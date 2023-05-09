Grassroots

News from the GAA clubs

Up for the match: Lucy Rhatigan from Gaelcholáiste na Mara and Mila Skakie from East Glendalough School at the Senior 'B' football final in Arklow last week.

Well done to the Juniors who bet Shillelagh-Coolboy in very tough conditions on Thursday last.

The Juniors will play Tinahely at home this Thursday at 7.30pm. The Intermediates will play Éire Óg on Saturday at 6pm in Greystones. Good luck to both teams. Make sure and get out and support the lads.

Hard luck to Eimear, Róisín and the Wicklow Senior ladies who narrowly lost out to Westmeath in round two of the Leinster Intermediate football championship on Sunday.

The lotto jackpot currently stands at €12,000. Get your tickets in local shops or on the clubforce app to be in with a chance of winning.

AUGHRIM

Our three adult teams were in action last week with mixed results.

First up on Tuesday night in Wicklow was our Junior A footballers against St.Pats in their deferred league game. Fielding a very young team and in a very even and keenly contested game we came up short by the minimum amount. We had a number of good scoring chances which we failed to convert and lost out on a score line of St. Pats 3-10, Aughrim 1-15.

Next up on Thursday night was our Junior D footballers who played Avoca in Avoca in their second game of the league. Fielding a very much under strength team compared to the team that won against Barndarrig in our first match, the team on duty in Avoca won a tight game on a scoreline of Aughrim 1-11, Avoca 1-3. This was a good result away from home and great credit to all involved.

Our Intermediate adult hurlers played Kilcoole at home on Saturday evening in the league and once again following a tight game which ebbed and flowed between two evenly matched teams, we unfortunately ended up on the wrong side of a score line of Aughrim 0-16, Barndarrig 1-15.

This was a game that we could have won but with the concession of a goal in the first few minutes of the game and the failure to convert a number of good scoring chances in the second half proved the difference in the score line at the end.

The sympathy of the club is extended to the Newsome and Roche families on the sad passing of May and Tony respectively. Tony Roche was a committed Aughrim hurler for a great many years and his contribution to the club and particularly the hurling team was never in doubt up to the final whistle. May they both rest in peace.

SHILLELAGH-COOLBOY

FÉILE 2023: Our Tomnafinogue Under-15s travelled up to Greystones last Saturday morning to take part in the 2023 Féile qualifiers.

We were grouped with St Pats, Éire Óg and Rathnew. The first match was against St Pats, the following game was against the host team, and we went into the last group game against Rathnew knowing it was a winner-takes-all game.

After a very tough, physical game we lost out on a scoreline of 0-6 to 0-2 and with that our Féile dream was over. Heartbreaking for the lads but they produced some great football, they left everything they had on the field and did themselves and our clubs proud.

Junior A team are playing away to Ashford on Saturday at 6pm.

Junior Ds lost out by two points from a late goal at home in horrible conditions last Thursday in Coolafancy. There was a great turnout of both players and supporters watching an entertaining game that unfortunately didn’t go our way. They are playing away this Thursday to Annacurra at 7.30pm.

Golf Classic: We are delighted to announce our annual joint golf classic with Coolboy Handball Club is returning for 2023. This will take place on Friday, August 4, in Coollattin Golf Club.

Following a day on the course there will be a presentation evening on the 19th hole with the usual ceoil agus craic - always a great end to the day.

The cost of entering a team will remain at €200. To book a tee time or if you wish to sponsor a tee box please contact Miley O’Keefe 0879 849999 or Michael Gregan 087 9217274. Don’t miss out on what is always a great day and an even better night!

Gravel Kickers with Jimmy continues every Friday and Tuesday at 7pm on the Fairgreen. This is open to all members of the community, new walkers /joggers always welcome.

Kellogs Cúl Camp: We are hosting Kellogs Cúl Camps from 21st to 25th August this year, book now to avoid disappointment!

BLESSINGTON

Thanks to everyone who took part in Saturday morning’s Darkness into Light. This walk was in its third year in Blessington, and it was a massive success. Thanks to Carmel Cashin and the Blessington Forum for all the hard work to pull this event off, and also thanks to all the volunteers who helped out on the morning.

Junior C: The Junior C team playing this year in Division 4 made a good start to the league with a win over Baltinglass 1-11 to 0-11 at home on Thursday evening. Although we led 0-8 to 0-7 at halve time, we were down a point late in the game when an opportunist goal from Thomas Fisher sealed victory.

Thanks to Paddy Sargent and Daniel Halpin for umpiring.

