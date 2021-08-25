Improved Wicklow Minors prepare for tough Derry challenge  

Wicklow face a tough test against Derry this Saturday evening in Abbottstown in the Corn Michael Hogan Final of the 2021 Celtic Challenge.

Victory over Sligo (6-19 to 2-13) in the semi-final propelled Dara Kissane's team into the decider while Derry enjoyed a 1-26 to 0-8 winning margin over Antrim in their last-four fixture.

The Oakleaf County have reached their third Celtic Challenge final in a row, winning the crowns in 2019 and 2019 while the 2020 adventure was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Wicklow enjoyed a great run in 2019 under Jonathan Tallon with two teams entered and the Wicklow Blue side going all the way to the final only to lose out to a very strong Limerick Sarsfields team in Ratheniska (2-10 to 0-7).

It has not been the easiest season for inter-county hurling in Wicklow. The Seniors endured a painful league campaign that saw them relegated to Division 2B, while they also have the daunting task of Offaly this weekend, who beat them handily on the final day of the league in Baltinglass, in the Christy Ring Cup semi-final in Tullamore.

As for the under-20s, their championship campaign ended before it got the chance to get going, as they were defeated by a Meath side that terrorised Wicklow all afternoon in Trim with the insurmountable James Murray leading the way.

Fortunately, things look more promising an age grade down, with the Minors. Managed by Dara Kissane, the Wicklow fledglings will be tested by the staunch opposition of Derry; a county Wicklow know all too well at inter-county level.

‘I think Derry are very strong, but our lads have improved an awful lot,’ Kissane said.

‘Win or lose, I think it has been a great journey for them. That is the way we are approaching it, trying to win it obviously but we realise Derry are quite strong, so we will try our best and hope for the best but, as I say, it has been a good journey so far.’

A good journey, it certainly has been. Having started with a difficult, competitive win over Roscommon, with every passing game, Wicklow have seemingly improved week-on-week. Their next game was against Sligo in the semi-finals, which they romped home to win by 18 points.

To hear Kissane put it, a lot of this has been down to the competition within the panel. All 33 players have stepped up to the mark in one way or another, which has bred a sense of competition that presents him with the most welcome selection dilemma when they travel to Abbotstown on Saturday evening.

It also means that, while they are carrying a few niggling injuries, most of which he says relates to stiffness, there are options aplenty should any of those injuries rule any players out for the game.

‘What I like about it is that right through the 33 on the panel, all have improved week-on-week. We had a challenge match, and the so-called ‘weaker fellas’ were fighting for places, so everybody is improving which is what it is all about, not just the first 15. We are delighted with that. That makes the whole thing worthwhile.

‘We have a couple of key players that we are hoping will do the business for us and we have probably 10 places that different fellas can step into. Everybody has got championship time. Every single one of them have got championship time, so we are definitely going to go out to win the final and put out our best team to do that.’

Standing in their way is a Derry team that will represent the closest thing to a final boss that Wicklow could have hoped for/feared when the competition began. A county that has established itself in the hurling zeitgeist over recent years, Kissane is well aware of their strengths, and that the role that hurling plays in their culture could provide for a very tough game on Saturday. Although, he said that the players may thrive with lowered expectations and are going in with winning the trophy very much in their collective sights.

‘They have a lot up there that counts for more than what we have. Hurling is more than hurling up there. it is part of a culture and there is a lot to admire about them in that regard.

‘Most of the northern teams, if you let them hurl against you, they will destroy you because they have the pace and power to do that. We will try to match them from the start. That might hold back the hurling a bit and our quality will shine through.

‘I am looking at us as underdogs, but it hasn’t stopped us before; Roscommon were tipped to beat us and we managed to beat them; Sligo were another challenge and we beat them, so I would be hopeful, but you never go in thinking it is a given. You have to work for everything you get and that is what we are going to do.’

What the Minor hurlers has achieved means more than what could be taken from winning the Celtic Challenge. In a hard year, seeing them play the way they have been and progress the way they have been presents hope for Wicklow in the future.

While upsetting Derry and winning the Celtic Challenge would be the icing on the cake, Kissane is looking years down the road at how Wicklow will be able and willing to follow up on what the minors have done thus far.

This is not the first time they have impressed in the Celtic Challenge, after all. In 2019, Wicklow, under the guidance of Jonathan Tallon, put forward two teams – Wicklow Blue and Wicklow Gold – for the competition, with both impressing throughout their respective games. At least three members of the Gold panel, which was knocked out in the quarter-final stage, played for the under-20s against Meath.

‘Really, what we need to do is look after these fellas that have put great effort in, in the next year and the year after, whatever we can, because we can’t afford for a year or two to go by and go looking after them for under-20 or Senior, because once they are in the system like this and looked after like they have been by the County Board at Minor, we have to do that when they are 18 and 19 and not expect them to be good hurlers when they are 20, so look, I will be saying to the County Board that maybe we have to look at putting in a combined schools/post-primary schools competition, which is really the only under-19 competition we can work with.

‘My saying has always been, once you change from under-18 back to under-17 and introduce under-20, under-17, for me, is purely developmental.

‘We obviously want to win because it is the Minor, but it is at the age where it is really developmental and the next year is key for them. We have given them a good taste of what a structure is, intercounty-wise but – their clubs are doing really well with them, but they will have other distractions, so we need to try and keep them involved at that level.

‘This is a good group that could possibly give you 8/9/10 Seniors in seven or eight years’ time. That is the challenge.’

Wicklow team from the semi-final against Sligo: Wicklow: Billy Molloy (Carnew); Fiachra O’Dunai (Bray), Ciaran Coyne (Western Gaels), Charlie Chamney (Western Gaels); Riain Waters (M Dwyers), Austin Brennan (Western Gaels), Sean Kenny (Bray); Finn Treacy (Bray), Maurice Sheil (Carnew); Charlie Frawley (Kilcoole), Sam Gough (Western Gaels), Cormac Byrne (Glenealy); Willie Cash (St. Pats), James Ffrench (Glenealy), Jack O’Toole (M Dwyers). SUBS: Adam Williamson, Kian Conlon, James Byrne, Larry Kinsella, Shane Byrne, Jake O’Dwyer, Conor Manifold, Evan Cooke, Ruairi O’Brien, Sean Byrne, Michael Shannon, Cian Deering, Adam Prunty, Kieran Ovenden, Michael Og O’Neill, Dan Redmond, John O’Brien, Luke Frawley.

Derry panel for first game against Donegal: Padraig Kelly; Eoin Scullion, Darragh Young, Odhran McAteer; Aimon Duffin, James Friel, Andy McBride, Joe McKenna, Ronán McNamee; Segdáe Melaugh, Ruairi Ó Mianáin (Capt.), Conan Bradley; Conor Murtagh, Eamon Cassidy, Paddy Reid. Subs: Odhran McElhinney, Oisin O'Kane, Jack Dunne, Martin McKenna, Caolan Fullerton, Charlie Curley, Ronan Hickey, Eunan Boylan, Ruairi Mellon, Ronan McCloy, Ruairi Crossan, Oisin McNicholl, Odhran Murphy, Plunkett Roarty, Shea McLaughlin