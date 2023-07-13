It’s official! Wicklow's John Keenan to referee All-Ireland hurling final

Aughrim native joins elite group of Garden County men

It’s official. Wicklow referee John Keenan has been named as the referee to take charge of the 2023 All-Ireland hurling final between Limerick and Kilkenny on July 23 in Croke Park.

Keenan becomes just the third Wicklow man in the history of the GAA to take charge of an All-Ireland final as he joins the short list of Eamonn Moules and Jimmy Hatton who between them officiated in seven Senior deciders in what was a golden era for the two Garden County referees between the years of 1962 and 1970.

John will be joined on the big day by his four umpires, fellow Wicklow men Tommy Redmond from Tinahely and Eddie Leonard from St. Patrick’s along with Paul Reville and David Clune, both from Westmeath.

The linesmen for the game will be Galway’s Liam Gordon and Wexford's James Owens while Galway’s Shane Hynes will be the sideline official.

The Aughrim official is widely considered as one of the top hurling referees in the country and his appointment as the man in the middle for the biggest day in the hurling season is especially sweet for himself and his family given that this is his last year in which he is available for selection due to the age limit.

No stranger to big games both inside and outside the county, Keenan’s name has been shouted from the rooftops on podcasts and in newspaper articles since the semi-finals concluded as the man who should get the job, with one broadcast claiming that the Aughrim native is the best official in the game at this moment in time.

In a brief comment after the official announcement today (Thursday), John Keenan expressed his absolute delight at being given the honour of refereeing the All-Ireland Senior hurling final.

He paid tribute to his wife Annette and daughters Emma and Ava who have stuck by him and supported him on his refereeing journey and also to his father, well-known referee Liam Keenan, and his brother, Tom Keenan, who he says were with him since the very start of his adventure.

John Keenan took up the whistle in 2007 and was drafted onto the national panel in 2012 and has taken charge of some huge games in the years that have followed including an All-Ireland Senior semi-final, provincial finals, All-Ireland Under-20 and Minor finals, and numerous inter-county games at the highest level.

At club level, John has taken charge of seven Senior hurling county finals and two Senior football county deciders in Wicklow, and he has also refereed abroad as well.

For the record, the two Wicklow men in the very exclusive club which John Keenan is set to join, Jimmy Hatton and Eamonn Moules, enjoyed a wonderful period in the sixties.

Moules took charge of the football finals in 1962 and 1963 with Roscommon taking on Kerry in the first and Dublin meeting Galway in the second.

Kilcoole’s Jimmy Hatton was even more productive, refereeing five Senior finals, two in the same year.

Hatton, grandfather of Kilcoole and Wicklow hurler Luke Evans, refereed the 1963 hurling final between Kilkenny and Waterford, the 1964 football final between Kerry and Galway, the 1966 deciders between Cork and Kilkenny in the hurling and Galway and Meath in the football while also being the man in the middle of the All-Ireland Minor football final replay that year, a feat that will never be repeated.

He also took the whistle in the 1970 All-Ireland hurling final between Cork and Wexford.