after a majestic catch stand side hauled the ’Dales back to within one at 1-15 to 0-17 after 26 minutes with Carnew only registering the one score through Wayne Kinsella and two wides.

A foul on Pádraig Doran allowed Owen Young do his thing shortly after Enda Donohoe made a welcome return to action following a shoulder injury earlier in the year.

Young gave Carnew some more breathing space when he rifled over a free for a foul on Eoin Kavanagh and Kavanagh would put this game to bed moments later when he got on the end of a tasty move to bat home past Finn and put Carnew out of sight at 2-17 to 0-17.

Zach Cullen would add a point from a free and he would also call Bob Fitzgerald into action at the death but there was no catching Carnew who successfully negotiated a very tricky hurdle and look set for a last-four battle with either Glenealy or Kiltegan.

The ’Dales are coming, though. Bray Emmets may well be a step too far this year but another year of work and progress, another year of development of the likes of Torna Mulconry, Gearoid Murphy, Eanna Owens, Zach Cullen and others and Ray Nolan’s men won’t be too far away.

Carnew have improvements to make. They’re vulnerable in certain areas but they are in a far healthier place now than they have been for some time.

Carnew Emmets: Bob Fitzgerald; Aaron Kinsella, Martin O’Brien, Adrian Myers; James McGing (0-1), John Walsh, Justin House; Wayne Kinsella (0-1), John Doyle Snr; Jack Doyle (0-2), Paudi McGing, Tommy Collins (0-1); Eoin Kavanagh (2-1), Pádraig Doran (0-2), Owen Young (0-9, 8f, 1 65). Subs: Enda Donohoe.

Avondale: Tom Finn; Conor Sheehan, Dan Owens, Darragh Owens; Shane Byrne, Eugene Dunne, Shane McGrath; Shane Browne (0-1), Zach Cullen (0-9, 9f); Gearoid Murphy, Karl Phelan, Jack Manley; Éanna Owens (0-6, 6f), Eamonn Kearns (0-1), Torna Mulconry (0-1). Subs: Dean Gahan, Ross Ward, Paul Gahan, Keith Byrne, Niall Heffernan, Diarmuid Phelan, Mikey O’Toole, Anthony O’Toole.

Referee: Ciaran Goff (Éire Óg Greystones)