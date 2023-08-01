Intriguing journey ahead in Wicklow GAA Intermediate club football championship

‘While the Senior championship is like the prized family hound that is proudly displayed for all to see, the secondary competition is like your hard-working sheepdog that will never let you down no matter what the circumstances and all it looks for in return is a full bowl of grub and a good rub behind the ears’

The championship that holds a special place in most people’s hearts gets underway this Friday evening in Hollywood when Laragh travel across the gap to take on Valleymount in the 2023 D’Arcy Sand Intermediate Football Championship.

While the Senior championship is like the prized family hound that is proudly displayed for all to see, the secondary competition is like your hard-working sheepdog that will never let you down no matter what the circumstances and all it looks for in return is a full bowl of grub and a good rub behind the ears.

What makes this competition so appealing is the quality of footballers within it, the communities they represent and the grand prize at the end of it of a place at the top table of Wicklow football.

Take the two teams who will take to the field in the opening joust of this year’s offering. Laragh and Valleymount, two places steeped in the GAA, both having known good and bad days, and both containing footballers who have impressed in the past and will light up the football fields this year as well no doubt.

Two very difficult groups were drawn for this competition earlier this year. Group 1 contains the high-flying Coolkenno, a Newtown side in transition, the always dangerous Ballymanus, two Division 1A teams in Kilcoole and Hollywood and Division 3 kingpins Barndarrig.

Group 2 contains Donard-the Glen who came down from Senior last year and who will be desperately keen to make the return as soon as possible. However, that is a feat that is rarely achieved but also very achievable if things are moving sweetly as was the case with Éire Óg Greystones last year.

Joining them will be last year’s beaten finalists Annacurra, the aforementioned Laragh and Valleymount, Kilmacanogue and a side who might just warrant the tag of dark horses, Carnew Emmets.

Laragh and Valleymount are two sides with very different Division 2 league campaigns behind them in the rearview mirrors, with the Laragh men finishing in third spot behind Dunlavin and Coolkenno with seven wins and four defeats to their name while Valleymount finished rock bottom, winning just two games and losing nine.

Going on that form alone and it’s very hard to see anything other than a Laragh win on Friday evening, but as has always been the case, and to maul a popular adage, ‘There’s many a slip ‘twixt the league and the championship’.

Barndarrig will travel to Annacurra on Sunday at noon on the crest of a wave after their superb Division 3 campaign that saw them win eight out of 10 games, losing only once, that away to Stratford-Grangecon in early April, and amassing an impressive haul of 19-131 in nine games (one walkover) and conceding 10-69.

Granted, the defences in this championship campaign should be somewhat more effective than those in the Division 3 world but their scoring threat is very real.

But facing them Ballymanus, a side who may have struggled in Division 2 to a certain extent when winnng four and losing seven but a side who are always increibly hard to get the better of. Anyone who likes the draw bet could do worse than chance one here.

Bring the popcorn to Baltinglass for the 3pm showdown between Hollywood and Coolkenno. Seamus McClean has the Carlow border men absolutely flying since he took over. Crowned Division 2 champions with eight wins from 11 games, one draw and two defeats, these boys are going to take serious stopping.

Will a midtable finish in Division 1A be enough to see the Hollywood men able to pour a big bucket of cold water on the excitement and enthusiasm emanating from the Coolkenno camp?

Both sides are very familiar with Baltinglass and this one should be a belter.

Newtown and Kilcoole are like league brothers going into their clash in Pearse’s Park Arklow on Saturday afternoon. Both had campaigns to forget, Kilcoole finishing sixth in the league proper, Newtown seventh, while the Goosebank men finished happier in the bottom four section, second behind Hollywood in that group of four.

Everything points to a Kilcoole win but the Magpies would only love to get their campaign off to a winning start with a sweet victory.

Two Sunday evening games that will provide plenty of drama. A nightmare league seems to have been washed away in Carnew as they prepare for their clash with Donard-The Glen in Baltinglass at 5pm.

With the majority of their players playing hurling as well, fitness certainly sholdn’t be an issue and there seems to a quiet sense of optimism emerging from the camp.

But Donard-The Glen are Donard-the Glen, and much like Ballymanus, you get nothing easy of these warriors.

The final game of the weekend is at 5pm in Echelon Park Aughrim where last year’s beaten finalists, Annacurra, lock horns with Kilmacanogue. It’s Division 1A v. Division 2, with Kilmacanogue enjoying a very positive run in 1A, finishing third in the league proper but slipping slightly in the top four battle.

Annacurra were steady in Division 2, seven wins from 11, and will be looking forward to this with every fibre of their being.