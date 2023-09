The Seagulls are rapidly running out of time to secure a top-five finish

Kerry FC's Sean Kennedy and Len O’Sullivan of Bray Wanderers in action for the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division game at Mounthawk Park on Friday evening. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

For Bray Wanderers, it’s time to get busy living – or get busy dying. The Seagulls are rapidly running out of time to secure a top five finish. They currently trail Wexford FC by four points – with an inferior goal difference – and have just seven chances left to bridge that gap.