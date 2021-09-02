High cost if clubs can’t field because of Covid

Clubs who can't field due to Covid will now face penalties in this year's championships.

Wicklow’s CCC have said that teams not fielding due to Covid-19 will suffer punishments that will be determined by what stage of the championship they are in when trouble should strike.

“The CCC have been meeting on a weekly basis to stay on top of all referee appointments and fixture issues. I would like to take the time to update all clubs on where we are in relation to all upcoming Championship games,’ said Paul Wilson, Wicklow fixtures CCC secretary. .

“At a recent CCC meeting it was agreed that we needed a definitive policy for any fixtures that are affected by Covid. We are nearing the start of the cootball championship in a very restricted timeframe to get matches played and the CCC felt it was only fair to put a clear policy in place.

“If a team is unable to field a team in any championship fixture due to Covid then that team must concede the fixture. In any instance of a fixture not being played due to Covid there will be no fine applied to the club. For the sake of clarity if this happens in the group stages of a championship or Round 1 or 2 of the Senior, Intermediate or Junior championships the fixture will be counted as a loss. In the knockout stages of any championship it will result in the team conceding the fixture and exiting the championship. The CCC is of course hopeful that this scenario will not happen to any club in the coming months and will not need to be enforced.

Start of Football Championships

“We had the first round of Preliminary Senior fixtures this weekend and still have no definite start date on Football Championships until the Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships take place this weekend.

“Based on the results this coming weekend in the hurling championships the start dates will be one of the following scenarios:

Scenario 1

SFC Preliminary Round 2 (Bray Emmets v Eire Og) will be on September 11 or 12.

SFC, IFC and JAFC Round 1 will start on Friday, September 17.

Junior B to start on Thursday, September 23.

Junior C and D to start on Friday, September 24.

“If we start on this date there will be a rest week between the football championship semi-final and final,” he added.

Scenario 2

SFC Preliminary Round 2 (Bray Emmets v Eire Og) will be on September 18 and 19.

SFC, IFC and JAFC Round 1 will start on Friday, September 24.

Junior B to start on Thursday, September 30.

Junior C and D to start on Friday, October 1.

“If we start on this date there will be NO rest week between the football championship semi-final and final,” said Wilson.

All clubs are put on notice of these potential start dates. Details will be confirmed next Monday.