Intermediate hurling battle is sure to be exciting and entertaining

Arklow Rocks, Western Gaels, Carnew and Glenealy in action this weekend

As intriguing as this year’s Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship promises to be, it’s the county’s secondary competition that surely possesses the potential to deliver the most drama and excitement.

A championship that has suffered in recent years from low numbers of clubs taking part has been reinvigorated this year with the addition of St. Patrick’s and Avondale who were regraded from Senior and by the men of Aughrim who came up from Junior ranks last season.

Granted, losing two teams from the top table can’t be considered as a positive in any sense of the word in terms of the development of hurling in the county, but given the problems and difficulties with the small ball game in both clubs, it does give both sets of players a very real sense of hope and ambition of championship success and, perhaps, brighter and better days in the future.

This weekend sees the much-anticipated championship get underway with two Group 2 fixtures up for decision on Saturday, the first, at 5pm, at Echelon Park Aughrim, seeing Arklow Rock Parnells doing battle with Western Gaels and the second, at 7pm, at the same venue, seeing old foes Carnew Emmets locking horns with Glenealy.

Arklow Rock Parnells enjoyed a very healthy league campaign, finishing third out of seven teams, with three wins and a draw out of six games, and should fancy their chances against a Western Gaels side who endured a nightmare campaign in the same competition, ending rooted to the bottom of the table with only a single point from a draw against the Arklow men and having been forced to give three walkovers due to lack of numbers.

However, with school and college demands now over and with the renewed hope that the long evenings bring, the Rocks would do well not to treat the Western Gaels threat with anything less than absolute respect given the quality in the side which includes the likes of Tom Moran, Finn Craul and Brian Keogh to name a few.

Carnew Emmets finished in second spot in the league and were Intermediate champions in 2022 so bring plenty of potential to this championship, although the game that most people wanted to see during the league, that being against St. Patrick’s, failed to materialise after Carnew gave a walkover due to lack of numbers on the day.

Their battle with Glenealy could well be a cracker with plenty of warriors lining out no doubt who will know all there is to know about each other with a healthy peppering of youth mixed in on both sides to spice things up nicely.

Unfortunately, it will be a few weeks yet until we get to see the teams in Group 1 in action but when that kicks off this championship should explode.

St. Patrick’s have to be the favourites for the title given the quality within their ranks, most notably Andy O’Brien, but the rest of the teams will only relish the chance to tear up the form book and cause what would be a significant upset.

Buckle up for a wild ride.

Group 1: Avondale, Kilcoole and St. Patrick’s, and Bray Emmets.

Group 2: Carnew Emmets, Arklow Rocks, Western Gaels, Aughrim and Glenealy.