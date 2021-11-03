Jonathan Daniels was the bearer of one of the biggest, broadest and brighest smiles in the County Grounds in Aughrim last Sunday evening.

Not even the heavy clouds and the half light of the October afternoon could dim the joy that was beaming from the Blessington manager after his charges had put Rathew to the sword so convincingly and so emphatically.

“Just delighted. It’s been a long time coming, in fairness,’ he said. “I think that’s our first time beating Rathnew in knock-out football. And I think if you’re going to do it you have to score 17 points on a wet, windy day in Aughrim.

“We’re over the moon. We’ve worked extremely hard for this. I think we’ve always been fit coming here. I think it was belief. That was the big thing this year, driving the belief. I keep saying to the lads, you can go down the village get an inherited belief where lads tell you how good you are, or you can come up to the pitch and you can work on belief up there. And working on belief up there means working hard in training, coming to Aughrim, learning from the Dunlavin, learning from the Tinahely match, learning from the Arklow match, and learning from the Rathnew match last year.

“What we do at home is really important, and we do it really well. I think we were massive underdogs against Arklow, and as a club like Blessington we were kind of going, “Jesus, we’re underdogs”. And we obviously fully respect Arklow but we feel that we haven’t earned the respect of people in Wicklow by coming here and doing it on the pitch like we did today.

“Last year we came here, six or seven points up, we walked out with a defeat, so it was always about today for us, about us performing, being the best we could be and seeing where that could take us,’ he added.

Over the years the mantra has developed in terms of Blessington not having the bottle to go the distance, to come through the wars, the battles, the slogs and lift the Miley. Daniels says that’s been put to bed to a certain extent.

“It really has. It’s only my second year in. I was a player; I was a big part of it. Now I’m the coach and I’ve come in and they’re honest lads, they work extremely hard for each other, they don’t have opinions of themselves. All they want to do is work hard and win matches. And that’s what we keep saying to them: be the best you can be and see where it takes you. If it takes you all the way, it takes you all the way. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. But leave it all in Aughrim,” he said.

So how did Blessington open up the 0-12 to 0-3 gap at the break and how did they plan for ther inevitable deluge of ball in the second half against the wind?

“We had the wind, and we were probably going to keep the scoreboard moving. We went through the lines; we built that lead. We moved the ball extremely well. We moved it out of contact and then in the second half we planned for Rathnew scoring goals. We knew that they were going to score goals, we knew they were going to put balls in, so we planned for the what ifs in terms of if they score a goal, what’s our reaction. And their first goal, we came back and scored three points,” he said.

Indeed, that first goal came about purely as a mistake from a Blessington player.

“One thing that we’ve drilled into them all year is that if you make a mistake and you own it, nobody is going to hold you responsible for it. But if you don’t own it people are going to start pointing the finger at you. Once you own it, we can move on and live with it,” he said.

Has Jonathan Daniels worked a bit of magic in Blessington?

“I don’t think so. I think we’ve just got a good group of players. You look at Conall O’Gallagher at full-back, a young lad, only after coming in from the Minors and Juniors. Looks comfortable in his skin, looks like a throwback to the old full backs. We’ve got a lot of young players, the likes of Kevin Quinn, we brought on Mikey O’Connor today. I think in the past we didn’t have subs to bring on like that. We brought five subs on today. And all have played Senor football and championshis,” he said.

Gino Heaslip’s Baltinglass awaits in the final. The defending champions. Tradition.

“Tough task. Baltinglass will go in as massive favourites in terms of champions last year, back in the final again, they have that tradition as a club, we don’t have that tradition. We’ll be massively up against, but look, it’s a challenge for us and I’m sure we’ll embrace it. We’ll plan for it during the week, and we’ll work hard.

“You look at Baltinglass, you look at John McGrath who’s crafty, they’ve got Adam McHugh with loads of space. They’re big around the middle with the likes of Kevin Murphy, they’re well organised in defdence and they’ve got one of the best goalkeepers in Leinster. Pat’s have been the standard bearers for the last five or six years and everyone want to be like Pats and get to where they have so to go and beat Pats yesterday (Saturday) was a huge win for Baltinglass and I’m sure they’ll come in as hot favourites,” he said.

The one black cloud over the fantastic semi-final victory was the sight of Anto McLoughlin being carried off after injuring his knee.

“Yes, 100 per cent worried. He’s been struggling a little bit all year and we haven’t ever got Anto at full tilt.

“We’re just gaping to have to assess it a see where it is,’ he said.

Beyond that, what’s the emotions like?

“We’re where we want to be, where we need to be and what we always strive to be. It feels good.” he added. ’