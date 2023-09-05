John Kavanagh introduction key to Carnew Emmets victory over Annacurra in Junior ‘C’ battle

Veteran forward produced some excellent score taking

Annacurra 2-4

Carnew emerged from a short trip down the R747 to Annacurra with full spoils in an end-to-end game of football in the Junior ‘C’ football championship clash played last Thursday evening.

Trailing by four after 33 minutes, six unanswered points over the next 20 minutes ensured a fourth win in the group and joint top spot with Blessington.

The introduction of John Kavanagh in the fourth minute for the unfortunately injured Michael Collins was central to the win. Kavanagh seems to thrive when he faces the Annacurra jersey, including a last-minute winner in the 2008 Intermediate final, and he showed no ill effect of 15 more championship seasons on his eye for the target as he rolled back the years with some excellent score taking.

Carnew Emmets started the brighter of the two sides and registered a couple of early scores while a goal from Annacurra full-forward Ian McDonald in the 14th minute was their opening score of the game.

Goal chances were thick and fast in this game with four missed opportunities going a begging for each side, but a strong slice of fortune favoured Annacurra’s Rob Davey who seen his shot at a point drop under the crossbar of the unfortunate Luke Wallace.

With only two goals to their credit for the first half, Annacurra kicked two points to accompany the majors to leave themselves 2-2 to 0-5 up at the break.

They had 2-3 on the board one minute into the second half with Ian McDonald finding his range before Kavanagh kicked into gear.

Two points in the next two minutes sparked the momentum switch.

The score of the game at the time came with his second as a wasteful shot by Annacurra dropped around the Carnew ‘D’ and with speed and precision, the away side broke, getting the ball to Kavanagh who duly obliged with a deft finish.

Nick Skelton and Ben Gilligan brought the affair to a level game with only nine minutes of the second half on the clock before Kavanagh got on the end of another sweeping move and his shot on the turn split the posts for an updated score of the game.

A goal chance for either team came and went before a composed Willie Collins fisted over Carnew’s last score of the game in the 47th minute.

A number of wides were exchanged again by both sides before a quick counter-attack from the home side finished with another score for Ian McDonald to bring the game to a minimum with five left on the clock.

With Annacurra under vocal encouragement to get the equalising score, Timmy and Willie Collins, Nick Skelton et al kept the home side at bay by retaining possession and seeing out the clock for an assured win.

Annacurra: David Whitty; Brian Shannon, Mark Doyle, Patrick O’Neill; Conor Barnes, Shane McAllister, Adrian Shannon; Shane O’Neill, Ciaran Byrne; Cian Fitzgerald, Rob Davey (1-1), Jack O’Sullivan (0-1); John O’Neill, Ian McDonald (1-2), Daniel Kirwan. Subs: James Walsh for C. Barnes, Jack Keenan for P. O’Neill

Carnew Emmets: Luke Wallace; Adam Jordan, Paul Nolan, Paul Murphy; Stephen Murphy, Willie Collins (0-1), Martin Molloy; Conor Behan, John Joe Kearney; William Osborne, Michael Collins, Nick Skelton (0-1); Will Molloy, Jody Byrne (0-1), Ben Gilligan (0-3). Subs: John Kavanagh (0-5) for M. Collins, Timmy Collins for J Kearney, Michael Osborne for J. Byrne.

Referee: Darragh Byrne (Ballymanus)