John Keenan and his umpires presented with new suits ahead of All-Ireland hurling decider

Aughrim official will look smart on the big day thanks to Wicklow GAA and John Flood in Arklow

Wicklow GAA presented John Keenan and his umpires with new suits from John Flood menswear in Arklow at a special evening in Woodenbridge Hotel last Tuesday.

Four-time All-Ireland hurling final referee Barry Kelly from Westmeath, a mentor to John Keenan in his early days on the national scene, was a surprise guest on the evening where he wished the Aughrim official all the best for the final this weekend and treated John and his family and umpires to a lovely meal.

John Keenan and his umpires, Wicklow’s Eddie Leonard, Tommy Redmond and Westmeath duo Paul Reville and David Clune, were presented with the new suits by Wicklow GAA Chairman Damien Byrne, county secretary Chris O’Connor and county treasurer Colm Finnegan along with Damien Flood.

John Keenan poses for a picture with Barry Kelly.

“Coming from a refereeing background myself I wanted Wicklow GAA to give something to John and the lads ahead of the big final,” said Damien Byrne. “This is a massive thing for John, his family, his club and the whole county, and it’s a huge honour for him to have been given this job. Everybody in Wicklow is wishing him well,” he added.

John Keenan and his team of umpires received new suits and shoes and a new referee bag for themselves on the evening.

The lads will travel to the Castleknock Hotel on Saturday evening where they will spend a relaxing evening before being picked up and driven to Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.