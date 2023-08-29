John Doyle drives Carnew Emmets to cracking IHC win over Arklow Rocks

Midfielder bagged 13 points

Arklow Rocks Conor Doyle passes the ball out of his defence.

Arklow Rocks 0-7

A John Doyle-inspired Carnew saw them get the win they needed to top the Group 2 table in the Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship when they got the better of Arklow Rocks in Pearse’s Park on Saturday evening last.

It was the hometown side who opened the scoring with a quick-fire double, PJ O’Connor slotting a free before Shane Mellon added a second score inside five minutes.

The visitors took the lead when Richard Greene fired home to the back of John Cushe’s net before John Doyle opened his account with a free.

As the rain came down in Arklow scores were hard to come by early on, but O’Connor kept his side in the game with three fine strikes from dead balls.

Carnew's Martin Molloy forces his way through the Arklow Rocks defence.

Carnew’s response were efforts from play from late change John Gregan and Dan Nolan along with another Doyle free.

It was now the south Wicklow side’s turn to take over with four more white flags from Doyle, from play and frees. Both sides traded scores on the cusp of the half-time whistle with Larry Kinsella adding a second green flag for the visitors.

The Rocks finished the scoring in the half with another Mellon effort to narrow the gap to seven at the break.

Whatever John Joe Myers said to his Carnew men at the break certainly worked as they pushed forward early in the second half.

It was that man Doyle who was on fire in the middle of the park as he added four more white flags with two from play while adding two more dead balls.

The Arklow men narrowed the gap slightly with another free from O’Connor.

As the midway point of the half came Dan Nolan added two more to his tally and the gap between the sides widened.

From the midway point to the full-time whistle, it was all the Emmets, with the visitors firing a goal and five points without reply.

After netting an early goal, Larry Kinsella added a white flag to his tally for the game. With ten minutes to go John Doyle extended his account with three frees and an effort from play.

The Rocks were reduced to 14 men when Liam Somers saw the line with his second yellow of the game with five minutes remaining.

The final scores of the game were a Doyle dead ball along with a third goal as Carnew substitute Aaron Redmond finished the scoring in Arklow.

Carnew Emmets: Billy Molloy; Conor Byrne, Ruairí O’Brien, Paul Murphy; Adam Jordan, Mark Collins, John Walshe; Willie Collins, John Doyle (0-13, 8f); Martin Molloy, Larry Kinsella (1-1), Cormac Redmond; John Gregan (0-1), Dan Nolan (0-3), Richard Greene (1-0). Subs: Paul Nolan for W Collins for (45), Ciaran Lambert for A Jordan (48), Ben Gilligan for R Greene (51), Aaron Redmond (1-0) for D Nolan (55).

Arklow Rocks Parnells: John Cushe; Des Byrne,Sean Somers, Liam Murphy Tyrone Byrne,Martin Gilbert,Cathal Byrne; Liam Somers, Conor Doyle; Shane Mellon (0-2), Cian Doyle, PJ O’ Connor (0-4, 4f); Conor Jameson, Paddy Mellon, Tony Kinsella. Subs: Ryan Bardon for D Byrne (30), Daniel Long for T Byrne (30), Eamon Doyle for C Byrne (45). Referee: John Keenan (Aughrim).