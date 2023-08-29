James Boland bags the winner for high-flying Kiltegan against Glenealy

Defeat sees Michael Anthony O’Neill’s men face Bray Emmets in the semi-finals

Kiltegan's Rory Finn battles with Glenealy's Joey Driver and Michael Óg O'Neill in the SHC in Echelon Park Aughrim.

Glenealy 3-11

It was a tough weekend for Glenealy’s hurlers with their Seniors experiencing championship defeat in their penultimate pool game just 24 hours after their Intermediate team were beaten by Aughrim

And the unwelcome reward for their Seniors is that now they have to face off against champions Bray Emmets in the semi-finals.

Kiltegan's Eoghan Byrne and Glenealy's Alan Drver compete for this dropping ball.

Kiltegan are a very hard team to beat at any time in either hurling or football, especially when it comes to the championship, and they proved that yet again at Echelon Park Aughrim on Sunday.

Compared to the other two Senior hurling championship games this was a humdinger. The finish was hurling at its exciting best; Glenealy threw everything at Kiltegan bar the kitchen sink but could not it over the line.

Only once in the 60 odd minutes did Glenealy succeed in leading. That was at the start when winger Alan Driver and corner-forward Gavin Weir provided a prompt response to Seanie Germaine’s opening point for the westerners from a free in the first minute.

Corner-forward Kieran Conway levelled up on 0-2 after ten minutes and three minutes later top-scorer Seanie Germaine put Kiltegan back in front for a second time when he split the posts from another free.

And Kiltegan were to remain top dog thereafter to the last toot of John Keenan’s whistle. Midfielder Aaron Byrne converted a pass from his centre-back Eoghan Byrne into a point while wingback Brandon Ryan raised a white flag from a free beyond midfield.

Kiltegan were certainly up for it. Germaine wrapped another two points around a super diving save by Glenealy’s keeper Cian Staunton.

In contrast Glenealy were going through a bad patch. Micheal Óg O’Neill picked up a yellow card, Weir fired a shot wide, and they conceded a 65 under pressure, thereby adding another point to Seanie Germaine’s account.

Glenealy’s number 10 Matthew Traynor ended a barren spell for the Reds when he latched on to a cross-field delivery from the right and fired to the Kiltegan net off his his left hand.

And they were nearly in for a second goal shortly after. Again, Traynor was involved alongside winger Alan Driver who unfortunately for them finished wide of the Kiltegan posts.

A narrow escape. But Kiltegan were scrapping for everything, though not everyone was singing off the same hymn sheet. Still they will have been reasonably pleased to retire for the half-time break leading 0-10 to 1-5.

And what happened next would have made them happier still. They exploded from the traps from the restart.

At one end, goalie Sean Murphy made one of a number of crucial saves from Traynor while at the other end Padraig O’Toole, from an assist from Germaine, and Mark Murphy, blasted home to the top corner of the Glenealy net.

Kiltegan racing ahead 2-11 to 1-5 after six minutes. Glenealy appearing in serious trouble. Yet to score in the second half. Brandon Ryan added to their pain as he increased his team’s lead to a mountainous 10 points.

And David Galway’s men looked to tighten their grip further. Jack O’Toole and Riain Watters came off the bench, plugging any loose ends.

Also, Glenealy went to their surgery department for redemption, the welcome sight of the returning Warren Kavanagh replacing James Byrne.

Surrender? Throwing in the towel is not in Glenealy’s DNA. Matthew Traynor fired a rocket at Kiltegan’s posts; Gavin Weir applying the clinical finish.

Gap sliced to six points 2-6 to 2-12. Hope renewed. Temperature rising. Hurling exploding into a pulsating finale to a cracking contest.

Agonisingly for Kiltegan, Padraig O’Toole missed the Glenealy sticks. Germaine didn’t. Glenealy now needing three major scores to win.

Jack Kavanagh replaced corner-forward Jamie Byrne and immediately posted a point for Glenealy. Centre-forward Sam Dowd also raising a white flag. But still needing two goals for a draw.

2-8 to 2-14. Clock ticking. Tension soaring. Now Kiltegan’s turn to seek an elixir. Cathal Fitzgerald took over from Rory Finn.

Glenealy’s super sub Jack Kavanagh punctured Kiltegan’s net with a left-hand shot. Margin down to one score. 3-8 to 2-14. Clock ticking to 58 minutes. Nerves frazzled everywhere.

Kiltegan looked for relief, introducing the fresh legs of Eoin O’Neill for Bryan Kearney.

But Glenealy’s winger Tommy Doyle turned the screw tighter and on 60 minutes Gavin Weir converted a free to make it a one point game 3-10 to 2-14.

Wing-back Robert Byrne fed his full-forward Gary Hughes, Weir converting the ensuing free. Teams all square for the first time since the early minutes. 3-11 to 2-14.

Were Glenealy going to get redemption after all? Kiltegan in no mood to let it slip at the death.

Amid a welter of excitement amongst the small attendance, wing-back James Boland nailed the winner, while their star forward and top scorer Seanie Germaine missed the target from a free. Even Homer nods the odd time.

Glenealy will go into the semi-final clash with Bray buoyed somewhat by the knowledge that they took the champions to a replay in 2022 but badly needing the services of the injured Danny Staunton and the absent Gary Byrne.

At the same time Kiltegan have a semi-final showdown with Carnew, who top the leaderboard with Senior titles, but have been out of the frame for some time.

Kiltegan: Sean Murphy; Padraig Byrne, Bryan Kearney, Colm Keogh; James Boland (0-1), Eoghan Byrne, Brandon Ryan (0-4 frees); Liam Keogh, Aaron Byrne (0-1); Rory Finn, Mark Murphy (1-0), Ciarán Harmon; Seanie Germaine (0-8, 6f, 1 65), Pádraig O’Toole (1-0), Kieran Conway (0-1). Subs: Jack O’Toole for M Murphy and Riain Waters for C Harmon (37), Michael Mangan for B Ryan (47), Cathal Fitzgerald for R Finn (53), Eoin O’Neill for B Kearney (59).

Glenealy: Cian Staunton; John Manley, Joey Driver, Ronan Manley; Cian O’Neill, James Byrne, Robert Byrne; Matthew Traynor (1-0), Michael Óg O’Neill; Thomas Doyle (0-1), Sam O’Dowd (0-1), Alan Driver (0-2); Gavin Weir (1-4, 2f), Gary Hughes (0-1), Jamie Byrne. Subs: Warren Kavanagh for J Byrne (37), Jack Kavanagh (1-1) for J Byrne (49), Jonathan O’Neill for R Byrne, (52).

Referee: John Keenan (Aughrim)