Squad: Robert Walsh; Peter O’Connell, Barry O’Donovan (0-1), Sean Ellis; Jordan Lynch, Glenn Farrell, Jake McGuire; Lukas Sarkauskas, Thomas Fisher (1-1); Finn Behan (0-2), Michael Nugent (0-1), Brian Richardson (0-2); Cian Long (0-1), Warren McDonagh (0-1), Conor Dolan (0-1). Substitutes: Cathal Phibbs, Dean McGarr, Stephen Flanagan (0-1).

On Saturday afternoon the squad played in Kilbride in the Ciaran Jones Trophy, losing in the end by a point 2-7 to 1-9.

Squad: Robert Walsh; Peter O’Connell, Barry O’Donovan, Jake McGuire; Jordan Lynch, Glenn Farrell (0-1), Kevin Cooney (0-2); Gavin Murray, Thomas Fisher; Finn Behan (0-1), Ciaran Mescal (1-0), Brian Richardson (0-4), Cian Long, Warren McDonagh, Conor Dolan. Substitutes: Stephen Flanagan, Fionn O’Donovan, Adam Murphy, Jack Hardy, Damien Breen, Bryan Carroll (0-1), Stephen Willoughby, Jordan Walsh.

Next week the Junior C side are away to Kilbride, Junior A home to Tinahely and Seniors home to Rathnew.

Féile Boys: The team travelled to Bray on Saturday for the 2023 Wicklow Féile qualifiers. They had a super first three games by winning all their matches.

It then came down to the last game against St. Nichloas but unfortunately were beaten in a very low-scoring game. The Blessington team can hold their heads high as they were all exceptional on the day and they did the club and their families very proud.

Thanks to all the parents who travelled for support. Thanks to Gillian for all the organising and thanks to all the coaches for all their time and effort, Eddie Boylan, Steven Bohan, Wes Callaghan and Curt Gerraghty.

Under-13 Boys: Our Under-13 white team were away to An Tóchar on Thursday in the league. This is An Tóchar’s first team so the difference in size and strength was always going to be a challenge but our lads as usual took the challenge in their stride.

Another cracking game of football and like Friday night’s match goals win games and unfortunately tonight it went against us with An Tóchar winning 12-8 to 6-14 with An Tochar’s goalie having an outstanding game in goals.

With 20 players togged out it’s always a juggling act trying to get everyone a fair amount of game time and a big thanks to everyone who travelled out. It was great to see the attitude of our lads after the match accepting defeat and learning from it.

Under-11 Boys: In the Wicklow league, the lads travelled all the way to Tinahely on Thursday. They delivered another great performance by these lads with everyone on the score sheet. Great to see their smiles on their faces. A big, big win for these lads all down to the hard work that they are putting in on the training field. The management are super proud. Keep up the great work, lads. Under-9 Boys: Well done Under-9s on a wet evening on Thursday against Naas. Keep it up! See you Monday for training.

School Blitz: Blessington GAA hosted a fifth/sixth class Cumann na mBunscol football blitz on Thursday morning. These blitzes are open to all primary schools in West Wicklow. Cormac Noone was the GDA and he welcomed two St Mary's Blessington teams, two St Joseph's Baltinglass teams, Valleymount, Hollywood and Dunlavin.

In total 94 boys played, with 24 from Blessington. Great day with lots of fun and football. Next blitz is for fifth/sixth class girls on May 25 at 11am in Dunlavin.

Under-7s: Our Under-7s continued in the Kildare League with another good run against Kill this weekend. A great group of lads growing in skill and confidence. Thanks to Kill for hosting and to parents for travelling

All Stars: The guys had another super fun morning with plenty of fun and games. Thanks so much to the wonderful volunteers including Ella for making this weekly session possible. The joy that it brings to the parents and the children is priceless and this is a little extract from a lovely message sent in this morning.

“Wonderful morning and thanks everyone. Liam had a great time. Today was the first time that he’s ever caught a ball properly and we kept at it… It’s such a wonderful safe space for our little children and we can’t thank you enough”

Ladies Football

Under-12 Girls: A super performance from the Under-12 girls Blue team yesterday morning against Carnew. It saw them dominate the game from the first whistle for another big win. POTM goes to captain Seren and Ava.

Wicklow Minors: Hard luck to the team and management who were well represented by Blessington in the quarter-final against Louth on Wednesday evening. Final score: Wicklow 0-10, Louth 0-12

Ladies Football: The ladies played Westmeath in the Intermediate Leinster championship, Unfortunately, the result wasn’t what they wanted. Blessington were represented by Niamh Cullen. Final score: Wicklow 1-4, Westmeath 1-8.

Wicklow Minor Girls: Massive congratulations to the Wicklow Minor ladies team and management on getting through to a Leinster final!

