Hard-fought draw between Arklow Rocks and Aughrim a fitting end to a cracking camogie match

Late Murphy goal saves the day for the Rocks

Arklow Rocks and Aughrim played out a cracker in the Intermediate camogie championship.

Aughrim 2-11

A hard-fought draw was a fitting end to a cracker of a camogie game, fiercely contested by Arklow Rocks and Aughrim on Tuesday night at Parnell Park.

Aughrim went into this showdown as strong favourites to win but they came up against Arklow opponents who stood their ground and scrapped for everything.

With games still to be completed in the pool phase, both of these teams are already through to the penultimate knock-out semi-finals.

The sides matched up all over the field, making for an absorbing contest. The keepers, Arklow’s Ida Ryan and Aughrim’s Holly Byrne repeatedly denied their opponents with courageous saves.

Defences were watertight, Jessica Mellon a towering figure at full-back for the Rocks.

Lizzie Bourke, arriving at the venue after finishing work, turned in a huge shift for her Arklow teammates. Her flying solo-runs an inspiration to her colleagues and she was ably assisted by Doireann Killoran.

Likewise with Aughrim. Shaun Shea and Aoife Connolly, both scorers for their team and they did invaluable work for their side.

Understandably, in such a tight game, scores were hard earned all round.

Centre-forward Ciara Connolly was a shining star for Aughrim, Casey Byrne a flying winger, and O’Shea and corner-forward Willow Jordan goal poachers.

Ciara Lancaster was on fire in the Arklow Rock’s attack, centre-forward Aine Byrne a fine dcamogie talent, and full-forward Roisin Murphy a goal-hungry predator.

The theatre of dreams was set for this showdown. Aughrim up, up and away with opening points by sisters Ciara and Aoife Connolly inside five minutes.

Lizzie Bourke driving forward, Ciara Lancaster raising an Arklow white flag in the sixth minute. Stage set for a cliff hanger.

Ciara Connolly put her name to four of Aughrim’s seven points as they held a slender 0-7 to 0-5 lead at the break. Erin Bardon and Lizzie Bourke had joined Ciara Lancaster on the Arklow Rocks scoresheet.

The ARP lassies came out for the second half with fire on the sticks.

As John Denver might intone, “inch by inch, row by row”, oh how these Arklow players grow.

And grow they did – in confidence, determination and self-belief. Inside 12 minutes of the restart, Ciara Lancaster had fired them into the lead with a tonic goal.

Minutes earlier corner forward Eric Barden had tested the fabric of Aughrim’s crossbar with a rocket.

At the other end Aughrim’s corner-forward Willow Jordan shaved the paint off the Arklow post with a shot across the face of the goal, aimed for the net but it ended on the wrong side.

Unbelievably, almost, Arklow Rock Parnells leading at the three-quarter stage 1-6 to 0-8. A levelling point for Aughrim by Ciara Connolly was answered immediately by ARP’s Aine Byrne with a goal.

The interval talk had certainly put an extra pep in the step of the Arklow players. With the gauntlet laid down, Aughrim were also up to the challenge.

On 50 minutes corner-forward Willow Jordan curled the sliotar into the far corner Arklow’s net from a narrow angle.

Teams deadlocked 1-9 to 2-6. Decibels from the small contingent of Rocks supporters rising in tandem with the girls on the park.

Shauna O’Shea fired Aughrim into a 2-12 to 2-7 lead. Clock on 60 minutes but the ARP girls battled to the finish.

Emma Breen pilfered a point from in front of the posts and at the death full-forward Roisin Murphy deceived Aughrim’s keeper Holly Byrne with the sliotar shaving the grass from some distance.

Arklow Rock Parnells deserved no less than a draw from a terrific performance by both teams.

Arklow Rock Parnells: Ida Ryan; Aoife O’Brien, Jessica Mellon, Kelly Somers; Doireann Kavanagh, Emma Breen (0-1), Zara Fennell; Lizzie Bourke (0-1), Doireann Killoran; Ciara Lancaster (1-4), Aine Byrne (1-0), Maisie Mellon; Erin Barden 0-2), Roisin Murphy (1-0), Mary Geraghty.

Aughrim: Holly Byrne; Niamh Whelan, Ciara O’Byrne, Aoife Healy; Erin O’Toole, Aoife Campbell, Kate Campbell; Aoife Connolly (0-1), Shauna O’Shea (1-2); Casey Byrne, Ciara Connolly (0-5), Emma Keenan (0-1); Willow Jordan (1-1), Aoife O’Brien (0-1), Katie O’Byrne. Subs: Chloe Sheehy for E O’Toole, Molly Healy for A Healy, Eimear O’Toole for A O’Brien.

Referee: Liam Keenan Jnr (Aughrim).