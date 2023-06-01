Hopes of moving Wicklow U19 football championship to summer dashed as clubs vote against plan

Competition will be held in winter after adult games are concluded

The hopes of being able to watch the Under-19 footballers of Wicklow competing in a club championship at the height of summer were ended at last Monday evening’s county board meeting when an overwhelming number of delegates voted to continue playing it after adult competitions had ended.

The CCC had hoped that the Wicklow Under-20 management team could have used the competition to select a panel for the championship season of 2024 and follow the example of several other counties, most notably Sligo who, interestingly, reached the All-Ireland Under-20 football championship final this year.

However, the result of the vote means that the competition will be played on soft ground and in wintry conditions, and, according to sources within Wicklow GAA, will not allow selectors or a manager as much time to put a plan in place ahead of the Leinster championship early next year.

The matter was discussed following a question from the floor about when the Under-19 championship was starting given that the deadline for replies from clubs had passed the previous Friday.

Delegates were told that following a call for expressions of interest from clubs about holding the competition in the summer months, only a handful of clubs had replied.

“What’s the view of the county board here tonight?” asked Damien Byrne. “I’ve heard a couple of different views in the last few days,” he added.

Opinions from the floor referenced the competition being on at the same time as other championships, that the status quo should prevail because it gives clubs something to focus on when there is nothing else on and that it would increase the number of games players would have to play.

After a quick survey, it was found that only two out of about six or seven clubs who spoke on the matter were in favour of the plan.

Delegates were told that the competition would be completed over the course of five weeks. A request was also made by Alan Nolan that clubs come on a Zoom call to discuss the matter further.

“Would it be possible for clubs to come on a Zoom call so that the CCC can put across their reasoning behind this. There are benefits to this.

“We all have crossover players, but the benefits of playing summertime football and managers looking at the young players not in the slop and muck.

“It’s a nothing competition – no disrespect to it – in the depths of winter.

The county team, we’re two months starting behind everyone else. You’re too far behind getting everything in order when you’re waiting for that competition to finish.

“Other counties have done it. It has worked,” he added.

A delegate wondered if he was right in thinking that the Under-19 championship was really there to pick the Wicklow Under-20 team.

He was told that this was the case.

“So, there’s going to be a big rush to get an Under-20 management team in the county before June 18.

“So, to do everything right, it should be put back (to the winter), because you need to have your county management team in place before this starts. Rather than make a big rush and maybe not get the right lads or girls for the job, we should just push it back,” he said.

Colm Finnegan asked why clubs hadn’t replied to the emails in relation to holding the Under-19 competition in the summer.

“Because they don’t want it,” said one delegate.

“Well then reply and say you don’t want it,” replied Finnegan.

Damien Byrne called for a vote.

After a small number of hands were raised in favour of playing it, he asked: “Who wants it played in the November, December, in the snow, sleet and rain?”

An overwhelming number of hands were raised.

“That’s when we’re playing it so,” said Byrne.