Wicklow defeated Meath this evening 4-5 to 1-12 and will now play in the Leinster LGFA Minor B Championship final on May 17, more details to follow. As always, the club are so proud of our Blessington representatives!

Contact Lisa Jackson PRO 086 3767534 (Eilís Mhic Shiacais)

Olivia Kinsella 086 0308395. All lgfa related. Pro.blessington.wicklow@gaa.ie

COOLKENNO

PEIL IDIRMHEÁNACH: Our next game in Roinn II of the SFL is against Donard/Glen this Saturday, May 13, throwing in at 6pm. Donard-The Glen, who beat us in the 2020 Intermediate final, will be one of our chief rivals for promotion, so big support will be needed. Bí ann! Be there!

PEIL NA MBAN: Well done to Áine Donoghue, Sophie Donohue, Ruby Keogh, Eimear Murphy and Erika Dagge who have all been flying the club flag at intercounty level recently; Áine and Ruby with the Minors; Sophie with the Under-14s; and Ruby, Eimear and Erika with the LGFA Senior team.

LATÓ: There was no winner of our Lotto jackpot of €10,000 last week. The numbers drawn were 14, 23, 20 and 26. Andrew Nevin, Linda Wilson, Bernie Rooney and Margaret Byrne won €25 each in our lucky dip.

PEIL DO MHÁITHREACHA & EILE: Our Gaelic 4 Mothers and Others is back! Training is on every Monday night at 8pm. G4M&O is a great way of keeping fit and socialising in a friendly, non-competitive environment. If interested in taking part, contact Jo McCarthy on (087) 6820737.

WESTERN GAELS

Our Under-9s were out in action last Friday evening as Kiltegan played host to a Go Games blitz. There was a good turnout of players and some brilliant hurling on display so keep up the great work kids! It was an enjoyable evening for all who attended. Thank you to Kiltegan GAA Club for hosting us.

The Under-10s had a Kildare League match against St. Laurence's last Sunday morning. It was a competitive affair, and it is evident that this group is improving all the time with every game that they play. Thanks to St. Laurence's for making the trip over.

The Under-15s travelled to Barndarrig last Wednesday evening for round three against Barndarrig/Avondale.

Right from the off, the boys got stuck into the heavy tackles and capitalised with three points from frees to settle things down, before kicking on to a comfortable win. Every player has to be praised for the total commitment they showed throughout the whole game.

Backing one another up at every opportunity in the rooks, the passing and covering back. This is what Sèan and Thomas look for and work at with the boys in training and it was great to see them bring their enhanced skills to the playing field.

There were outstanding performances in every corner of the field last Wednesday so well done to all. The final score was Western Gaels 5-17, Barndarrig/Avondale 1-5.

The Under-17s had a great win over Glenealy last Monday evening in Hollywood GAA Club. The final score was 0-14 points to 0-10 in favour of the Gaels. There was almost a full squad available for this game and there are still a few more players to come back into the fold in time for the championship in June, once county and exam commitments have concluded.

The Intermediates suffered a heavy defeat last Wednesday evening at the hands of St. Patrick's who are just down from the Senior ranks. There were some positives to take from the game, though. The movement of players from set plays was very good as well as the work rate to the final whistle.

As the core group of the adult team is quite young, we are without the services of many who are sitting college exams in the coming weeks. A number of players are also unavailable through injury and work commitments at present but hopefully this team can regroup over the football period before they play Kilcoole in their final league game.

Those who have yet to register with their parent clubs are reminded to do so on www.foireann.ie. This is essential otherwise you will not be eligible to play hurling with Western Gaels this year.

NEWTOWN

Our Under-7s had their first Go Games blitz on Friday, April 28. We had three teams on the evening and their opponents were our locals, Kilmac. All the players showed great skill and had so much fun. Training continues on Mondays at 6.10pm welcoming new players.

Well done to the Wicklow Minors and their management, including our own Dominic Leech, on their great win in the Leinster semi-final v Meath, 4-5 to 1-12. Leinster final v Dublin on Wednesday, May 17, in Bray.

Newtown GAA Lotto: The lotto jackpot was not won last week, the numbers were 2, 10, 13 and 24. There was one match-three winner. This week’s jackpot is €6,900.

The lotto draw is held every Monday evening at 8pm, tickets are only €2. The next lotto draw will be Monday, May 8.

Tickets are available to buy in local outlets including Newtown Credit Union, Nolan’s Post Office, Druids Well, Eugene’s food store, Mario’s, Pat Toolan Bookmakers, Ultima Oil, Ann Duffy's flower shop, The Mount Kennedy Inn.

If you are interested in selling club lotto tickets, please get in contact with James Kelly or Robert Nolan.